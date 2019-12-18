Watch This Seal Adorably Give This Scuba Diver A Hug
A very clingy seal investigates this bemused diver.
A very clingy seal investigates this bemused diver.
Keep this critical knowledge in mind, in case you ever have a big chocolate pudding mess to take care of.
If ever you needed a definition of pure, wholesome friendship, here's one right here.
Why does Whitehorse in the Yukon offer a transatlantic flight to Germany?
An official trailer for the sequel to "The Quiet Place" will be released on New Year's Day.
If only go kart tracks at the amusement parks of our childhood had beasts like this available.
Karo Orudzhyan and his dog Ice were remarkably calm when a bear in Sequoia National Park got curious.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
We combed through all the top 10 albums lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 albums of 2019.
Here's how major newspapers covered the momentous vote on their front pages:
Every minute of every day, everywhere on the planet, dozens of companies are logging the movements of tens of millions of people with mobile phones and storing the information in gigantic data files.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
How "The Mandalorian" does a better job of laying out its story than "The Last Jedi" can be summed up in the difference between showing and telling.
"There is a thin line between idiocy and genius, and Cats pukes a hairball on it and rubs its ass all over it."
The mysterious vagus nerve could be key to fight inflammation, pain and stress.
We're not saying all FedEx deliveries are like this, but the odyssey that this particular package has embarked upon is a real gem.
The Documerica Project was put together by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1971 essentially to document the adverse effects of modern life on the environment.
Dozens of acupuncturists and physical therapists earned more than $200,000 in 2018 from school staff alone. One brought in $1 million. What's going on?
A thousand bricks were harmed in the making of this video.
Before his rapid rise to the top of the Catholic Church, Pius II had a secret passion for scandalous stories. And they may have been inspired by his own life.
IPO judgment day hasn't been kind to some other tech companies this year.
Apple products are great, but they're even better when you have awesome accessories to use with them. As such, we've rounded up some of the best accessories on sale so you can get them now.
As impeachment looms, President Trump has repeatedly urged everybody to "read the transcript" of his call with Ukraine's president. Jordan Klepper wanted to know: have the president's supporters read the transcript?
The patterns were designed to hide wear and dirt but also avoid the "dazzle" problem - the potentially nauseating effects of a pattern in motion.
With the House set to vote on the articles of impeachment against President Trump, Amash spoke about why he decided to support impeaching Trump.
13 influential spots that challenged longstanding notions of what a restaurant could be.
The internet is stuffed with rankings, especially at year's end. It doesn't have to be like this.
In case you need a reminder that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest athletes alive, just look at this leap.
Need to brush up on your world history and geography? These maps hold the key to a better understanding. Plus, they look cool as hell.
The past 10 years, seen in 55 powerful images.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
There have been many online videos showing you can make glue bubbles this way, but are they true?
The new Mac Pro is a fanastic machine. It's arguably the best workstation money can buy, with a forward-looking architecture that should satisfy any professional in need of massive performance. It's also a sign of Apple's decline under Tim Cook.
Some parts of the world are on the path to largely eradicating cervical cancer, but the story is less rosy for other populations, including US Hispanics. Why, and what can be done about it?
A very clingy seal investigates this bemused diver.
Grandmothers in particular, perhaps not surprisingly, are a major inspiration.
The 2005 handheld ended with a melting gadget, a game called 'Sticky Balls,' criminal convictions, and a Ferrari torn in half. It was awesome.
Gritty is the only good mascot.
How one small town in Pennsylvania is successfully fighting the fracked gas industry
Thank god he wasn't wearing any headphones, otherwise, this would have turned out very ugly.
Ali Soloman illustrates a humorous set on scenarios where a woman feigns being impressed in conversation.
You need to be a little bit brave to try to catch a ball moving at that speed.
The impact of one heroic flight would take decades to reconcile
"In a day and age where people don't really know or speak to their neighbors it was really nice for them to break down that barrier," said the dog's owner.
Sometimes all it takes to solve a puzzle is one solid shake.
Surveillance footage of the outside of Jeffrey Epstein's cell at the troubled Metropolitan Correctional Center during his first suicide attempt has gone missing, prosecutors revealed Wednesday.
After two years of testing, a new futuristic train that runs on virtual tracks was launched for the first time in Yibin, in the province of Sichuan, China. Instead of steel tracks, these tram-bus-hybrid run over tracks painted on the asphalt in white.
The low-lying country has centuries of experience managing water. Now climate change is threatening to flood it completely.
As Donald Trump faces the brink of impeachment in the House of Representatives, CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer unearthed a fascinating interview he gave back in 2008, where he called Nancy Pelosi a "very impressive person" and opined that Bill Clinton should not have been impeached over "something totally unimportant" but George W. Bush should have over the war.
Damon Lindelof hasn't a promised a second season, but if there is one, there's still plenty left to cover
A young comedy superfan interviews Mulaney about his new Netflix kids TV show.
After the divisive reactions to "The Last Jedi," JJ Abrams was appointed to direct "The Rise of Skywalker." Is the movie a fan-pleasing conclusion of the trilogy or does it retread the same steps of "The Force Awakens" in the most disappointing, unoriginal fashion? Here's what the reviews say.
From TikTok's rise to WeWork's fall, Recode charted 14 of tech's defining trends of 2019
Our economy has been optimized to the point that only elite workers truly thrive. Where does this leave the middle class?
If ever you needed a definition of pure, wholesome friendship, here's one right here.
Scientists brave frozen drills, limited oxygen and more to install sensors on Mount Everest.
Few people would look at this online bookseller 20 years ago and anticipated that it would lead the way in crafting a privately owned surveillance state.
Maxine McCormick is already a fly fishing legend. But how can a 15-year-old make her way through a world dominated by retirees?