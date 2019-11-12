This Robot Samurai Fight Will Get You Excited About The Future Again
Bluethunder takes on Metallic Fighter in a robotic battle royale.
A father in the Netherlands filmed a portrait of his daughter Lotte every week from the day she was born. Here they are stitched together in a surreal montage of growing up.
"Are you crying after watching this love story play out? Good, buy a Renault!"
And before you get too annoyed at him, he has a good agenda at heart.
He can now officially be inducted into the Jenga Hall of Fame.
Is it worth spending more on new brake pads? YouTuber Engineering Explained breaks it down in great detail.
Frankfurt lost 1-0 to Freiburg over the weekend in Germany's Bundesliga, but things were a lot worse than a simple loss for Frankfurt's David Abraham, who was red carded after sending Freiburg Manager Christian Streich flying to the turf.
A group of Somali immigrants in Minnesota have became leaders in the fight to change a tech behemoth.
The United States is undergoing a transition perhaps no rich and stable democracy has ever experienced: Its historically dominant group is on its way to becoming a political minority.
When a train is coming, maybe the best thing to do is to not back out of your parking space at that instant. And suppose you've already made that fatal mistake, please don't continue to do what this driver did.
An anonymous editor explains how airlines like Delta trim content out of films like "Booksmart" and "Rocketman."
We know when Americans reach $100,000 in savings. We know how much people are saving. But this begs the question: How much should you be saving?
The day Dhruv Gaur's "Jeopardy!" episode taped was also the day it was announced that beloved host Alex Trebek would be undergoing another round of chemotherapy for his pancreatic cancer. So when Gaur found himself sitting well behind the pack going into Final Jeopardy, he decided to use his answer to send a message to Trebek.
Trypophobia is the fear of clusters of holes and cracks. Its origin may be evolutionary but as awareness spreads online, is it becoming a social contagion?
Evangelicals believed comedian John Crist could help spread the gospel to a wider audience. Then he was accused of sexual misconduct.
We actually think the cyclist is in the wrong in this scenario, but kudos to the two of them for not letting their tempers get the best of them.
The eyes are bigger. The teeth are… less prominent. And the overall CGI character is less creepy.
Saffron is currently mostly imported from Iran. What if we grew our own, in New England?
The book launch was cut short when Donald Trump Jr walked out of the event after heckling by Trump supporters, who were angry that he wasn't taking questions from the audience.
Some early customers of Disney+ are encountering "unable to connect" errors on launch day as they try to explore and stream content from the highly-anticipated streaming service.
Stanley Tucci has proven repeatedly that he can disappear into any role and somehow make us want to be held by him in the process.
Private explorers found the U.S.S. Grayback beneath 1,400 feet of water after realizing that a mistranslated Japanese war record had pointed searchers in the wrong direction.
Jason Lutes worked twenty years on this epic book. Prepare to be amazed.
The University of Virginia was supposed to transform a slave-owning generation, but it failed.
As Arizona teacher Scott Warren faces retrial for helping migrants, migrant aid workers around the world are facing legal consequences.
"Succession" showed us the wealthy corporate types, but what about small, blue-collar businesses passed down from father to son?
It's a Veteran's Day miracle!
Chronicle, Google's moonshot cybersecurity startup that was supposed to completely change the industry, is imploding.
She could have hung up when a scammer called claiming to be tech support for Microsoft, but no, she decided to give as good as she got.
While little known outside of France, architect and city planner Tony Garnier is as closely associated with Lyon as Antoni Gaudí is with Barcelona.
The venom toward President Trump was as thick as the vapor clouds at an industry rally on Saturday.
A sip for every "This is my watching Hallmark Christmas movies shirt" shirt would have made for a good drinking game for somebody with a death wish. By hour six roaming the floors of a convention center in New Jersey for Hallmark's first ever ChristmasCon, that somebody is me.
Or is there really a besuited guy out there doling out roundhouse kicks on the mean streets of Penza?
In this highly competitive training, pup perfection is demanded — and not every student can make it to graduation.
"My time in 12-step recovery offered the radical (to me) idea that profundity wasn't predicated solely on dysfunction."
The entwined roots of Indian rubber trees form bridges that — unlike steel structures — grow more durable with time.
Jamie Heinemeier Hansson speaks out about her experience on the receiving end of a black box algorithm, which deemed that her husband, tech entrepreneur David Heinemeier Hansson, was worthy of a credit limit 20 times hers.
Truly the most riveting version of a high-speed chase we've ever seen.
A conversation with Tara Westover, author of "Educated," on how the experience gap between urban and rural areas is fast becoming an empathy gap.
Towering glass structures are an environmental nightmare. And there's a growing consensus that we should stop building them
On therapy and acting like a man.
Luckily, nobody on the American Airlines flight was injured as snowy conditions wreaked havoc in Chicago.
The mysterious Celera 500L built by the silent Otto Aviation company has successfully taken to the skies.
Scientists are finding that galaxies can move with each other across huge distances, and against the predictions of basic cosmological models. The reason why could change everything we think we know about the universe.
"For me it's not so much about winning. It's just about exploring what can be done and having fun with it along the way."
As gender-reveal parties get both more popular and more explosive, they're also getting more dangerous.
Guess "live and let lick" is not a belief that everyone subscribes to.
The Olivetti P101 was a hit — and it may well have caused a couple as well.