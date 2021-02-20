This Recreation Vehicle With A Second Floor And Working Elevator Is Absolutely Bonkers
The SAIC Maxus Life Home V90 Villa Edition is the motor vehicle for the family who wants it all.
Robert Zubrin makes a convincing case for why we should be exploring Mars.
Snow is no match for the Shinkansen bullet train.
FOX 5's Bob Barnard has a puppy interrupt his live shot in the most wholesome news report you'll see today.
Perseverance, nicknamed Percy, is set to land on Mars Thursday afternoon Eastern Earth time.
If worse came to worse, you could make a phone battery powered by pee.
A suspected porch pirate in Mississauga, Ontario was arrested after making the most embarrassing getaway imaginable.
The answer, a NASA engineer warned, "will sound rather cold and unfeeling."
Why the great American documentarian traded his trademark bowl cut for lustrous flowing locks.
A contestant trashed the set of Gettu Betur after losing in a spectacularly awkward TV moment.
Those of us who sat through yesterday's five-and-a-half-hour House Committee on Financial Services hearing on the GameStop short squeeze had maybe, foolishly, hoped against hope to see some cold hard accountability.
The weather has been truly atrocious recently, so we're stocking up on hand warmers.
Bands like Third Eye Blind, Cake and Live ruled the 90s and then completely lost favor in the 2000s. What happened?
Like many Texans, residents in one Austin apartment complex faced a kaleidoscope of worst-case scenarios. And like many Texans, they had to get through them alone.
Florida health administrators said two women in Florida "dressed up as grannies" in order to receive their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Every week, it would appear there is a new pandemic wall, and we are all hitting it
This week's characters include a guy who wants "normies" to stay away from anime, a congresswoman with a spectacularly bad comeback and more.
Jakarta, population 10.77 million, is sinking into the ocean fast. How did things get this bad?
Both leaders of Google's ethical AI team, Margaret Mitchell and Timnit Gebru, were ousted within two months of each other.
Joe Rogan says he won't get the COVID-19 vaccine because he is healthy but that doesn't make you invincible, Rebecca Watson explains.
After being violently rear-ended by a semi, the driver got out and helped rescue others involved in the wreck.
Clearly, Toyota wants old people to think young people think minivans are cool.
A craftsman builds a bike that can be ridden on a completely frozen lake: the icуcycle.
It's not just San Francisco's Millennium Tower that's sinking. The entire Bay Area is plunging downward under the weight of its own sprawl.
Shannon was used to her socially awkward son being bullied by other boys at the private school he attends in Atlanta. But when she picked him up from school in mid-January and her eighth grader told her he was being called a "simp," Shannon, who's only using her first name to protect her son's identity, didn't know what to think.
The story behind Sisqo's smash hit "The Thong Song" involves Michael Jackson, Eleanor Rigby and a Star Wars violinist.
This past week has been a mess, and we have the tweets to prove it. But at the end of the day, if you can't look in the mirror and live laugh love, what do you have? Let's see some jokes.
Can we now stop arguing about where Greenpoint ends and Williamsburg begins?
While plant-based meat alternatives are taking over American menus, it's almost impossible to find veggie burgers made from actual veggies.
If you want to be headhunted, here are some tips you can use to improve your LinkedIn profile.
The Cooking section hit the third-rail of Italian cuisine with its "bright tang" spin on an untouchable favorite, violating the commandment: thou shalt not tinker with perfection.
Losing power for a long stretch can be devastating, so it's a good idea to keep this well-reviewed generator handy in case of emergency.
The work cultures between European countries and the US is very different.
In a year where every parent has been stripped down to nothing, Ted Cruz has the gall to believe he gets to be a good one.
It's just a concept, but boy could we use something this simple to manage our privacy.
It is rare, purchasing penny items, but when it does happen, it's so satisfying.
"I got out there and sat down on the toilet and immediately something bit my butt right as I sat down," Shannon Stevens told the AP.
Peter Stuart's life would have been different had his 1995 classic "Everything Falls Apart" stayed in the final version.
A cyclist films the shockingly dangerous bike lane on Avenue Gambetta in Paris, France, which runs adjacent to the north side of the Père Lachaise cemetery.
Also featuring the J.Lo Challenge, "It's always 'wyd'" and "To the Joker."
Americans eat twice as much chicken as they did in the 1970s. Why?
It was unimaginable. First came the freezing rain – five times more than the forecasters had anticipated.
The vaccine rollout has frustrated people across the country. But it didn't have to be that way.
Back in January, Elon Musk became the richest man in the world (although, he recently lost ground in the previous week to Jeff Bezos). Here's how he got there.
Why I've made it my mission to teach others about Prince Hall
How an obsession with space led to a partnership on the Perseverance rover — and the chance we could finally hear what our planetary neighbor sounds like.
There's power in the 14th Amendment. It's time to use it.
Four years' worth of stories about VIP visits and grooming protocols, palm-greasing, rotten vegetables, and that time they lost Steve Mnuchin's coat.
How the scariest ride at the amusement park drop you hundreds of feet safely.