This Raccoon Is In The Chillest Position We've Ever Seen
Now this is the true meaning of being relaxed.
Now this is the true meaning of being relaxed.
Emails entered into Epic Games lawsuit show execs contradicting Apple talking points.
Australian soccer player Ajdin Hrustic made the right adjustment while he was on the floor to lift the ball over the goalkeeper and score a cheeky goal.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A very guilty looking dog can't pretend she's not holding something in her mouth.
"If the findings are upheld, Medina Spirit's results in the Kentucky Derby will be invalidated and Mandaloun will be declared the winner," Churchill Downs said in a Sunday statement.
The Seychelles magpie robin was nearly extinct, with just 12 birds remaining on one small island in the middle of the Indian Ocean. Then something remarkable happened: The 500-acre island found a way to save them.
Licensed funeral director and mortician Victor M. Sweeney answers all the burning questions people have about his profession.
Crypto traders were clearly hanging on the Tesla CEO's every word.
A soaring chess prodigy is a reminder: Talent is universal, but opportunity is not.
The pandemic has forced restaurants to accommodate delivery in order to stay relevant. And there's no going back now.
Some of the most treasured pieces of sports memorabilia are missing, can't be authenticated or… currently reside on the moon. A look at those mysterious historic items — and what they'd be worth in a red-hot sports memorabilia market.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A wonderful whale sighting off the coast of Cape Cod.
This Mother's Day, we asked six women what motherhood means to them.
Financial Expert Lloyd Ostertag, played by Musk, joins Michael Che and tries his best to explain how cryptocurrency works.
The label aspires to unify a wide range of communities with common cause and shared experiences. But many feel it flattens and erases entire cultures.
Inexpensive wines can be just fine. They also illuminate the harsh opinions that some people seem to cherish about the preferences of others.
The fate and future of Elon's Space X Mars Habitat rests on Chad, played by Pete Davidson.
May the 4th is definitely with us — we're stocking up on Star Wars swag while it's on sale.
Listen to the gorgeous sound of a mass of voices: ancient, contemporary, gospel, opera, sacred, romantic.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"A lot of time, people are reduced to the dumbest thing they did," said Musk while sharing personal details of his life and explaining his tweets.
Director Scott Mann, cofounder of Flawless, says the company's tech "creates a fully three-dimensional performance."
Made from unbelievably soft organic cotton terry, this is a polo we're okay with wearing every day of the week.
The folks at DribbleUp invented the Smart Medicine Ball, Smart Soccer Ball and Smart Basketball to help your whole family improve their fitness and fine-tune their skills at home.
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki held Newsmax's Emerald Robinson's feet to the fire after she attempted to ask a question by using unnamed sources.
World faces 'abrupt jump' in pace of ice loss around 2060 unless emissions reduced to meet Paris agreement goals, study warns
While parents focus on Facebook and Twitter, children often turn to apps that allow users to remain anonymous, aren't moderated, and that adults have never heard of.
Dave Chappelle was able to successfully negotiate getting paid earlier this year for his past work on "Chappelle's Show." But when he originally walked away from his show, he recalled how people thought he had "ruined his life."
"This client likes unique and interesting designs," Yochi Nussenzweig, the 28-year-old local designer behind the Brooklyn piano building, told us.
These soaps reject the traditional paradigm of flowery perfumes, and get to the good stuff right away. We're smellin' like whiskey this weekend, folks.
Andrew Callaghan attended a punk show in Downtown Los Angeles in early April 2021 and learned a lot about the culture.
To measure was to apprehend and be made accountable, and nowhere was this more resonant than in the identification and classification of criminals.
Christopher Nolan has said more than once he's open to making a Bond movie. He finally did it with "Tenet."
A remote camera at Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota captures a plethora of animals crossing a beaver dam.
Nice career you got there…would be a shame if, you know, something happened to it
White people love critical race theories.
If you want to fit in and not attract the attention of pickpockets, here are some fashion items you should ditch.
"I believe a great injustice might have been committed in the case of Kurt Cobain," reads one letter to the FBI.
As of this writing, "Blinding Lights" has been on the Hot 100 for 73 weeks, or about 17 months. That makes it, currently, the fourth longest-running hit in the chart's history. (It will no doubt be in second place in about a month and a half, and by late summer it could very conceivably threaten the accursed all-time champ.)
The science behind the design of modern wind turbines explained in an easy-to-understand way
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
I've discovered a life-saving device that allows cyclists to protect themselves and take back the road: the pool noodle. (From 2019)
This epic TikTok collaboration proves once again that the internet is undefeated.
The modern world can be divided into two distinct eras: before Tom Holland performed "Umbrella" on "Lip Sync Battle," and after.
Apple recently rolled out its highly anticipated App Tracking Transparency feature with iOS 14.5, which lets users decide whether apps track their activity for targeted advertising. Overwhelmingly, users seem happy to leave app tracking disabled.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone looks into what would happen if you took Tucker Carlson's advice and called the police immediately if you saw a child wearing a mask outdoors.