This Puppy Seems To Think He's Not A Dog But A Moutain Bike
The puppy runs so fast down the trail that he actually becomes airborne for a second.
Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists are blaming vaccinated people for "shedding" virus in their presence.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
If you want a zip, you have to go through the puzzle first.
If you're reading this, you probably already know what kombucha is, but you might not know what kombucha IS, if you know what I mean. Here's a way to find out.
For decades, the solution to Black Americans' distrust of cops has often been to not call them. Now white people are catching on too.
Road barriers used to cause a significant number of driver fatalities. Here's what has changed for the past 60 years.
After concerns from writers that Disney was not honoring royalty agreements on licensed work including "Star Wars," "Alien" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" after acquiring Lucasfilm and Fox, a task force has announced new steps in getting those agreements honored.
The singer's upcoming album transforms heartbreak into high art.
Derek Muller goes inside the pod of a propeller craft to test the claims of its inventors that it can go faster than the wind — something that should not be possible.
COVID-caused delays in medical treatments and surgeries are producing data for health care providers to take another look at what's needed and what isn't.
Pandemic viruses arise from raising, harvesting and eating animals. Policy strategy for averting the next pandemic should include supporting those already seeking to make plant-based dietary changes.
Emily Blunt was grilled on an infamous 2018 Fashion Week photo where Zendaya was seemingly scowling at her and Blake Lively.
Is the tech giant buying the venerable studio mostly for its vast library or does it want to supercharge the studio's production capabilities?
Ford let Marques Brownless get exclusive access to their electric F150 Lightning pickup truck and he was impressed.
"They could publish books about bitcoin, but they couldn't understand the importance of diverse authors."
Two pioneering Black writers have not received the recognition they deserve for chronicling one of the country's gravest crimes.
The Los Angeles Professional Security made news for partnering with the Citizen crime app. Here's their promotional video and it's not a joke.
The versatile Disney star might be the dying genre's best hope.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The short film explores the privacy we gave up to fight the pandemic. Is this the direction our society is heading?
"All these emotions kind of bottle up, so it's good to — it feels good to yell it out."
This is the MLB play that Jomboy was born to breakdown. What a catastrophe.
'The Passion of the Christ' star Jim Caviezel promoted a QAnon conspiracy theory about harvesting kids' blood while talking up his QAnon-friendly anti-child sex trafficking film.
High MW polyethylene glycol is known as the self-pouring liquid.
Many iPhone owners have iMessages from years ago that they can't access. For example, my wife and I simply want to read the first few messages that we exchanged in 2017, but we can't.
Huntington Beach has dealt with wild parties, drunken melees and political unrest. But nothing prepared officials for "Adrian's kickback," which started as a simple birthday party for an Inland Empire teenager and turned into a viral TikTok event that drew thousands to the beach last week.
Matthew McConaughey lamented how masks got politicized during the pandemic, saying they were a "short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom."
After Nasdaq and bitcoin rallies, young investors weigh options for what to do with their money
Do they just want attention? Or is it… something more?
Edward Ongweso, Jr explains how Uber fooled the world into thinking it wasn't a taxi company and scamming workers and customers in the process.
For decades, the greatest film of all time was Citizen Kane. Then it lost its perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes due to a bad review — not even a new bad review, but an old one, from when it was released in 1941. So cinema's finest accomplishment was now obviously Paddington 2. Why? Because, unlike Orson Welles' ceaselessly inventive masterpiece, it had was 100% fresh on an internet review aggregation site. And because people really liked this nice movie about a kind talking bear who's a fount of decency in a cruel and uncaring world.
The politicized "audit" of Maricopa County, Arizona's 2020 vote is weeks behind schedule, overseen by a conspiracy theorist, fueled by untraceable private donations, and may well produce an inaccurate count.
The Financial Times' Steven Bernard crunched the numbers and produced an animated infographic that shows how flights have changed their paths to avoid Belarus.
This week's characters include a politician with a grammatically questionable tweet vowing to "cancel" cancel culture and more.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend both in theaters and on Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Max, including Disney's "Cruella" and the "Fast & Furious" franchise's ninth installment.
We feel bad that he fell off the golf cart, but we also feel bad for the flowers trampled on the way.
"I don't think it's a coincidence," Cecilia Monge said in her now-viral TikTok. A spokesperson for Converse told BuzzFeed News the "National Parks" shoe line was conceived "before" Monge pitched her idea.
There is a calculator in every iPhone, but why are there are none on iPads? The answer: Steve Jobs.
For years, a loose group of enthusiasts — a pop singer, a real-estate magnate, a banking heir, and a terrorist interrogator — has been working to push its pet mystery into the mainstream. This year, it broke through.
After countless documented samples of abuse and a number of tragic accidents, Tesla is finally implementing some real driver monitoring system (DMS) improvements for their Level 2 semi-automated Autopilot system, supplementing the inadequate method of detecting a hand on the steering wheel with a driver-facing camera that should confirm a driver is paying attention to the road.
Ikea forces us to walk through a maze and yet we universally love the brand. Here's how Ikea employed psychology to win us over.