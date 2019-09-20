This Possum Wanted To Approach A Band Of Geese, Is Quickly Forced To Reconsider
Never underestimate how daunting a pack of geese can be if they move towards you together.
Never underestimate how daunting a pack of geese can be if they move towards you together.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Happy Prime Day! Amazon is running its major mid-year sale on June 21 to 22. We're definitely surprised to see the big sale come early, but we're jumping in with both feet.
A TikToker talks about what happened when the kid he was taking care of asked for a garden from her parents.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Let's just say the request was not well-received.
A soon-to-be published draft law could see "ecocide" — the mass destruction of the environment — prosecuted in the same way as crimes against humanity.
Amazon's Halo has a body fat percentage calculator. A new study shows that it's more accurate than some expensive devices used in a lab.
Never underestimate how daunting a pack of geese can be if they move towards you together.
Since the PlayStation Store team is warning you to not buy "Cyberpunk 2077" for PS4, here are ten incredible games you should spend your money on instead.
Want to know more about your genes? 23andMe can give you an up-close look at your ancestry and select genetic health indicators for just $99.
Rock cannons are a historical form of fireworks that were popular in Wales in the 18th and 19th centuries.
The NYC mayor's race could have been a chance for the left to make its mark. Instead it's been a depressing right-leaning disaster.
There was no escaping this severe weather update.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Coelacanths, once presumed extinct, likely don't even reach maturity until around age 50.
It's like watching 35 years of someone's life be condensed into a surreal six-minute video.
But if so, it's probably in the form of robotic probes — something both UFO enthusiasts and SETI scientists should be able to agree on.
A little kindness — or just not being a rude jerk — goes a long way.
"Just-cause" protections will revolutionize job security for 70,000 fast-food workers — and millions more Americans may benefit soon, too.
Tired of talking to the same ol' Siri? As of iOS 14.5 there are now a total of four smart assistant voices (and the default is no longer female).
A new study of ancient geological events suggests that our planet has a slow, steady 'heartbeat' of geological activity every 27 million years or so.
Texas' ERCOT most recent conservation alerts highlights flaws in the state electrical grid that could lead to blackouts in high temperatures.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
YouTubers Beyond the press try out different fuel-air explosives, see how much damage they really do and film them in super slow motion.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Prime Day is nice and all, but Huckberry is also running a big sale on some of our favorite sunglasses, shorts, shoes and other stylish accessories.
Ever wish you could customize exactly how dark your sunglasses are? Now, the Dusk smart glasses from Ampere let you alter the tint right from your phone.
We're spending every weekend at the beach, so we need a Bluetooth speaker that's built for rough and tumble outdoor use.
With thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, the already-affordable Santoku Knife if a must-have at $19.
Esme is my name and cat burglary is my game.
Even predators can't stay awake all the time. But sharks, those sleek hunters of the deep, don't exactly advertise when they're taking a power nap.
"I believe in communism. Rom-communism that is. If Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks can go through some heartfelt struggles and still end up happy — then so can we."
In 2016 North Korean hackers planned a $1B raid on Bangladesh's national bank and came within an inch of success — it was only by a fluke that all but $81M of the transfers were halted. But how did one of the world's poorest and most isolated countries train a team of elite cyber-criminals?
Astronomers know a lot about what's in outer space — and think it's possible it never ends.
Funnyman Dave Chappelle joined The Foo Fighters on stage at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, for a rendition of Radiohead's 'Creep.'
And how "The Mandalorian" can restore the true power of George Lucas's galaxy.
How much can athletes really make in niche sports? A whole lot more than you might think. Disc golfer Paul McBeth set a new standard by signing an eight-figure endorsement contract — and his deal might only be the beginning.
We have so many questions, from the two toilets in a bathroom to the creepy spectating chair in the bedroom.
Consult the stars to find your perfect plant and accessory.
A growing number of companies are offering design tweaks for old Ikea furniture — and business is booming.
Most metals are hard, but that is really not the case for sodium metal.
It's hard to beat Calvin Klein underwear and bras, and the big Prime Day discount gives us an opportunity to stock up.
When conventional therapy and drugs fail, a new wave of clinics are helping patients get high.
Space isn't just NASA's game anymore: more and more companies are getting into the industry. Here's what's going on.
From the Great Plains to the coast, cities are setting record temps.
Poison Hemlock can cause blisters if touched or death if eaten.
Using a wind tunnel and a satellite, this simulation offers a glimpse into what would happen to a satellite if it were burning up upon reentry into the atmosphere.
The most-reported symptoms of COVID-19 are now a headache, sore throat and runny nose, according to the research team behind a UK symptom tracking app.
Italy's cheap homes bonanza continues to lure hundreds of interested buyers, despite the pandemic. But what happens once someone takes the plunge and invests their (small) chunk of change in a crumbling corner of a remote town?