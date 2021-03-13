👋 Welcome to Digg

UNDER THE SEA

mic.com

Beneath Santa Catalina Island, a resort town 22 miles off the coast of Southern California, sit thousands of barrels filled with a toxic substance known as DDT. The barrels have been chillin' on the ocean floor for decades, slowly leaking the waste into the water. Now scientists are trying to clean up the mess — and they've recruited robots to do the dirty work.

GAME CHANGER?

curbed.com

A 911 dispatch looks about the same no matter where you are in the U.S.: sirens, strobe lights atop police cruisers, and first responders armed with guns and pepper spray, the reason for the call notwithstanding. But if you dial 911 in Denver, you might be greeted instead by a mental-health clinician and a paramedic driving a customized van equipped with food, water, and blankets.

THE FORBIDDEN CLIFF

bbc.com

Climbing Machhapuchhare is forbidden, a rarity in a country like Nepal that has embraced mountain tourism so enthusiastically that even the world's highest point gets overcrowded.

'CABIN THE WOODS' MEETS 'LOUNGE SPACE'

inc.com

You'd think a co-working space opened a month before a global pandemic would be a sure failure. But for co-founders Frederick Pikovsky and Tim Tedesco, the pandemic didn't halt their business. It instead helped solidify their vision for the future of work: remote co-working outside city centers that redefines work-life balance.

