This Personal Electric Aerial Vehicle Called The Jetson One Looks Futuristic As Heck
We had to triple-check that it wasn't a trailer for some upcoming sci-fi movie.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died Thursday after being fatally shot on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust," officials said. Actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm that killed Hutchins, 42, and injured Joel Souza, the film's director.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Dana Perino wasn't prepared for how James Kilcer was going to end their interview.
Since the early 2010s, excusing yourself to a restaurant bathroom has brought the possibility of walking into a unique soundscape.
You can lower your risk of stroke and heart disease over time by keeping keeping a close eye on your cholesterol levels and adopting certain habits to keep them low.
CNN's Drew Griffin called out Dr. Rashid Buttar for the lies he's been spreading about COVID-19 and things got a little heated.
The state has a new license plate, the first in eight years, but there's a problem.
Analysts for Glassdoor combed through millions of employee reviews to find out which businesses have been best able to keep their workers physically and mentally healthy during the pandemic.
Ann Reardon tackles some of the most viral food hacks on TikTok that might tempt people to try.
A desert planet. A prophesied messiah. A tyrannical empire. Giant bugs.
If you don't speak Korean, you may have missed these nuances and context that could enrich your viewing experience.
Many older traumatized internet users might remember accidentally clicking on this website and having it fry their computer. Where did it come from and how did it cause so much mayhem?
Is there anything more to Wes Anderson's films than twee whimsicality and aloof performances? Much more, argues Mark Allison: they tell us the truth about being human.
"Here you see a good example that nothing is too big for a pike."
Several minor leagues served as the guinea pig for ideas that could improve the pace of play, including robo umps, pushing the mound back and bigger bases. Were they effective?
If a woman can't get help while she is being raped in public, what is the hope for people who are raped or assaulted behind closed doors?
HBO's "Succession" has a great cast, exciting storylines and an extraordinary score but there's another element — a supposed character that nobody sees — that takes it to the next level.
Matt Gaetz is facing an investigation for underage sex trafficking and has had fundraising slow down to a drip. Now he's been deemed ineligible to practice law in Florida.
Drone operators were preparing to launch a daring rescue mission to carry several dogs out of a volcano's lava zone when they realized something had changed: All of the dogs were already gone.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
At 314.9 feet tall, Bagger 293 is the biggest bucket-wheel excavator ever constructed — why did they need to build this thing?
Combustion-engine cars occupy a special place in American culture, but to reach net zero by 2050 the US needs to rethink its relationship with the automobile.
While the "Mini Pupper" name is bit twee for its own good, this tiny robotic dog is far too interesting to pass up.
Here's how long Frank Reynolds from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" would last in "Squid Game."
Investigators say a couple, their infant daughter, and family dog died of hyperthermia and possible dehydration while hiking in California this summer.
Unlike the past few handful of years, Xbox is bringing the goods this holiday season. These are our picks for the best games you can buy for Microsoft's platform this holiday season.
A pole was harmed in the making of this film.
These are the 64 biggest differences between the 1984 "Dune" and the 2021 "Dune."
Twenty years ago, "Grand Theft Auto III" set a new standard for open-world video games. The titles it inspired have grown bigger and busier, but it takes more than massive maps to give gamers the freedom they felt on their first trip to 3-D Liberty City.
This is truly is the best video YouTube has to offer us.
To fill the donor void, a new means of sperm donation is on the rise: Facebook groups. Elaine Byrd got involved in the community first as a moderator, then as a recipient. That's how she met Ari Nagel, aka the Sperminator, a superdonor with nearly a hundred biological children and counting.
Let's keep up on the evolution of English with these old words that now have fresh, modern meanings.
Jerry Seinfeld reveals that his favorite joke from the show takes place in a hospital, and then explains why he walked away from the TV industry after nine seasons and 180 episodes.
From the deeply relatable to the wonderfully petty, these are our favorites of LD's peeves.
Does the supplement meet all the gas station and corner store hype? I popped a few capsules and f*cked my boyfriend to find out.
Here's how "Master of Puppets" would sound if it were performed by James Brown, Phil Collins, Linkin Park and more.
This week's characters include a woman who said people should own their own house before they turn 30, a Fox News correspondent who jumped to conclusions about Colin Powell's death and more.
In his latest attempt to return to the social media spotlight, Donald Trump is doing a SPAC. The long-term goal? To challenge Netflix, Amazon Web Services and Disney+. The problem? It doesn't seem serious.
Oysters are not only good for the environment, they're also delicious. Here's how to identify the right ones and how to crack them open at home like a boss.
Eve 6 was never the biggest band. But now, it's one of the best Twitter follows.
According to a police statement, "It was a short video segment, generally described as a small portion of the screen, showing a separate image from the newscast of what appeared to be a possibly pornographic or explicit image."
The volcano at La Palma, Spain has been erupting for nearly a month now.
An update on the crash investigation by federal investigators determined someone was behind the wheel.
