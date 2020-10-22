This Parody Of A WASP Mom Trying To Vote Is So On-Point It's Annoying
"Hi, hi, I didn't want to cut in line, but I have somewhere to be."
For those wondering, Sebastian Weyer and Philipp Weyer didn't start solving their respective cubes at the same second, but the timers are supposed to measure the amount of time between a player's hands being off the timer to the time they're back on it.
How does the country with the most money, experts, the CDC and a literal pandemic playbook have the most deaths from coronavirus?
The commercial unveiling the "world's first supertruck" is a celebration of excess, priced at $112,595.
A YouTuber constructs an extremely small off-grid house raised up off the ground on cedar post stilts in the forest.
The unexpectedly complex design sensibilities in Wes Anderson's oeuvre, explored.
This guy tries to get some purloined Banksy art appraised and gets some bad news.
As society gets richer, people chase the wrong things.
The humor site has survived it all: new owners, layoffs, a culture war. Now a worker-owned cooperative, it needs to update its voice — and bring home the bacon.
This might be the most delightful "First We Feast" interviews we've ever seen.
A few seasonal tweets, a few evergreen ones — and a handy writing tip for all you David Foster Wannabes out there.
This thing didn't have to be legit spicy.
Donald Trump uploaded the full interview with Lesley Stahl and commented, "Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of '60 Minutes' and CBS."
Here's what it says about Bill Clinton, Alan Dershowitz, and Prince Andrew. Plus: Help us decode more names.
Daveed Diggs on why the Frederick Douglass we meet in Ethan Hawke's Showtime miniseries "The Good Lord Bird," adapted from James McBride's novel, made him change his mind about playing a role he turned down several times before.
Tesla is rolling out its Full Self-Driving Beta feature, and a YouTuber reveals the technology to the masses.
While rare, this does happen time to time, dogs being born with green fur because they're stained by meconium, the infant dog's first feces.
Vince Ramos wanted Phantom Secure to be the Uber of privacy-focused, luxury-branded phones — flood the market with devices, and sort out the law later. Then the FBI investigated him.
These filters from Photoshop allow you to adjust anything from expression to hair thickness.
From McDonald's hamburger for adults to 'The Dead Kid' Super Bowl ad, these are corporate America's biggest 'what were they thinking?' moments since 1995.
This guy absolutely put his heart into this cover of Queen's "Somebody to Love."
Bethesda's "wide as an ocean, deep as a puddle" experiences are exactly what I need right now.
The United States is the only country that allows this practice, and soon the Supreme Court could get rid of it.
A tour inside the Prescott Gateway Mall, a shopping center with mostly all closed shops in Prescott, Arizona.
Victor Gevers, a security researcher at the GDI Foundation and chair of the Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure, which finds and reports security vulnerabilities, told TechCrunch he guessed the president's account password and was successful on the fifth attempt.
A $112,000 version will be available in late 2022.
And many cities aren't ready for the onslaught.
If we have to hear Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" one more time, we're going to cry.
Somethings weren't meant to be seen in 1000fps in 4K. If this doesn't convince you of the effectiveness of masks, nothing will.
A new book collects photographs of male romance over the course of a century — with many images taken secretively so the lovers didn't get caught.
Because of the perception gap, we often imagine people's viewpoints to be more extreme than they are.
In early March, I headed to the California desert to explore my emotions and learn "healthy masculinity" with a group of men.
When a serial killer terrorized 1970s Seattle, these women banded together to defend themselves. Now they're teaching a new generation to take control.
Here's what the difference in camera performance is between the latest iPhone models.
Look, you only need to eat a single chip to live up to the challenge, but it's ridiculously spicy. Only serious heat lovers need apply.
A talk with the Nobel Prize winner's biographer about the writer's 1960 drive across the country.
New catalytic approaches convert plastic into liquid fuels, nanotubes.
Focusing on the 10 major fast-food companies in the US, Eater dug into campaign donation data to see how much money from CEOs, employees and PACs ends up in Republican and Democrat hands.
Different languages tell the time in interesting ways around the globe.
In the 1950s, the residents of Mosinee, Wisconsin, staged a coup to warn of the dangers of the red menace. The lessons of that historical footnote have never been more relevant.
It's been 14 years since the first "Borat" movie, and the sequel, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," has Borat returning to America with his daughter during the politically turbulent times of Trump's presidency. Does the political satire capture the same magic of the original, or does it fall short? Here's what the reviews say.
Dubbed the Caution Against Racial and Exploitative Non-Emergencies (CAREN) Act, the measure passed the chamber with all 11 supervisors voting yes.
The rare Chilean soapbark tree produces compounds that can boost the body's reaction to vaccines.
While New York City is home to plenty of supertall towers, it never has built one more than 600 meters, or 1,968 feet. What is keeping it from building the tallest building in the world?
From the memory supplement's launch in 2007 through 2016, agency officials repeatedly raised concerns as the number of consumer complaints grew.
Up top, there are mirrored ceilings — while gleaming black tile floors reflect the bookcases for a serious M.C. Escher effect.
Some of us balk at cliffs. Some of us embrace them.
Jeffrey Toobin and the great Zoom Dick incident have raised some important questions.
It carried soldiers, military vehicles, and sealed crates that divers can't wait to open.
How an El Al Boeing 747 was able to cram 1,088 people onboard a single flight.