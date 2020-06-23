This Opera House In Barcelona Reopened With A Performance To 2,292 Plants
The Liceu Opera House in Spain reopened its doors for the first time in over three months and serenaded an audience full of house plants.
The Liceu Opera House in Spain reopened its doors for the first time in over three months and serenaded an audience full of house plants.
On the Fox News "Greg Gutfeld Show," Gutfeld had to remind TV personality Kat Timpf that Kimmel's son has a serious heart condition after Timpf made a joke about how it's harder to take care of cats than to take care of children.
Not everyone's home projects involve creating a homebuilt, turbine-powered helicopter from scratch.
Everything has changed for good — especially air travel. Expect shields, touch-less check-ins, longer lines and temperature checks.
It seems like we're seeing more Karens than ever these days. Trey Kennedy perfectly captures their essence.
It's a friendship in three acts: first you befriend them, then you hang out with them, and when you decide they're cool enough, you show them your hidden food stash.
Futurama's "Coldbusters" episode is a little too on the nose.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
One of the world's best players taught me his unique psychological style of play — and it worked.
Every so often a photo shoot comes along that both excites you and terrifies you at the same time. Today's article is about one such experience.
Turns out putting yourself in a bomb suit won't help you much if you have a grenade explode on you.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
It seems like we're seeing more Karens than ever these days. Trey Kennedy perfectly captures their essence.
Wash your hands, but lay off the other parts.
Eric Umansky's family saw an unmarked NYPD cruiser hit a Black teenager. He tried to find out how it happened, and instead found all of the ways the NYPD is shielded from accountability.
"Maybe if I walked slowly enough, the telling-off will never happen."
The photo, which was upsampled from a pixelated image of the former president, depicted him as a white man and was created through artificial intelligence — bringing up the question of bias in machine learning generative models.
Did a police officer really find a tampon in his Starbucks beverage, or do he and scores of other men actually have no idea what tampons look like? Let's investigate.
The Liceu Opera House in Spain reopened its doors for the first time in over three months and serenaded an audience full of house plants.
It's a friendship in three acts: first you befriend them, then you hang out with them, and when you decide they're cool enough, you show them your hidden food stash.
Scientists have linked historical political instability to a number of volcanic events, the latest involving an eruption in the Aleutian Islands.
Data rules everything in business, which is why Data Analysts are always in high demand. Learn the skills you need to get ahead in The Data Analysis with Excel + Power BI Bundle, now on sale for $24.99.
Tired of having to regularly delete videos and photos off your device? Upgrade to this SanDisk 512GB micro SD card, and you'll have much more breathing room.
Conservation experts in Spain have called for a tightening of the laws covering restoration work after a copy of a famous painting by the baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo became the latest in a long line of artworks to suffer a damaging and disfiguring repair.
Futurama's "Coldbusters" episode is a little too on the nose.
Here's a map of the most-streamed songs on Spotify named after every country in the world.
Amid an epidemic of predatory fetishization targeting young girls, it's hard to ignore something more insidious beneath one of the 2010s' sexiest schticks
Even for a teacher, there is such as thing as over-enthusiasm.
At least four major factors are terrifying economists and weighing on the recovery.
"Nobody wants a solution that would affect their backyard, but without one, everyone's backyard will be affected."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
An exlusive analysis of US cities shows emergency on affordability of running water amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Police today can turn out with more weaponry than I had in 1992, as a Marine deployed to a burning Los Angeles. What does it mean to project this much force at home?
Can it be done? Turns out: yes, and now we want one.
It's not easy, living together with a partner. It's even more difficult if they fold laundry like this.
"I don't know if our democracy could stand another four years of his custodianship."
A dog is caught in the act taking selfies with Amanda.
The Lakers star isn't as athletic as Giannis or Kawhi anymore, but he showed back in March that he's still capable of outdueling them — or anyone else — when called upon.
Pride cometh before the fall. Literally.
Vox's 39-year-old critic-at-large and much younger critic-at-small gather to discuss Bugs, Daffy and the gang.
JUMP wanted to create a better, more bike-friendly world. Former employees told Motherboard how getting acquired by Uber led to JUMP bikes being destroyed by the thousands.
Behold the awesome power of the waterjet.
Joe Pesci goes from terrifying mobster to hilarious cut-up.
Alternative fish has arrived on the market. Can it help save marine life and feed a hungry world?
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
The pandemic has set off a chain reaction of lost revenue that will shape the economy for years.
From cutting my own hair to making balloon animals, I was surprised to find the legendarily dumb site was right more often than wrong.
We expected sparks to fly, catastrophe to struck, but the reality was much more mundane.
On the Fox News "Greg Gutfeld Show," Gutfeld had to remind TV personality Kat Timpf that Kimmel's son has a serious heart condition after Timpf made a joke about how it's harder to take care of cats than to take care of children.
Strip clubs. Bars. Pools and golf clubs. Pro sports. As one doctor put it, "There's active community spread. If you're young, you're old, it doesn't matter."
Where there's a will to drink wine, there's a way.
The authors of a new book on data-driven decision-making look at how Airbnb dealt — eventually, to a degree — with hosts who aren't so hospitable.
Amazon is running a gigantic fashion sale right now, and you can save big on their clothing lines as well as other big brands.
When consumers open their wallets, the economy tends to run smoother.
At the end of every video call meeting, whether it's a WebEx with colleagues, or a Zoom catch up with friends, I find myself waving goodbye. And everyone else is waving too.
One bright spot for the struggling industry is the continued boom in non-alcoholic beer, part of a shift to healthy living accelerated by COVID-19.
Surprise, surprise, all three —the boat, the Ford Raptor, the Jeep Wrangler — ended up sinking in Cedar Lake, Indiana.
The unmasking of the Salisbury poisoning suspects by a new digital journalism outfit was an embarrassment for Putin — and evidence that Russian spies are not what they once were.