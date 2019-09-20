Florida's Everglades Jetport was supposed to be the world's largest airport, a glamorous intercontinental hub for supersonic airliners with six runways and high-speed rail links. But today, it's little more than an airstrip in the middle of nowhere.
Adam McKay spoke to the New York Times about his overtly political, explain-y filmmaking and suggested it's on the opposite side of the political center of Aaron Sorkin's "institutionalist" "Trial of the Chicago 7."
Chris Crocker was not only an early YouTuber with the viral sensation exhorting everyone to "Leave Britney Alone!" but he was also on the forefront of the #FreeBritney movement that is so well documented by The New York Times special on the pop star Britney Spears, Framing Britney.
Back in 2010, "Nier" never received the attention it deserved. But after its sequel, "Nier: Automata" broke big, this classic is getting retooled for more modern machines as "Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139…"
Tesla owners may have discovered an Easter egg that the EV community could really get behind. As it turns out, Tesla has hidden a rather unique way to access its vehicles' charge ports through a voice command. A voice command which proves that Tesla definitely has a clear idea of its vehicles' anatomy.
Young people in a Missouri college town kept killing themselves. A parent of one victim is convinced that her son's friend encouraged the deaths. Has a sinister figure been exposed, or is it a case of misplaced blame?