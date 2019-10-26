This One-Handed Catch By South Carolina Wide Receiver Bryan Edwards Is Unbelievable
See if you can make sense of this one-handed catch Bryan Edwards made against Tennessee.
If this whole interaction won't put a smile on your face, nothing will.
Okay, there aren't a zillion, but it sure looks like it. This is truly impressive.
Cinderblock the cat was put on a weight reduction program, but she is not a fan at all of this underwater treadmill.
A single lightning bolt carries 1 billion volts of electric force — what happens when it strikes a flying metal tube in the sky?
At a time when Sears and Kmart are closing down stores, Costco is thriving. How are they keeping prices cheap while retaining loyal customers?
The science behind how cats rewire their owner's brains.
Surreal photos of "urban Tetris," the nightlife outlaws of Los Angeles and more best photos of the week.
With tremendous force, can metal shavings become solid steel?
"It would be impossible for me to overstate the amount of consternation inside the building around this issue," Maddow said Friday night.
David Mitchell, probably best known to Americans as the star of "Peep Show," is also a panelist on a UK comedy show and this week his wife Victoria was on his team.
Doorbell camera captures stunning footage of a California family making a run for it in their SUV.
Taz experiences what it's like to stay inside the very cramped living conditions of a capsule pod hotel.
"Seriously, get home or I'll have you committed."
From the impressive to the Why would you even TRY that?, here are five moves that have been banned from the rink — not that that stops everyone.
The fascinating tale behind how a fun little game made its developer downright miserable.
"It's possible you can do nothing in half this space," the late night host quips.
He was a star at Union Pacific; then fell out of sight for 15 years. Then he was back—and gone again.
The image of a red firetruck is indelible in our minds, but why were fire trucks painted this color in the first place?
A little dog, brought to a bar by its owners, finds something good on television.
The Queen of the United Kingdom travels more than any other royal person in the world, how does she do it?
Tiki bars burst onto the American scene at the end of Prohibition, then nearly vanished in the '70s and '80s. Now they're back with a vengeance, but are they just one more instance of cultural appropriation?
Some wealthy parents are concerned that after a certain point, money passed down will be damaging to the next generation.
We know college football's biggest programs bring in fans from all over the country, but all schools like to argue about which one has the best fan base, or the biggest fan base, or the most loyal fan base
Were you watching Jackson State take on Praire View in Thursday night #SWACtion? Well, if not, you missed quite a play.
Ted Danson joined Jane Fonda today in what have become weekly protests — and arrests — over climate change.
Months after Valerie Plame was outed as a CIA operative, David Burnett accidentally took her picture while photographing her husband.
How could NASA lose such an expensive piece of scientific equipment?
They've replaced scuffed Vans with upmarket athletic shoes. Their apartment (owned) smells like sandalwood. This is how they evolved.
China's Yutu 2 rover came across the shiny material in July. A new photo may give us a better idea about what it could be.
Despite shutting off power to hundreds of thousands of people, the utility company may still be implicated in a blaze that tore through Sonoma County.
It has left the beige-tinted margins and become social media's most glamorous look. But why does veganism still provoke so much anger?
On Wednesday night, Harvey Weinstein showed up at a variety show hosted at the Downtime Bar in New York City. He was confronted by three women at the performance, who says they were heckled and one of them was eventually asked to leave.
Here's a fun, personal story about what can go wrong in an otherwise fine UI when things are redesigned.
Following Wednesday's stunt by Congressional Republicans to storm a secure room, Judge Andrew Napolitano explained on "Fox and Friends" it's because of John Boehner that current House rules allow private interviews.
Since its expiration date in 1994, the legend of "the Milk" has been growing over the years. Sort of like mold.
Ambulnz was supposed to save the EMT community. But former employees say they were overworked and under-resourced.
This half-plane, half-helicopter concept fascinated people in the 1950s but why did the idea fail?
The Parasite director is turning American classics inside out.
If anyone needed further evidence of Hong Kong's sky-high real estate prices they found it this week with news that a car parking spot sold for almost $1 million.
The disgraced founder got rich selling a shaky business as a values-driven movement.
Medical delivery drones reach emergencies faster than ambulances.
A dedicated fan redesigned Nintendo's classic Nintendo 64 Zelda game in Unreal Engine 4 and it's a wonder to behold.
Catherine Texier pushes back against society's dated ideas about older women, claiming her place among those who are determined to remain vibrant and relevant in the last decades of their lives.