'I WASN'T HAVING FUN ANYMORE'
gq.com

Poet Saeed Jones used to consider himself a longtime fan of the comedian. But Chappelle's new Netflix special "The Closer," which fixates on gay and trans people, feels like a stab in the back.

THE ONE WHERE WE REMINISCE ABOUT 'FRIENDS'
vogue.com

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, it seems like the perfect time to practice the beloved art of ranking random things and suss out just which "Friends" rerun is best suited to enjoying leftover turkey and cranberry sauce in late November.

THE GLOBAL BURDEN
bbc.com

The 18th-Century quest to weigh Earth was crucial to better understanding our Universe — and it took a lonely mountain in Scotland to help achieve the task.

Technology

Digg Picks

Hacker Noon

SuperJump

Album A Day

NFTs

Science

