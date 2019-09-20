This NSFW Australian Ad For The COVID-19 Vaccine Cuts Right To The Chase
This hilariously profane Australian ad might make the strongest case for taking the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Roughly 50 major coastal cities will need to implement "unprecedented" adaptation measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing their most populated areas, a new study shows.
Transnistria is a tiny strip of land in Eastern Europe, home to 500,000 people, that is unrecognized by any country. It's technically considered by the United Nations to be part of Moldova. And visiting it feels like going through a time machine.
A fabled prospect promised by Tesla is a $25,000 model. While the automaker has only caught a quick whiff of EV pricing within $10K of that figure, it's apparently still imminent. Here's everything we know to date.
A no-holds-barred talk with the megastar and entrepreneur about his volatile childhood, his heartbreaking relationship with his dad and Vin Diesel's "bullshit."
We don't know if we would have been able to avoid those cars so deftly.
Jon Gruden resigned Monday as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
Poet Saeed Jones used to consider himself a longtime fan of the comedian. But Chappelle's new Netflix special "The Closer," which fixates on gay and trans people, feels like a stab in the back.
An extraordinary video of otters attempting to play with a grumpy orangutan is enhanced by this genius voiceover.
Apple has taken a public stand on privacy, curtailing data abuses by apps and declaring it doesn't exploit its users' information. But it has also created comprehensive new ways to track us
An influential data guru expounds on why he thinks his party is losing ground: Their reserve army of young, upscale liberals keeps stepping on their message.
Auto detailer and TikToker Jessica Tran does not mince words when it comes to Tesla's designs.
"Housing and housing finance will not be spared."
The Ohio State University Marching Band gave fans the ultimate love letter to Rush, and somewhere Paul Rudd's character from "I Love You, Man" is proud.
A writer for an alt-weekly called out a Boston Globe editor for his "fealty" to the idea of objectivity in a column that reads as if it were written yesterday.
Abbott also called on the Legislature to pass a law expanding the ban on vaccine mandates.
Even if the United Nations recognizes you, good luck with the rest of the world.
"It's condescending. It's demoralizing," said one former top executive of conditions prompting many to leave the company.
Internally, trans employees and allies are asking executives tough questions about the line between commentary and hate.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
In an interview with Axios, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield also seem to have a hard time responding to why the company has not similarly stopped sales in states like Texas, where abortion rights are curtailed.
Redditor sunday.nobody gave a topsy turvy demonstration of how he put together his latest art installation: a gigantic print-out of the script to "Shrek," considered by many to be the internet's favorite movie.
"Why was I so willing to discard myself? You guessed it: because I wanted True Love, and I didn't care if that love was fake as fuck."
Here's how to have some of what you're craving — without wrecking your diet this holiday
How boomers pick up the phone versus a Gen Z.
The situation is making me feel gaslit and super insecure.
It went from a baby plant to a gargantuan pumpkin in a few months.
The Red Sox's defensive miscue saved the go-ahead run vs. the Rays.
A group of archaeologists in Norway discovered a 1,300-year-old ski in an ice patch. It's the second part of a set they found.
Both franchises seem to have the ability to predict certain things about the future.
Though the flavor domes once delighted diners and created generations of childhood nostalgia, they're slowly being replaced by more modern tastes.
With Thanksgiving on the horizon, it seems like the perfect time to practice the beloved art of ranking random things and suss out just which "Friends" rerun is best suited to enjoying leftover turkey and cranberry sauce in late November.
It's like we're watching a Marvel superhero film.
The 18th-Century quest to weigh Earth was crucial to better understanding our Universe — and it took a lonely mountain in Scotland to help achieve the task.
Back when the two were filming "Twins," DeVito reportedly once got Schwarzenegger stoned with a cigar with marijuana inside. And now recently at a "Twins" sequel event, Schwarzenegger tried to prank DeVito back with a similar cigar.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Alan Cumming's computer hacker was way ahead of his time, style-wise.
"I used to work for Facebook, and my job was to spend eight hours a day looking at all the worst things people post online."
"Jennifer's Body" was not well-received when it first came out, but opinions of the horror film have since changed.
There, Chris and Christophers of all stripes denounce him as "quite the butthole," a "pretty shitty dude tbh" and a "disgrace to the name."