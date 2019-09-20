This Moving Film Uncovers The Unsung Hero Behind The Disney Channel's Iconic Four-Note Theme
In this meticulously researched special, Defunctland explores the origins of the Disney channel's 40-year-old theme.
The gunman killed five people and injured 25 others at LGBTQ venue Club Q.
January 23, 1974 was the day the man behind Bugs Bunny and Porky Pig and Barney Rubble appeared on Carson.
"I started getting suspicious when I wasn't hearing the flush…"
They took the core concept of the classic board game "Monopoly," and turned it into a quick-playing card game that's much more fun.
Tarantulas are disgusting, and we hate them, and we cannot believe so many people out there WANT to learn more about them!
Florida A&M stopped Terica Williams from getting her master's degree in the spring over a viral image that appeared to be her in the nude, but now they're changing course.
Let other people worry about menus, pests and travel backup plans. Give yourself the gift of "Someone else will take care of this."
NBC News 4's Adam Harding reports on some truly wild weather.
Lena Sjööblom posed for Playboy in 1972 and forgot about it. Little did she know her image would become the standard for computer image recognition.
These round-ups keep getting longer and longer, because sports continues to churn out more and more nonsense, hijinks, and shenanigans.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
As the buzz builds around Ozempic, here's what you need to know about what it is, how it works, and who should—and, perhaps more importantly, shouldn't—be taking it.
See fees & features side-by-side. Money.com did the work so you don't have to.
Is the price worth it? Not to the untrained ear it isn't, as Sarah Jeffery wonderfully illustrates.
The anti-free speech culture we see at law schools today permeates the legal world, and on both sides of the political spectrum.
Las Vegas Raiders player Blake Martinez recently sold a 9.5 "Gem Mint" Pokémon Illustrator card.
This was a real smooth, calm and collected goal. Props to the celebration too.
This vibrant culture never faded away in the city's Mexican American community.
The opioid crisis isn't only a white, rural, or suburban problem. Black men are dying in record numbers at a way higher rate.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
The actor and '90s heartthrob died at age 49. He was arguably the best part of the original TV series and that first movie.
The UK gambling industry is worth billions, with 5% of customers responsible for 70% of that revenue.
Whether you're looking to use them to make your gifts or simply want to give the kits themselves, these are our favorite DIY kits.
Woody had an incredible speech at the Governors Awards to honor the one and only Marty McFly.
The suspect in the shooting at Club Q was identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, according to Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez.
Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Graydon Carter asked writer Christopher Hitchens if he would be willing to subject himself to the form of torture known as waterboarding. Hitchens accepted.
Field research uncovers clues about the beetles' coordinated blinking and confirms that a novel form of "chimeric" synchrony occurs naturally.
*Clap* *Clap* *Clap* *Clap* Okay, look, we still like "Friends" a lot.
"Don't be silly!" should be put on his gravestone, because boy did he get this one wrong.
Lowen Liu explores the development of iRobot's Roomba vacuum and its unlikely feline brand ambassadors.
The overarching lesson of Sam Bankman-Fried's downfall is that the gauzy philosophical natterings of CEOs are just meant to distract us from their real goal: accumulating cash without interference.
The destiny-altering final seconds of Vikings-Cardinals from 2003 needs a deep rewind to fully understand just how good Minnesota was 20 years ago, and how they choked it all away.
The Williams driver and his trainer take us through the two grueling weeks leading to the Singapore Grand Prix.
Tips from a master class in legislative leadership.
Twitch star MissMikkaa didn't just want to tackle a difficult game with a normal controller. She wanted to dance her way to victory, in style.
The Tennessee Volunteers TikTok account had a simple question to ask that baffles all logic: what color is this bottle of Gatorade? The world may never know.
Decades ago, archaeologists discovered the work of Enheduanna, an ancient priestess who seemed to alter the story of literature. Why hasn't her claim been affirmed?
Everyone loves Frenchies, but they come with a long list of health problems. Bad breeding means more and more dogs need surgery to help them breathe.
The loss of this crucial rapid-response platform could be crippling as climate change makes disasters worse.
Disposable chopsticks? Feh! We exclusively use our light-up lightsaber chopsticks.
Infantino began his speech, which lasted for 57 minutes, with: "Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arabic. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel like a migrant worker."
The absurd spectacle of a tiny Gulf petrostate hosting the world's premier tournament reveals the ugly side of "the beautiful game."
It's the first White House wedding with a president's granddaughter as the bride, and the first one ever on the South Lawn.
It's hard to spoof a movie that will inevitably gross a billion dollars at the box office, but Pitch Meeting tackles Marvel films with aplomb.
"I don't want to go anymore."
Long live Jambi. John Paragon, who passed in 2021, has been laid to his eternal rest.