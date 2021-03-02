This Montage Of The 1990s Makes Us Realize Time Keeps Marching On
We didn't know how good we had it.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
We didn't know how good we had it.
Brian Wong, KIIP CEO, shares an unconventional tip that it's more important to improve your strength rather than your weaknesses.
In a video obtained by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Alex Jones, who spoke enthusiastically about Donald Trump in public, was filmed denigrating him in January 2019. "I wish I never would have f*cking met Trump," Jones says.
He's not a big fan of open shelving and double kitchen islands.
We're going to have dock a few points off this captain's parking score.
The Hydraulic Press Channel replicate the bottom of the ocean and shrink items that could end up there like styrofoam cups, crocs and fishing bait.
Guitars normally have six strings. This guitar has more than double that.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The Su-57 Felon sounds like some kind of banshee or alien ship.
What are the peak birth months around the world?
"Regball" — a radical alternative to basketball practiced in Russia — went viral on Twitter.
Having to deal with snow on cars in the winter is one of the most vexing things. Tesla drivers, however, have it lucky.
The princess of pop shared a photo of her two boys, Sean and Jayden Federline, standing with her in a field on Monday.
At the very least, vaccines don't seem to be making things worse.
We didn't know how good we had it.
Whether they like the Oscar-winning movie or not, they can't stand seeing a 'whore' reject the 'nice guy.'
All the pain of the past year taught me something: the true nature of intimacy.
Here's some rare footage of Gwen Stefani and her band No Doubt performing live at Cal State Fullerton in December 1994, and it's the perfect time capsule of the '90s.
The next Harry Potter video game will allow players to customize their character's voice, body type and gender placement for the school dormitories, taking a stride toward inclusivity after several recent controversies stemming from comments by series creator J.K. Rowling that were seen as transphobic.
The US is engaged in a massive effort to vaccinate the bulk of its population against COVID-19. But some states are working faster than others. See how yours is faring.
Trey Kennedy does his best impression of someone who lives in a small town.
There's a name for that feeling when you crave time to yourself but don't get it. It's the mirror image of loneliness—"aloneliness."
They say better fences make better neighbors. Turns out they were right.
The last surviving member of the Wailers suffered a stroke in 2020
Too often, journalists think analytics can tell them everything about their audience. Not so.
If you love having a second screen while you work, you need the Mobile Pixels Trio Max when you're working from home. It seamlessly adds two screens to your laptop. Use code "SCREEN49" to get it for $79 off.
No, not every house shoe needs to be a fuzzy slipper. Sometimes a stylish leather slip-on just feels right.
Not only will this bottle keep your liquid hot or cold for up to 24 hours, it also uses UV-C to kill 99.9% of bacteria.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Guys have interesting answers for their celebrity crush at different ages.
Ann Hebert, who worked at Nike for 25 years, left her job on Monday after a report surfaced last week describing her son's sneaker resale business.
State birds in the United States are in serious need of reform.
Go away, chocolate. The Hershey Company recently announced a new addition to the Reese's line-up that's very peanut-buttery. What is surprising, however, is how little chocolate these new cups have.
People once folded their correspondence in intricate ways, known as "letterlocking," to keep out snoops. A fancy new imaging technique sees right through it.
Bear? We see no bear, only a fellow human who wants to board the bus.
Some new cars are bad because their manufacturers are going through financial trouble. Some old cars are bad because their owners didn't or couldn't keep up with maintenance. But some cars are bad because their owners straight-up have bad taste.
A variety of factors — from poor healthcare systems to low internet access to vaccine hesitancy — will keep people from getting the vaccine. This map shows where those issues will need to be addressed to end the pandemic.
Khalid Shahin and his sister Jameelah found this old "Legend of Zelda" cartoon and added raunchy dialogue from MTV's "Beavis and Butthead."
Right now, Apple's widely acclaimed noise-cancelling earbuds are just $199 today.
In 1996, Jerry West and the Lakers hosted a slapdash workout for a 17-year-old from Philly. Twenty-five years later, it's become one of the best decisions, and stories, in NBA history.
In a video obtained by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Alex Jones, who spoke enthusiastically about Donald Trump in public, was filmed denigrating him in January 2019. "I wish I never would have f*cking met Trump," Jones says.
Congress would be made up of ordinary people, selected in lotteries, not elections. It's an idea that goes back thousands of years—but is getting new attention.
About ten days ago, when I went to update a few apps in the App Store on my Mac, I was met with a curious error.
Rich people do it all the time to get their medical bills down. We should do it too.
A case challenging Harvard's admissions policy gives a 6-3 conservative Supreme Court the vehicle it needs to end race-conscious admissions.
The decision includes books such as "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo." They have been criticized for how they depict Asian and Black people.
When you think about these 2016 events, which one do you think led to the end of civilization?
Longtime players and personnel explain the dos and don'ts to regular-season in-room dining.
Sally never expected to be living with her parents when she turned 30 — but moving back home helped her build the life she truly wanted.
Devin Siebold gives a tour of the ancient technology seen inside a 2021 classroom.
In this southern Thai city, people wake up before four and flock to dim sum halls, vintage cafes and street food vendors for their early morning fix.
If you're unsure how much you'll get in your stimulus check, this calculator from Omni can help.
Chris Fuller recounts his frightening encounters with real-world explosives.
Earlier this year tensions between ABC News anchors George Stephanopoulos and David Muir boiled over to the point that Stephanopoulos threatened to walk to a rival network, according to sources close to the matter.
The new Netflix true crime docuseries "Murder Among the Mormons" investigates a series of pipe bombings and murders — and supposed documents that could shatter Mormonism.
Police made an embarrassing mix-up at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport as passerby attempted to correct their mistake.