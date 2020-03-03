This Mexican Fireworks Festival Is Extremely Dangerous And Extremely Fun
The world's wildest pyrotechnic display takes place in the first week of March.
The world's wildest pyrotechnic display takes place in the first week of March.
Logically, three interlocking gears would be physically locked in place, but the flashing colors in this illusion don't care about logic.
The Carpathian-Mioritic mix made quite a splash at Crufts, the dog show put on by Kennel Club in Birmingham, England.
How the wildly popular early 90s Nickelodeon show "Nick Arcade" pulled off its incredible technical design.
An explainer on why fast food restaurants are all starting to use the same architectural design.
Before interviewing Senator Warren, the TV host makes it clear who is spreading lies about the outbreak.
A car repair expert cheaply bought a dead SUV and miraculously was able to save it.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Recent findings add weight to the evidence that intransitive competitions between species enrich the diversity of nature.
The world's wildest pyrotechnic display takes place in the first week of March.
Aamir Ali Bhat says in the past seven months, the Centre's dilution of Article 370 has had a telling effect on the lives of thousands of people.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This lamb in Deering, New Hampshire was happy as a clam upon news that it was time for food.
Turnagain Arm offers surfers an experience they can't get anywhere else in the country.
There are thousands and thousands of wines on the market. No wonder it's so hard to know what to buy.
Before interviewing Senator Warren, the TV host makes it clear who is spreading lies about the outbreak.
For a country often depicted as the pinnacle of high-tech living Japan has a surprising and enduring obsession with paper. That might finally be changing.
Many restaurantgoers don't realize that tipped workers get a different base pay than everyone else and mostly live off of customer tips. If they do know, they might not understand all of the inherent problems with it.
Secret Agent 007 returns to action and tries his luck at a Vegas casino.
Animal crossings, also known as animal bridges or wildlife overpasses, protect animals from traffic and promote genetic diversity.
The coronavirus had already begun to spiral out of control when Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, during routine Senate testimony, made a surprising claim.
Nobody can squeeze joy out of the English language quite like Mark Twain. And since this hard cover re-release of his classic travel book features a gorgeous new cover treatment, it's earned a front-and-center spot.
Demand for flights has collapsed around the globe amid growing fears about the coronavirus outbreak.
You don't have to break the bank to get a new desktop — just buy refurbished. We've rounded up some of the top deals on like-new refurbished models.
Denis Shiryaev, who previously upscaled other vintage footage of the 1890s using neural networks, colorized and upscaled this old video of Belle Époque-era Paris and the results are extraordinary.
Elizabeth Warren's campaign brass realized they had bungled her budget at the worst possible time.
Lessons for living alongsidethe venomous and non-venomous predatorsin an ever-growing state.
A curious college student was looking through her online materials for her statistics class and found a link that said "exam answers (NOT FOR STUDENTS)." She got a kick out of where the link sent her.
Prince, a contractor close to the Trump administration, contacted veteran spies for operations by Project Veritas, the conservative group known for conducting stings on news organizations and other groups.
A failed partnership 28 years ago between a pair of gigantic names in gaming has resulted in one of the rarest pieces of hardware in video game history selling at auction today for a staggering $360,000—and it doesn't even include a single game.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Mostly non-Koreans are buying the fancy version of jjapaguri, which costs as much as $25 a bowl in NYC
Global oil demand is experiencing its most sudden and dramatic dip in history and it's all because of the coronavirus outbreak.
An explainer on why fast food restaurants are all starting to use the same architectural design.
"I don't know what went wrong," a former CDC chief told The Atlantic.
Adam Ondra is the best climber in the world. But to win Olympic gold he needed to learn a new way to climb. Fast.
The Carpathian-Mioritic mix made quite a splash at Crufts, the dog show put on by Kennel Club in Birmingham, England.
People are panicking, and when we panic, we spend.
The Trump administration's decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.
A car repair expert cheaply bought a dead SUV and miraculously was able to save it.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we have: the most fascinating ethical debates on film, "I meet someone, we talk, they leave," a failed sociological experiment, and CDC memes.
You've got to hand it to Gen Xers. We have been so ambivalent about everything we have finally been totally forgotten.
Percy the Chihuahua (nicknamed Peanut by the announcers) and Christian Stoinev stole the show at the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina.
The constant flow of both staff and detainees in and out of jails means that a powerful virus could take over quickly and easily.
Place names come and go — with help from (surprise!) the real estate industry — but a few that have stuck around offer a window onto the city's past.
Why is China such a hotspot for epidemics? And was the coronavirus inevitable?
"We are devastated to share this news with you," organizers wrote on the SXSW website. "'The show must go on' is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place."
The history of picture-in-picture technology, an idea that seems a lot less impressive now than it did in the 1980s, and an era of forgotten set-top devices.
Ben Affleck looks back at his most famous film roles.
"I wish people had paid closer attention to it when the film came out, because it really was a warning to the federal government that this could happen and you need to prepare."
Technological advances and a growing line of research have paved the way for a new class of support systems that are comfortable, look good, and fit a wide(r) variety of bodies.
Katy Perry's publisher Warner is now claiming ad income on Adam Neely's Dark Horse commentary over a segment of music that it's arguing wasn't protected by copyright.
How do you get a 800-pound grand piano up a narrow staircase in a Harlem townhouse?
Despite decades of research, myth and fear still surround the animals.
The parody musician faces the same dilemma that we're all dealing with.
The company has hired scientists and engineers to work on the effort, which sits under its top secret research and development group called "Grand Challenge."
To show what you can do with 2000mm of reach at your fingertips, Olympus took the lens up onto the rooftop of one of its facilities and pointed it at Mount Fuji, 42 miles away.
How the wildly popular early 90s Nickelodeon show "Nick Arcade" pulled off its incredible technical design.