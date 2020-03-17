This Maze Of Water Bottles Proves There's Two Types Of Dogs
This dog owner set up a water bottle maze for their two pups. Watch the way they both handled it.
Italy has locked down in a desperate attempt help the country's overwhelmed medical system. These messages make clear how much things can change in 10 days.
This is… a completely voluntary sporting activity? Different (axe) strokes for different folks.
Are you working from home? Or are you spending the next 9 minutes watching a surprisingly thrilling race between a bunch of marbles?
The only thing that will get us through the pandemic is waiting for the guys at How Ridiculous to drop heavier and heavier things on their super-strength trampoline.
"Imagine that you do have the virus and change your behavior."
The lasers one is willing to jump through for the sake of a treat.
Italy has more cases of Covid-19 and more deaths than anywhere outside of China, despite being one of the first countries in Europe to institute a travel ban. What went wrong?
Throughout the centuries, humanity has faced deadly pandemics such as smallpox and the bubonic plague. How does the death toll and infectiousness of the coronavirus compare to the pandemics of the past?
There's normal flying, and then there's magic like this.
The US has tested at a much lower rate than Italy, which has outpaced the rest of Europe, and South Korea, where testing and monitoring have slowed the growth of new cases.
'WarGames' writers — and the people who watched it with Reagan — tell us why we can thank Matthew Broderick for the lack of accidental nuclear wars.
Although it is hard at the moment, may we all try to be half as happy as this horse is blowing bubbles in the water.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
If the measures we're taking to fight the coronavirus work, they'll look excessive later on. But the alternative is worse.
Listen, it can't be easy to go from having the house to yourself for nine hours a day to having to deal with your stupid humans all the time.
The social club's employees have a story to tell about the company that sold the world Instagram-ready feminism.
We're veteran work-from-homers here at Digg, so we know from experience that noise-cancelling headphones will make the work day so much easier — especially if family or roommates are around.
Every generation, a crime tells a new story about New York. The murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors in Morningside Park, where she was fatally stabbed in December, is ours. A 13-year-old boy was recently charged with felony murder in the stabbing.
Negative headlines about organic farming's carbon footprint are missing the bigger picture about its environmental benefits.
Taking advantage of social norms may help you get through to someone in denial about the severity of the coronavirus.
After being sent to a hospital, a doctor concluded that TV reporter Rachelle al-Husseini was suffering from fatigue and does not show symptoms of COVID-19.
The country has the second-oldest population on Earth. Its young tend to mingle more often with elderly loved ones.
NBCUniversal said Monday its new movies from the Universal Pictures stable — including the upcoming event family movie "Trolls World Tour" — will be made available on-demand at the same time they open in those theaters that remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.
You can never be too prepared.
During three crucial weeks in February, as a first set of test kits sent out by the CDC failed to work properly, labs around the country scrambled to fill the void.
Some of the last people in the world to find out about the rapid spread of Covid-19 are a group of 14 men and women sitting in a house in Cologne, western Germany.
An investigation.
Mitt Romney has joined the chorus of voices calling for all Americans to receive free money directly from the government.
You might remember that the 2004 movie starring Halle Berry was a bit of a hot mess. Well, a hot mess might be an understatement once you really dive into how bad the movie is.
The tale of the Moravian Book Shop isn't straight-forward. Founded in 1745, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, it's said to be the oldest continuously-running bookstore in America.
In our mind's eye, the universe seems to go on forever. But using geometry we can explore a variety of three-dimensional shapes that offer alternatives to "ordinary" infinite space.
Scenes from the pandemic, and of people coping with the many problems it is causing.
A $900 EV bought off the giant online shopping website Alibaba. That's right, a car bought online from the same website I bought some knockoff videogame stuff and a $7 smartwatch.
New high-resolution satellites, AI and data tools are going to let us study Earth, and ourselves, in greater detail than ever before. That's going to come with "unthinkable" problems.
Retired science teacher Bruce Yeany hasn't lost his appetite for teaching or showing off cool science tricks.
"I cannot get my head around 40 to 70 percent of the population being infected within the next few months."
Coronavirus may shut down our cities, but it can't take away our cute animal content.
The Iron Curtain went to infinity and beyond.
When coronavirus cases spiked in Lombardy, officials thought they moved quickly — putting 50,000 people in 11 towns under lockdown. But it was already too late.
Stella the Devon Rex kitten is blown away when they meet Tucker, a full-grown cat.
Scientists advising the government say an aggressive new approach adopted to attempt to "suppress" the virus may have to be in place for 18 months.
I think a lot about how Jack and Meg White lied about being brother and sister even though they were actually married.
Misinformation, hoaxes and snake oil cures have all been rampant online since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Sure, now is a time to revisit old favorites, but what about some movies whose bad reputations previously made them seem like a waste of time?
An Italian writer describes living in the surreal new normal that may be coming to the US.
Some relationships aren't meant to last, but this stag beetle is exceptionally rude in how it goes about ending things.
Prestige Ameritech typically makes 250,000 masks a day. Now it's manufacturing 1 million daily and turning away orders for 100 million more.