This Man Opened His Home To Dozens Of George Floyd Protesters
Rahul Dubey, a 44-year-old first generation Indian American, took in protesters after curfew in Washington, DC.
All Japanese beef is wagyu, but not all wagyu is kuroge wagyu.
Jeeya, the pup, was successful in the end. But not without breaking a sweat.
Where there's an engineer, there's a way.
It's been nearly 20 years since the "Lord of the Rings" franchise began, and it's a wonderful, heartwarming experience watching the cast get together on Zoom.
Aerogel is a material that is 99.8% air and is one of the world's lightest solids. How well then would a material like this fare against a hydraulic press?
Protests against police violence are calling for reform. Here are eight concrete ideas.
From a Porsche in an ice race to an up-close and personal look of a beluga, here are the winners of the International Photography Awards winners this year.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked by a reporter about his opinion on Donald Trump and, perhaps searching his thoughts for the most diplomatic response, paused for 21 seconds.
Cardi B's unique vocalizations match up really well when synced up with Star Wars footage.
It's important to understand the context that led to the mushroom cloud of uprisings that are exploding across the country in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breanna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless others.
One of the groups that recently gained an influx of attention is "Terrible Art in Charity Shops," where people share various questionable art pieces they find at charity shops or similar establishments.
You. Shall. Not. Pass.
Videos of people taking photos in front of looted and boarded up stores have emerged online amid the Black Lives Matter demonstrations.
Why is it so weak in the South Atlantic and should we be worried?
President Trump retreated underground amid Washington, D.C. protests. But how far down did he actually go?
Let there be light, until there is not.
Yes, this creature predates the dinosaurs.
No hands or eagles were hurt in the making of this video. Can't say the same for the hot dog.
The rise of new technologies often brings up fears.
A news crew in the Van Nuys neighborhood in Los Angeles captured a wild sequence of events yesterday.
Cities like New York, Los Angeles and Minneapolis keep piling money on police departments.
Users on social media have been sharing black screens as part of a Blackout Tuesday protests. But many are using the hashtags #BLM and #BlackLivesMatter, obscuring vital information about protests and donations.
It's a question that has been in our minds since the coronavirus pandemic began: when will it be over?
New information from the Indian Health Service calls into question why the agency purchased expensive medical gear that it now cannot use as intended.
According to the driver, Tesla's autopilot was activated but the car failed to identify the overturned truck ahead as an obstacle.
Early in the COVID-19 outbreak, the Shetland Islands were one of the worst-hit areas of the UK by head of population. Now, no new cases have been detected there for six weeks. Some experts say it offers the rest of the country a route map out of lockdown – but for the first family on the islands to test positive, it hasn't been easy.
It's worth remembering that medical professionals and officials were successful in limiting the spread of the earlier SARS and MERS viruses. Why did COVID-19 instead become a pandemic?
Sometimes you just have to go with the flow.
The perpetual scapegoat for unrest.
New evidence suggests that a mass extinction on the planet is picking up speed, with hundreds of species, if not more, at risk of becoming extinct.
Aerogel is a material that is 99.8% air and is one of the world's lightest solids. How well then would a material like this fare against a hydraulic press?
These women and men did not choose to be violated, but they now choose to speak about what happened.
The nationwide protests against police killings have been called un-American by critics, but rebellion has always been used to defend liberty.
YouTuber Rich Rebuilds documents the process of him assembling his DIY electric vehicle and taking it on a test drive.
If the numbers are to be believed, it's a steal of a deal for Spotify: for $100-$200mm they secured the largest podcast audience in the world.
Since January, scientists have published more than 700 studies to figure out the molecule's link to risk for the disease — and to find possible treatments.
Well, this is one way to show your appreciation of the music.
The plaza between St. John's Church and Lafayette Park was full of people nonviolently protesting police brutality late Monday afternoon when U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops, with the use of tear gas, suddenly started pushing them away for no apparent reason.
Walking along the trail, you'll pass houses with their roofs caved in, Buddha statues staring at you from empty windows and other spooky scenes.But not everything on the island has been abandoned to the elements.
From a combat vehicle shaped like a tortoise to a glider tank that would shed its wings, here are 21 tank and proto-tank concepts that didn't really work.
How two kids from London, Ontario birthed the most unique goal in hockey's history.
Racism permeated the culture of the department. But there are ways to change that culture that other cities can copy.
Editors are pivotal in the filmmaking process, and yet praise for their labor and creativity often goes unsung.
With massive installations, Christo encouraged viewers to "perceive the whole environment with new eyes and a new consciousness."
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, three Chinese teams reached the top of the world.
There's a fascinating history behind the pipe symbol bars on our keyboards.
In the US, the police are the answer for everything. To an overdose, a noisy party, a counterfeit bill in a shop. They are the first and often the last resort for any complaint, no matter how petty. There's no end to the responsibilities with which we have charged them, and no end, seemingly, to the tolerance they enjoy from the state.
Our "hidden enemy," in plain sight.
You can spend a lot of money buying a sim rig, or you can try to do what this man has done here.