This Man Instantly Regretted His Decision To Go Down A Slide With A Drastic 32-Foot Drop
Honestly, we don't blame him, because this slide looks just terrifying.
My best advice is to ditch your car and experience Tahoe by bicycle. That's how you can see it all.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
How the media in Australia went overboard over fears regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine, while remaining far behind other major countries in vaccination rates.
I have the little-known gynaecological condition, and no one can help me.
From an island infested with snakes to a vault holding a very special secret recipe, these dangerous, mysterious or otherwise forbidden places are off-limits to the public.
Woman FIDE Master Alexandra Botez tries her hand against one of the toughest chess players in Union Square Park. Here's how it went down.
This fall Disney+ unveils the three-part documentary, which mines long-lost footage for a portrait of the band's final chapter that's so unexpected it surprised even Paul McCartney.
Of the many threats he obsessed over and warned of, Barrett Moore's cosmology of collapse revolved around the supply chain and how quickly it would buckle under the weight of a national (or global) disaster.
Danish GK Kasper Schmeichel wasted no time in telling an English reporter how he felt about the popular English fan meme "it's coming home."
Conservatives have been ballyhooing about the specter of CRT since the Clinton years.
Iceland's four-year experiment with a shorter workweek was declared a huge success in a new report.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"Succession" returns this fall and the Roy family are more dysfunctional than ever.
Celebrating a quarter-century of 3D gaming greatness.
WestExec represented major corporations throughout the Trump years. Now it's in the White House.
Shohei Ohtani has rocked Major League baseball's pitchers, but Yankees reliever Nestor Cortes Jr. tried something completely different to throw off his game.
Lionsgate Films had a "Black Widow" movie in the works in the mid-2000s, but here's why it never got into production.
A new federal facility in Kansas will house the deadliest agricultural pathogens in the world — and researchers working tirelessly to contain them.
The Nintendo Switch is showing off its latest model, and it's a doozy.
Nikole Hannah-Jones responded to University of North Carolina's tenure offer on "CBS This Morning."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
GOP officials from D.C. and the states are debating how aggressively to break up red-state cities to maximize the party's advantage in redistricting.
I never believed I could be one. That's the problem.
Free Fly's Bamboo Lightweight Hoody is the perfect blend of ridiculous comfort and natural UPF sun protection. It's the perfect shirt for staying cool and comfortable for long days on the water.
We needn't suffer the cycle of buying and slowly killing houseplants anymore. Let the Pico Max take care of the water and artificial sunlight, and you'll actually get to enjoy your plants for once.
These intricately-made relief maps use real data to starkly show the nooks and crannies of some of the most beautiful places in the world.
World Chess Championship Sets cost $500 and are ten-times costlier than regular chess sets. That's because select artisans turn tree trunk into hand-carved chess pieces. This is how they do it.
The "Legally Blonde" and "American Pie" star works best without restrictions.
The geniuses at Seinfeld Current Day and The Hood Internet mixed the Seinfeld theme with a hit song from every year the show was on television.
Wander over to the rack of paint chips in any hardware or paint store and you'll be greeted with a wonderland of colors in every shade you can imagine (and more you probably can't.) And while it's undoubtably fun to take in all the hues, half the joy of perusing and choosing paint colors is reading their names.
For as little as $888, you can grab yourself a sleek 13.5-inch laptop that weighs under three pounds, offers up to 11.5 hours of battery life and is eligible for a free Windows 11 upgrade upon release.
Sneakers, boots or slides — which one can withstand the most pressure?
Summer is peak season for these attractions. But after COVID-19, they are scrambling for staffers.
Bennett has unapologetically embraced our land. Now, he's going to get you to love soccer.
It has a surprisingly wholesome ending.
Even as it dominates globally, the streaming giant no longer shines. HBO Max and Disney+, your move.
A stargazer in Idaho spotted a fireball that illuminated the entire sky on Saturday night.
On "I Think You Should Leave," the comedian's anxieties fuel a vast world of jerks, idiots and outright assholes.
These workers will have major effects on cities and the areas outside them.
Leave it to beaver. They get the job done.
Here are all the ways to get defrauded, according to the US government.
Medal of Honor recipient Florent Groberg discusses his years in the service and the charitable work he continues to this day.
No, this isn't a sci-fi film. This is actually a real warehouse.
The effects of "weird weather" were already being felt in the 1960s, but scientists linking fossil fuels with climate change were dismissed as prophets of doom.
In her final column, Megan lays down some hard truths about work exhaustion.
"I can't be good at my job and be nice."
Long before Joey Chestnut conquered the Nathan's Famous, Americans worshiped a different breed of gurgitator.