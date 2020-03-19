This Man Building A Turtle Ramp Is The Most Wholesome Thing You'll See Today
Amid all the stressful news going on, here's a delightful video from Kyle Naegeli — building a special ramp so turtles can easily get out of the pond.
The coronavirus can take up to 14 days for symptoms to develop. What does it look like to start developing the respiratory disease?
It may not be a zombie apocalypse, but the advice is still sound.
And while it was appraised at $125,000, the owner ended up selling the Chinese bodhisattva for *over $2 million*.
Here's a day-by-day comparison of the death count of coronavirus versus epidemics such as ebola, cholera and swine flu.
If you see a small 5 of clubs card covering a large 9 of hearts card, you wouldn't be alone. But you'd be wrong, and your brain is to blame.
These are two cool cats who know how to deal with the winter blues.
We're not going back to "normal" after the coronavirus. Here is exactly how things need to change for good, and for the better.
An animated map spanning from January 21 to March 18.
During today's press conference on the pandemic, Dr. Fauci didn't appreciate the president's sense of humor while answering questions from the media.
A small dog was resting on a deck in Lake Tahoe when a coyote snuck up on it out of the blue. Fortunately, the dog's owner was able to scare it off in the nick of time.
As the normally bustling canals of Venice became deserted amid pandemic quarantines, viral social media posts claimed swans and dolphins were returning to the waters. It wasn't true. The canal water, nonetheless, is clearer because of the decrease in boat activity.
Even the rich and famous are getting stir-crazy.
Some cats might enjoy the companionship of other felines. This one really, really doesn't, it seems.
I did what the cowardly former CEO couldn't, and I've never felt better. (That last part might be a lie.)
The coronavirus outbreak has all but ruled out traditional dating, but love at first Zoom is still possible.
We're going wild in quarantine with the internet's horniest lockdown mates.
This swamp ain't big enough for the both of them (well, it might be, but the dominant bear doesn't feel that way.)
Satellite images, internet speed and traffic information tell a whole new story about COVID-19.
Starsky Robotics was the first company to run an unmanned semi on a public highway. Now it's shutting down, and its co-founder has some unusually sensible and honest things to say about the industry.
Scientists have simulated what it would look like if we could take an extremely high-res image of the black hole in the center of the galaxy M87.
Is the coronavirus less likely to spread at warmer temperatures? Scientists explain what they currently know about its resiliency when the heat goes up.
Your government won't save you. Protection is hard. But we are all in this together. And it will get better — but only after it gets worse.
The cult quarterly helped set the pace for the upwardly mobile, Instagram-perfect 2010s lifestyle. Off the page, its creators' lives have been somewhat messier.
"My options were either to return this or come up with some way to embarrass it on video and I think you all know where this is going."
Will we endure 2.2 million deaths? Or will we manage to turn things around?
Alberto Anguzza rises to the occasion to lift the spirits of his neighbors with a stirring rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine."
In 1978, Soviet geologists prospecting in the wilds of Siberia discovered a family of six, lost in the taiga.
You'll never want to hold onto the handrails of an escalator ever again.
Health care professionals fear they're being put at risk and set up for failure during one of the most critical fights in the city's history.
The discovery of the miniature moon was announced in February, to the delight of people around the world. According to astronomers' calculations, the little moon had been circling Earth for at least a year, maybe longer. Now it's gone.
Last month, a list appeared, scrawled with thick black marker on a stall door in a girls' bathroom at Berkeley High School. "Boys to watch out 4," it read.
In this Foo The Flowerhorn-esque video, a YouTuber prepares some fine cuisine for the sea life in his aquarium.
We've known about SARS-CoV-2 for only three months, but scientists can make some educated guesses about where it came from and why it's behaving in such an extreme way.
The story of two American men who flew to Italy for a long-awaited Euro road trip, then faced coronavirus lockdowns and "the amazing race out of Europe."
For many Americans right now, the scale of the coronavirus crisis calls to mind 9/11 or the 2008 financial crisis — but it might be bigger.
In Rise of Skywalker, puppetry master Neal Scanlan pushed the practical effects envelope by building Babu Frick, droids and making the previously CG Maz Kanata into a puppet.
Epidemiologist Larry Brilliant, who warned of pandemic in 2006, says we can beat the novel coronavirus — but first, we need lots more testing.
Our regular meme rankings are on hold, because the internet is really only talking about one thing these days.
Props to Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz and Mark Ruffalo, who managed to sing the song in the original key.
Look, I may have accidentally summoned some demons from the pixel art underworld. I don't know what is happening to these little creatures, but it sure doesn't look good.
This is a world where drug-dealing millionaires raise tiger cubs in their living room, where a guy drives around with a caged snow leopard in the back of his van, where a woman gets her arm ripped off and is back at work a week later.
While the world's dogs are surely excited to have their humans home all the time, they're also likely missing out on some walks. Which is why we must innovate, like this guy.
The 20th-century American artist - known for his scenes of derelict urban life and social alienation - is going viral
A savvy mechanic devised a unique bicycle design by building transparent wheels.