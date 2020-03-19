Recommended

ONCE IN A BLUE MINI-MOON

theatlantic.com

The discovery of the miniature moon was announced in February, to the delight of people around the world. According to astronomers' calculations, the little moon had been circling Earth for at least a year, maybe longer. Now it's gone.

