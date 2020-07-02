Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

FROM FARM TO PLATE

12 diggs buzzfeednews.com

A BuzzFeed News investigation reveals the extent to which the virus — and the nation's inadequate response to it — has infected, sickened, and even killed workers up and down the nation's food supply chains as they work to keep our refrigerators full.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample