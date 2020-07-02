This Machine That Transforms Recycled Glass Into Sand Is Oddly Satisfying
A worker demonstrates the inner workings of the Glass Crushing & Recycling Line.
This 1986 Pontiac Fiero built to look like a Ferrari Enzo is a crime against humanity.
Jason Hibbs of Bourbon Moth Woodworking turned his dream into reality.
A man takes matters into his own hands to rescue a cat stuck up a tree.
Here's a vivid demonstration of how masks prevent airborne infections like COVID-19.
Spanish colonies ended up becoming independent countries, rather than united states. What happened?
A guy animates his girlfriend's hilarious recollection of "The Empire Strikes Back.:
Because of its supposed healing properties, kombucha consumption thrived amongst vulnerable populations, demographics who had otherwise felt abandoned by modern medicine.
Tim Klein and Jason Wells were weekend warriors. They were also two of the best climbers to ever ply their trade on Yosemite's most iconic wall. So the climbing world was stunned when they died on some of its easiest terrain.
Here's the quality difference between film shot on a $100,000 camera versus a Samsung S20.
Tiny lenses made out of spider silk and clear resin can produce a special kind of light beam that makes them perfect for taking images of tiny objects like viruses.
How social distancing is drastically changing the way we commute.
From big cities to tiny towns, librarians are getting scrappy to meet the need.
The only way to solve this problem is for the people in charge to admit the truth: that they have failed to protect their colleagues by instead protecting abusers and creating toxic workplaces.
Bobby Duke makes a beautiful tiny axe from an old rusty hatchet.
The Chief Justice is signaling his willingness to roll back abortion rights — if only activists would listen.
Rashad West went from hardworking teen to college athlete to restaurant owner by the age of 26. Then he singlehandedly proved that George Floyd was not resisting arrest.
Senator Sherrod Brown wants to drastically scale back the permitted uses of your personal data — and ban facial recognition outright.
David Waldron created a visualization of the "changing geography and changing epicenters of COVID-19."
It's time to try baby bonds.
Swimming with sea lions, the struggle of an Amazonian tribes and other best photos of the week.
"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," West tweeted, along with the hashtag #2020VISION.
Pondering the elements that make a hoax effective, and how a really good one can catch even the most seasoned skeptics.
A BuzzFeed News investigation reveals the extent to which the virus — and the nation's inadequate response to it — has infected, sickened, and even killed workers up and down the nation's food supply chains as they work to keep our refrigerators full.
Peter Sripol attempts to supersize helicopter style fireworks he remembers from his childhood.
Last Fourth of July, Trump turned it into a stage set. Already this summer it's become a tug-of-war between left and right. Sacrilege? Actually, the monument was built for this.
A young boy's summer antics 60 years ago inspired his father to create the timeless backyard water toy.
Jason Wilson teaches his son that he must change the way he views progress with an extraordinary pep talk.
Florida reported 11,458 new coronavirus cases on Independence Day, shattering its record for daily reported cases in the state since the pandemic began.
The effort to craft a clearer response comes after months of Trump downplaying the health crisis and mixed signals from the administration.
25 stories about Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway cannonball that was never just a musical — and is now a streaming as a movie on Disney+.
This week, we've got shredded cheese wife, "I know a place," Pop Smoke's album and "form of privilege we don't talk about enough."
People say that In-N-Out burgers are the best out of all the fast food chains. These guys disagree.
A new study finds 'outrageous' concentrations of toxic metals in consumer fireworks.
After a decadelong battle, I won a libel suit filed by a Canadian company that has turned an untold number of pregnant women's lives upside down.
For a year leading up to her arrest, the vanishing act of Jeffrey Epstein's longtime friend, lover, and alleged accomplice vexed the authorities, the press, and the women who accuse her of luring them into a web of sexual abuse.
While the coronavirus pandemic has had a catastrophic effect on brick-and-mortar retail businesses, Amazon sales have soared, and Jeff Bezos is richer than ever, with an estimated net worth of $172 billion. But how big is the company now compared with the rest of its retail competition?
Seth Rogen plays Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling immigrant who falls into a vat of brine and wakes up a century later completely unaged.
Guilfoyle did not have coronavirus symptoms prior to the rally.
We're not sure what is reality anymore after watching this.
When a group of Black mothers in Ohio were told to wait for school integration, they started marching every day in protest. They kept going for nearly 18 months.
In the beach towns south of Melbourne, everyone, it seems, knows someone who's been attacked.
Here's an impressive tutorial about making a really long hot dog when you're playing around with your phone during a BBQ on the Fourth of July.