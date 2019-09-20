Trending
THE WORST CASE SCENARIO
What can you do with a stolen laptop? Can you get access to our internal network? That was the question a client wanted answered recently. Spoiler alert: Yes, yes you can. This post will walk you through how we took a "stolen" corporate laptop and chained several exploits together to get inside the client's corporate network.

'I DIDN'T WANT TO RISK THE TEAM A MEDAL'
Biles had planned to do an Amanar, a difficult vault with two-and-a-half twists. But, she said, she lost her bearings in the air. She completed only one-and-a-half twists, then stumbled out of her landing.

