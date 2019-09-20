This Little Girl Has The Most Adorable Reaction To Watching Olympics Women's Weightlifting
A little girl has the most earnest reaction to watching women's weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Delta strain of COVID-19 is going to bring a deadly new wave of cases this fall, but some people will be at far more risk than others. Scientist Eric Topol explains.
The murder-for-hire industry is murky and riddled with obscure details, making it hard to separate the truth from myth.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
How TikTok revived a viral photo I never wanted to see blow up in the first place.
Corporations are at the wheel because the government isn't.
After winning the silver medal in 2016, Hidilyn Diaz won gold this year in the 55-kilogram weightlifting category and made history by bringing home the Philippines' first-ever gold medal.
Visual effects artist Michael Ranger unwrapped Buzz Aldrin's visor reflection to reveal what the Apollo 11 astronaut saw on the moon.
We've already come a long way since the unf*ckable beds.
Because there is no rule that addresses this, it is pretty much a free-for-all situation.
After a year of frenzied buying and price gains in the double digits, newly built homes are now out of reach for much of the demand that remains in the market.
If you're considering renting a car to travel during the summer, here are some things that might give you pause.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Even after just 30 days, you can really see the difference.
Filming has barely begun for the HBO Max reboot, but between Kim Cattrall's absence, paparazzi swarming the set, and a major script leak, it's already a mess.
Some are questioning the authenticity of this Tom Brady workout video. Is it too good to be true?
Look, the sponge has to go somewhere, right? Let's add a little whimsy to the kitchen, and start a conversation with every single person who visits.
Willard Huyck's "Howard the Duck" is now a cult classic, but the Marvel film's stars knew early on that it was going to be a flop.
Mark Rober and his team built an autonomous robot with a high-speed arm and laid out half-a-mile of Hot Wheels tracks to make the ultimate domino stacking machine.
"I don't know how to help someone that far gone."
When did renouncing PTO become a workplace flex?
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Whoever did the filming and editing on this had a genius trick up their sleeve at the end.
The Fox host got an earful when he popped into a fly fishing store.
After so much time spent indoors, we plan on doing more than a little traveling in the next few years. With this compact pillow along for the ride, we'll sleep sounder and sidestep neck pain on long trips.
At the beach, by the bath or chilling poolside, these stylish Turkish towels keep you dry while looking lovely.
We're always a little bit tired of all of the spots and smudges that come with wearing glasses. But with this compact little machine, we're finally seeing clear.
A dad builds a jaw-droppingly near replica of a Lamborghini Sian Roadster in 65 days.
The Australian stand-up turned dramatic Hollywood actor can't help but still see the world in sketches and bits.
"He said if I take the vaccine I could pack my bags and leave his kids here."
It's amazing to look back at footage of Leal skateboarding when she was seven and how fearless she already was then.
This is a brilliant snapshot of what it was like to be a teen metalhead in Port Hadlock and Port Townsend, Washington, in the 1980s.
To the renowned primatologist, human exceptionalism is dead. Hope is not.
Here's why Rafael Nadal is so good.
The CNN host and author explains why the American experiment is flawed but resilient.
As scientists race to track how covid evolves and spreads, they tap into a little-known system developed by a few young researchers in Scotland who dropped everything to build it.
Home chef Ethan Chlebowski explains the different types of Feta available in the market and how to pick the right one for you.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Windows 11 has a lot to offer, but a few features are going by the wayside.
This occurred moments after DaBaby invited Tory Lanez during his set on stage after Megan Thee Stallion had performed. Lanez stands accused of shooting Megan in the foot, though Lanez has pleaded his innocence against the charges.
We found over 50 highly unusual incidents with our new FAA data mapping tool. And yes, there even are a few flying 'disks' and 'cylinders' in there.
in the growing conservative Catholic media scene, their newsletter and its takedown of Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill represents a new power and boldness of those demanding their church be purged of leaders who they see as too permissive on issues like abortion, gender norms and sex outside of heterosexual marriage.
With the game on the line in the Irish Cup, Athlone Town's Glen McAuley took care of the matter with an outrageous long range strike straight from kickoff.
Whether he's crafting whole albums with pop stars like Taylor Swift and Lorde or making his own as Bleachers, Antonoff has one goal in the studio: helping everyone find their "North Star."
In 1999, Rolling Stone profiled a college student leading a new white nationalist party. 20 years and several identities later, he turned up dead in a brutal murder that remains unsolved.
Brian Shaw deadlifts a Chevy Camaro with YouTuber Mr. Beast and a few of his friends.
Prosecutors in Chicago are being forced to withdraw evidence generated by the technology, which led to the police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo earlier this year.
The veteran entertainer reflects on his journey from "Roots," "Reading Rainbow" and "Star Trek" to hosting America's favorite gameshow.