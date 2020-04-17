This Little Girl From Australia Pretty Much Sums Up How We're All Feeling Right Now
Dan Andrews, the premiere of Victoria, spoke to a few youngsters over Zoom and one had a keen takeaway from what we're all going through.
Somewhat miraculously, nobody was injured in the explosion of Androscoggin Mill in Maine.
Why would someone ship a box of live crabs in a baggage hold? Your guess is as good as ours.
Milk the Samoyed tries meat for the first time and it's an oddly satisfying ASMR experience.
The cannons used by navies in the 1600s might not be a match for modern artillery, but they were still powerful as hell.
When you don't have the money to build lavish sets, that's when creativity comes in.
Red hot ribbons of steel curling meandering through workers' legs? What could go wrong!?
The Bulls legend was — and still is — basketball's GOAT.
The war in Afghanistan proved that we can't just rely on new technology, but the Pentagon wouldn't listen — and troops paid the price.
RIP, door. It was good knowing you.
Bill Gates may have been the richest person in the world in 1997, but here's how the rankings of the world's wealthiest individuals have changed in the past two decades.
"It's the paradox of public health: When you do it right, nothing happens."
Here's what it looks like when a duck tries to play hard-to-get.
"Situations like this have escalated into black men being shot all across the country," Dr. Armen Henderson said.
An experienced bizjet pilot breaks down the industry, the costs, who can really justify such an expensive luxury and why.
In the scene that seems straight out of a movie, a kayaker stranded on an island in Jamaica Bay caught the attention of NYPD Special Operations by starting a fire and spelling out "HELP" in sticks.
His critics assume this crisis has to take Trump down, whether for the bungled response or the economic collapse. They're missing something important: He's been training for this moment his entire life.
One of the largest and wealthiest school districts in America, Fairfax County, started distancing learning this week. Between racial slurs and porn, it went so poorly they had to cancel.
Joe Eskenazi found out that live television can be unpredictable.
Hundreds of thousands of lower-grade breathing devices are going unused because manufacturers say they can't perform life-saving functions. But a new patch might change that.
The drama is set to premiere on the streaming service Peacock later this year.
According to leaked CAD schematics, the new iPhone will feature squared off edges, similar to the iPad Pro — or the old iPhone SE.
The proportion of coronavirus tests with positive results could be a window into just how bad the U.S. outbreak is.
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
This fascinating side-by-side clip shows that the real stunt hero of the scene wasn't Cruise, but rather the camera man who jumped off the plane backwards and filmed Cruise with a camera on his head the whole way down.
After the FIDE Candidates tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus, world champion Magnus Carlsen decided to take things into his own hands. His version of chess could speed the game up permanently.
JP Sears does a hilarious impression of all those buffed out fitness Influencers that ostensibly are giving workout inspiration, while mostly being self-aggrandizing.
Strained by the pandemic, Amazon is now discouraging people from buying so much stuff.
From kitsch to cool, ride the waves of undulating popularity of a tropical fashion statement.
We've seen amber fossils with insects embedded in them before, but we've never seen one that contains air bubbles like this one.
"You feel normal." "You feel normal." "You feel normal."
London's Woolwich Ferry did a 360 spin and honked its horn in the middle of the River Thames to pay their respects to medical workers on the front line.
We've seen small planes make emergency highway landings before, but never seen one land so close to moving cars.
You've got the time. Now all you need is the materials and the know-how.
The coronavirus will change grocery stores, and probably not for the better.
How the car didn't just drop straight into the lake, we do not understand.
"If I could describe the utter chaos of needing to remove 50 to 80 bodies in a jigsaw arrangement in order to maneuver the shelving over them, I would."
The truck had been dangling over the bridge in 50 MPH winds for 30 minutes when first responders finally were able to extricate the driver from the car.
One month ago, Jennifer Haller was the first person to receive one of the first coronavirus vaccines. She talks about the physical and mental toll of the last four weeks.
Wheatus' anthem of teenage alienation has grown into an enduring cult classic. So why has the band spent the past year re-creating it note-for-note?
When medical experts advised us to wear a face mask during this period, we don't think this is quite what they had in mind.
Software suggested an arthritis drug might quell an out-of-control immune response that damages the lungs. Now it's being tested in a clinical trial.
The search for love continues — and so does the ending of once-promising relationships. Now, though, all this is happening via videoconference.
Zach and Mark disobey orders from the chef not to fill up on cheese in this hilariously intense short film.
The history of the antimalarial drug chloroquine has many lessons about the power — and geopolitics — of medicine.
An international team of scientists have discovered an exciting Earth-sized exoplanet that's capable of supporting liquid water.
A YouTuber puts two buckets through the ringer and observes whether the Yeti brand bucket is worth the investment.
Because we know so little — and have so little faith in our leaders — we are scrambling for some sense of order. That often means leveling judgment on others.
Despite frivolous distractions like this whole "pandemic" and "global economic shutdown" we all know that the real crisis is the Crisis of Boring Car Colors.