This Knife-Juggling Man Is A Real-Life Fruit Ninja
Watch David Rush and Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon tackle the Guinness record for "most apples sliced in one minute while juggling knives."
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Watch David Rush and Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon tackle the Guinness record for "most apples sliced in one minute while juggling knives."
Dr. Wayne Wenowdis (Kate McKinnon) stops by "Weekend Update" to discuss Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and televised health exam.
After spending two decades away, Pauly can't believe the world we live in.
"You're not fooling me, human."
"Good evening, I'm Susan Page, and I missed book club for this."
"A new project using sonification turns astronomical images from NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory and other telescopes into sound. This allows users to "listen" to the center of the Milky Way as observed in X-ray, optical, and infrared light."
We're not totally sure whether or not this is a Halloween prank, but it did give us a good scare.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
After 20 years with a Mac, I tried 30 days with a PC.
We've done the hard work, so now the only thing you have to do is sit back and, uh, watch all 100 movies.
"There's nothing inside this boot that makes me think it's worth $150."
"I found what I thought were bobcats on the trail during a run. Turns out they were cougar cubs and their mother was not happy to see me."
Michael Jordan has reigned as the GOAT. How does LeBron James' fourth NBA title change the debate?
Can slamming into a space rock at 15,000 miles per hour prevent it from hitting Earth? The DART mission aims to find out.
The dilemma of making and printing fake money as props for movies and TV shows is that it can't be too real.
Disney is firing workers by the thousands while its executives cling to their exorbitant bonuses. And the battle to reopen Disneyland is getting more desperate.
So far, permanent moves are relatively flat. But short-term moves did spike in March and April, with people mostly leaving big cities.
It'll make you miss the simple, frustrating days of everything being cake.
Humanity hasn't always lived with the flu. Could this era of social distancing hasten its demise?
American economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in economics for their contributions to auction theory, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.
It was not a metal cover we expected, but it's certainly one that we deserve.
In temperate climates, leaves change colors in the fall of every year. Asking why raises important questions about nature, science, death, rebirth and the environment we all share.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his thinking on the matter has "evolved."
It's sometimes hard to imagine the magnitude of some of the biggest concerts that have happened around the world. Here's what they would look like to scale in Central Park in New York, if the people attending the concerts stood shoulder to shoulder.
Study instead suggests people are initially attracted to those with similar features to themselves.
Watch David Rush and Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon tackle the Guinness record for "most apples sliced in one minute while juggling knives."
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Don't assume anything — and try not to delay.
The president is technically the deadliest job in the US, but what happens in the occasion that a president dies?
Want to create a full-on home theater experience? A nice projector is a must have. Heck, there's even a high-end 4K-capable model in the mix.
The franchise owner of the Detroit Pistons also owns a predatory prison telephone company. Shouldn't that matter to the NBA?
We're not totally sure whether or not this is a Halloween prank, but it did give us a good scare.
The pandemic recession is wildly uneven. Wealthy people are doing just fine. Hourly workers are not.
YouTube channel The King of Random decided to test out how much weight silicone caulk can take.
In 1994, Comedy Central gave Sofia Coppola a contract. She gave them "Hi-Octane."
The more people I met, the more I detected something deep and unpredictable lurking beneath the surface, something that I wasn't sure was reflected in the polling data, something that maybe couldn't even be measured at all.
Dr. Wayne Wenowdis (Kate McKinnon) stops by "Weekend Update" to discuss Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and televised health exam.
As the weather gets colder, many Americans have no idea whether it's risky to hang out with other people inside. That's a big problem.
Choosing widgets and customizing your own app icons takes time — but it's worth it to nail that aesthetic.
Here's how four 4 x 20ft recycled shipping containers were transformed into a house with two bedrooms.
These words and phrases about how we work and live have become ubiquitous in the past several months.
The Spring House had been hidden for decades.
We never knew there was a "greasy"/"greazy" line throughout the United States.
What we can learn from other countries to avoid the worst-case scenario.
Inside our wacky economy where a company selling $300 coolers can cruise through a recession.
"You're not fooling me, human."
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a life-sized crow.
The show is so unrealistic that it makes Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's 1999 "Passport to Paris" look like a gritty documentary.
Well, some more gracefully than others.
The Senate holds confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Watch live and follow here for the latest updates.
As the anti-Greek life movement swept campuses across the country, Zeta Tau Alpha at Northwestern struggled to confront its wrongdoings.
Revisiting the classic game 23 years later.
There's still a lot to be answered for regarding the coronavirus and the Affordable Care Act.
Kivu is no ordinary lake, with dense depths packed with methane and carbon dioxide gas. Its features hold aquatic puzzles, explosive hazards and the capacity to provide valuable energy.
After spending two decades away, Pauly can't believe the world we live in.