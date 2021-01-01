This Kid Having A Race With A Fish At The Aquarium Is The Most Adorable Thing You'll Watch Today
A kid at the Cape Town aquarium has a foot race with a Moorish idol.
A kid at the Cape Town aquarium has a foot race with a Moorish idol.
Some people were astounded by the trippy virtual light show, while others were totally confused.
A locksmith claims the Lock Picking Lawyer's videos are staged and gives him a challenge.
A sommelier tries 190 proof ethanol alcohol — the same concentration of alcohol as the rocket fuel used to launch Alan Shepard into space.
The use of silencers, also known as suppressors, in "John Wick: Chapter 2" is unrealistic, so someone re-dubbed the sound effects to be accurate. And the crowd probably wouldn't completely ignore it.
2020 was, uh, a lot. Vox helpfully compiles the moments that made 2020 memorable.
Deodorant companies try to trick you into thinking you're buying more deodorant than you're actually getting. Here's the most popular deodorants and how much they're ripping you off.
West Coast wellness elites think kambo, an Amazonian frog poison drug, is helping them purge "toxins" from their lives.
Author and science evangelist Ainissa Ramirez discusses her book, "The Alchemy of Us."
Almost a year into the pandemic, supply shortages remain so severe that nurse Kristen Cline reuses her N95 for several shifts while her hospital buckles, patients suffer and folks nearby socialize maskless as if the pandemic were already over.
Guests who paid up to $1,000 to attend the president's annual New Year's Eve event were left to party with Giuliani and his two adult sons after the President made a last-minute decision to ditch the event and return to Washington.
Here's how mRNA vaccines work within our bodies when we inject them and how they prevent us from getting sick from COVID-19.
US government scientists studied the brains of 19 people who died after contracting COVID-19 and made some bleak discoveries.
This year may be one of the most challenging years in recent memory, with a devastating global pandemic leading the list of bad news to come out of 2020. However, a survey of 28 historians found that while 2020 was certainly stressful, it was not the most stressful year ever.
Water amusement parks are not something that we can currently enjoy, but at least we can live vicariously through this toy car.
Your parents' good intentions might have undermined your confidence - but you can do something about it.
More often than not, the cost to restock an item is more than the item is worth. And so liquidators bid on unwanted gifts in the hopes of reselling them to people who do.
How the buffet restaurant is disappearing from the American landscape.
Jesse Metcalfe's ass in a red lace thong. That's it. That's the piece.
Andy Cohen channels the frustrations of many New Yorkers during CNN's New Year's show while Anderson Cooper looked on.
In these unprecedented times, safety videos are going in unprecedented directions as well.
The Smithsonian Women's History Act will establish a women's history museum on the National Mall. Supporters say it's long overdue.
To commemorate "The Office" moving to Peacock, NBC released a never-before-seen cold open from the show.
Carried away by love — for risk and for each other — two of the world's best free divers went to the limits of their sport.
Almost a millennium ago, a major upheaval occurred in Earth's atmosphere: a giant cloud of sulphur-rich particles flowed throughout the stratosphere, turning skies dark for months or even years, before ultimately falling down to Earth.
Jomboy explains how a fight broke out following Mississippi State's 28-26 win over Tulsa in Fort Worth, Texas.
Ben Affleck's love for Dunkin' proved a constant through the unpredictable and stressful 2020.
This is less of a sign and more of an exam question, honestly.
The first two seasons of "The Office" will be available to stream for free on Peacock. Season 3-9 will only be available to subscribers, with either the $4.99 ad-supported subscription or the $9.99 ad-free version.
We'll soon see the most women ever in the House of Representatives, including the largest number of female Republicans. And the new members have a lot to say.
The Senate majority leader, seen as a key obstacle to COVID stimulus checks, is getting flooded with requests online.
Want to know what Hyrule was like a hundred years before "Breath of the Wild" began? "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity" gives us a more complete picture of what happened to Link and Zelda a century before.
There is something such as having too much of a good thing.
This week we've got a few holiday tweets, a few words of advice, and a sneak peek of Twitter's new terms and conditions. Enjoy.
The Advocate Aurora pharmacist left out vaccines on purpose, Wisconsin police say, knowing the more than 500 doses would be "useless."
As the U.S. confronted a new wave of infection and death through the summer and fall, the president's approach to the pandemic came down to a single question: What would it mean for him?
Andy Cohen grilled the rapper on whether he had gotten high at the Oscars, Martha Stewart's house and the White House.
50 of this year's funniest, weirdest and most chaotic viral internet videos, images and jokes
Here's a handy explainer for customizing your shower head to get the most water out of it.
Here we are, nearly a year into the pandemic, making precisely the same mistake with the vaccine.
Webzant IT Solution presents themselves as a website design company from India, but they're actually organized criminals. A scam expert turns the tables on the scammers.
This student made a horrifying realization about their class project.
They are frontline workers with top-priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine, but they are refusing to take it.
The most famous dysfunctional family of 1990s television enjoyed, by today's standards, an almost dreamily secure existence.
Sorry, folks: Thanks to Covid, next year won't be much more fun than this one, at least until enough vaccines arrive.
Of the tricky terrain for a skateboarder to navigate, this is not one we quite expected.
Turn your once-ornamented tree into something scrumptious.