This Is Why You Probably Shouldn't Play With Big Balls In The House
You play with balls too big, you're bound to break something.
You play with balls too big, you're bound to break something.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Stories on major news sites like 'The Washington Post,' and 'New York Magazine' currently have porn embedded in them.
You play with balls too big, you're bound to break something.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
David Begnaud spoke with COVID-19 patients in a Louisiana hospital and one man still refused to get vaccinated, despite his near fatal battle.
It's good Hannity spoke out for vaccines. But Fox continues to be wildly irresponsible.
As live audiences return to 'The Late Show' after over a year, Stephen Colbert talks the pandemic, Trump, and the talk show's next chapter.
Step 1. Obtain an old prison bus. Step 2. ???? Step 3. Profit.
It's the coldest summer of the rest of our lives. Let the people show nip!
Save up to 35% through July 26 on the likes of hybrid shorts, stretch chinos, slip-ons, sunglasses and more during the Huckberry annual summer sale.
The vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness and death, but they are not a golden shield against the coronavirus.
This polyglot travels to the American Southwest and impresses the locals with his knack for speaking Navajo.
Born in Surf City USA and the descendant of an actual samurai, Japan's surfing superstar is ready for the sport's debut on the world stage.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Paul McCartney gets a digital make-over to look like a young Beatle in this funky music video with Beck.
Down to his last rounds of ammunition, with bruises and a leg injury, the man was rescued by a helicopter crew that just happened by.
Zuckerberg talks to Casey Newton about why he is putting his company's resources toward the "metaverse," a future that imagines an internet that combines physical, augmented and virtual realities.
Anderson Cooper was stunned by the newly released audio from Donald Trump's interview with Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker for their book "I Alone Can Fix It."
This week we are taking advantage of summer weather to venturing outside and socialize again. And honestly, it's not worth the effort, because no one knows how to behave anymore.
It's not necessarily a faster way to multiply numbers, but it's certainly an interesting way to go about it.
"The inn was a boat. And then it became a life raft."
Like marriage, it's a milestone and the end of an often arduous process. There is no shame in celebrating that.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Here's the official main trailer of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," which will be released in theaters on October 22.
Flights are getting more expensive and can be canceled last minute.
From scraps on the plate to proper compost in just a few hours. Trust us, your garden will thank us. The initial Kickstarter campaign is about to wrap up, so don't hesitate.
Made with graphene and cut with a laser, this incredibly durable polo shirt is breathable, quick-dry and anti-bacterial by design.
We're stocking up on our favorite t-shirts during Huckberry's summer sale, and all of our old shirts are getting turned into rags.
The men using international dating websites had troubling ideas about the shortcomings of American women.
Charlie Berens demonstrates how there's really just four types of "camp" people.
They're not all anti-vaxxers and treating them as such is making things worse.
"Right after we end forced indoctrination in our schools, we need to mandate that everyone stand for the Pledge of Allegiance," Walter Masterson quipped at a school board meeting.
Camp Quinebarge did not go as planned. The rustic, long-running New Hampshire camp abruptly shut down earlier this month after just six days. Camp directors informed parents, who had shelled out $3,400 for two weeks, that they needed to pick up their children the next morning.
Could eating freeze-dried organs be the key to living a longer life? Here's what you need to know about the latest dietary trend.
If you're feeling behind in life, here's a great explanation about why you shouldn't be discouraged.
What do you do when you live at home, and your family thinks getting a COVID-19 shot could kill you?
Why do we expect teenagers to out-thrift major retailers?
The sheer degree of joy he shows launching himself into the pool is contagious.
This curated box of Japanese snacks is worth every penny. Not only do we keep these around the house, they're our go-to gift these days.
Claudia Summers, a writer, was out doing errands in Midtown Manhattan when she passed a young woman nonchalantly ambling along 33rd Street near Moynihan Train Hall dressed in low-slung jeans and a bra. "Was it a sports bra?" a follower inquired after Ms. Summers posted a snapshot of the woman to her Instagram account.
13-year-old Kiley Holman got struck in the face by a seagull at a New Jersey amusement park.
Tyson, star of the new Roberto Cavalli collection, speaks on personal style, Versace grails and Jeff Koons.
If you've been surfing Reddit for a while, there's certain threads or comments that are the stuff of legend e.g. the infamous Woody Harrelson Rampart "ask me anything" fiasco or the time someone Rickrolled Rick Astley himself. But what do Redditors consider their favorite posts in the history of the link-sharing site?
Tristan Jass pulls off a ridiculous lay up that should not have gone in.
Whether I have shrunk or he is particularly well endowed, it makes me feel sad and inadequate.
A New York Times analysis reveals which pitchers have seen their spin rates drop dramatically.
We've seen expert archers shoot an apple from a distance, but not an apple that is on their own heads.
It's a habit he picked up during COVID.
For a small slice of time, being online was a thrilling mix of discovery, collaboration, creativity, and chaotic potential. Then Google Reader disappeared.