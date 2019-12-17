This Is Why Even Cops Should Pay Attention When They Merge Lanes
When you think of car accidents, you don't normally expect police cars to be in the mix of things.
Going in, we had a good sense of what the illusion was going to be. That still didn't prepare us.
YouTuber Mark Rober is a former NASA engineer, but these days he's working on something far more important.
Cats have a reputation of not liking the sound or look of aluminum foil, but is it really true?
The need for speed is still strong. "Top Gun: Maverick" premieres in theaters on June 26.
Whoever said drifting isn't an art form should watch this four-minute gem.
The satisfaction of a job well done combined with the fun of piloting an RC car? We're sold.
It's that time of year again. We've combed through all the top 10 movie lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 movies of 2019.
Medications work really well for opioid addiction. Most rehab facilities don't use them.
There are no words for how beautiful this is.
A dramatic explosion, that leveled a garage, was captured by a doorbell camera in Fargo, North Dakota.
GQ asked smart people to explain which of the best protein bars are worth grabbing from the drug store — and which ones to avoid.
One cunning business maneuver created a tradition and saved a franchise.
Mistime your jump and you might never get untangled.
There are plenty of appropriate ways to honor the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. Unfortunately, a number of military social media pages, including the official Facebook page for the Department of Defense, chose exactly the wrong one.
Let's take a moment to celebrate some of those smaller, more under-the-radar works of 2019, which achieved impressive results through smart, surgical changes.
They were highly sophisticated. The local police seemed helpless. Then a retired septuagenarian detective stepped in.
It's one thing to understand in the abstract that America has the highest health care prices in the world. It's quite another thing to see the price of services, from C-sections to MRIs, compared to other health care systems.
Monogramming artists at Away's Brooklyn office reported paint fumes lingered in the air. They've complained about headaches, nausea, and even vomiting, and say their concerns haven't been properly addressed by management.
Honestly, just make it a little bit bigger and you can fit a few people in there.
Question mark rules: is it ungrammatical to drop the question mark when texting?
Silicon Valley continues to find profitable ways to sell ads. It's failed, often spectacularly, to remake the world of flesh and steel.
The latest horror movie from A24 has sinister forces haunt a hospice nurse, coming March 2020.
Did you almost pass out during CrossFit? Accidentally broil your vag with a Goop-endorsed yoni steaming? Catch measles from an unvaccinated third-grader? Come vote!
We're half mesmerized, half terrified by Isaac Johnson's Guinness World Record-holding mouth.
What's remarkable is that a neophyte like me can create fairly convincing video so quickly and for so little money. And there's every reason to think deepfake technology will continue to get better, faster, and cheaper in the coming years.
As a YouTuber commenter puts it, "this feels exactly like dissociating in a jcpenny in December."
The BioDAR project is using weather radar, balloons and blenders to try and measure the scale of the problem. But there's no easy answer.
The New York Times spent three months documenting the conditions of one homeless camp in the wealthiest state. Then they traveled to a slum in Mexico City for comparison.
Doug DeMuro loves cars, and he really, really, really loves this Mercedes G63 AMG 6×6.
A Navajo girl was exploited and sex trafficked in urban and rural New Mexico. Why did so many fail to help her?
You don't like Mondays? At least they offer hope — hope that withers and dies in the parched wasteland of wretched Tuesday.
Some people put trampolines or swings in their backyard. And some people do this.
He's had to embrace incredible physical pain to win iconic ultramarathons like the Leadville Trail 100 and the Western States Endurance Run. But it's nothing like his fight against depression.
As Japan's population shrinks and ages, rural areas are emptying out. In one childless village, two dozen adults compensate for the absence with the company of hundreds of giant handmade dolls.
If high carbon emissions continue, babies born in the United States could lose a collective 250,000 days of gestation annually by the end of the century.
Dinner is served with entertainment.
Bernie Sanders — the guy who admits he can be grumpy and "nasty" and a "real son of a bitch," the guy who's known for giving the same speech over and over again — that guy is trying to win this
For several years KrebsOnSecurity closely monitored the day-to-day communications and activities of the Russian man allegedly behind vast, international cybercrime network. What follows is an insider's look at the back-end operations of this gang.
When the decade began, tech meant promise — cars that could drive themselves, social networks that could take down dictators. It connected us in ways we could barely imagine. But somewhere along the way, the flaws of technology became abundantly clear. What happened?
We've combed through all the top 10 TV shows lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 shows of 2019.
Explore the universe with this astounding collection of maps and imagery from National Geographic. Plus, there's a foreword by none other than Buzz Aldrin himself.
Upright Citizen's Brigade's Sarah Smallwood Parsons rips into those inconsequential songs in musicals that don't have any bearing on the plot.
Kansas's state capital is launching a creative solution to catalyze its stagnant population size.
In a world of climate change refugees, dictatorships, revolutions and wars, a father reflects on the setting for his son's coming of age.
There have been 2.25 million traffic accidents reported from 2016 to 2019. Here's a map showing which places in the US have had the most severe traffic accidents in the past three years.
In the typical emergency room, demand far outpaces the care that workers can provide. Can the ER be fixed?
Just when we thought we couldn't love Goldblum more, we hear him break down lyrics from Childish Gambino and The Notorious B.I.G.