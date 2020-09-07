This Is What This Dog Is Up To At 1:00 In The Morning
Some dogs are deep in sleep at 1:00 AM. Not this dog.
Andrew Finley spent four months on this 36-second clip that looks like an outtake from "Guardians of the Galaxy."
Don't hate the game, hate the player.
Despite being in his 50s, Tony Hawk still can catch mad air.
Horror film director David F. Sandberg explains all the things you can do in movies with a simple cutting.
The best music is the kind where everyone is just having a blast.
It's staggeringly beautiful to watch a baseball travel the hair at 1050 miles per hour.
After two decades in a filing cabinet and three next to a parking lot in Baltimore, the author returns to New York.
New shows come to the streaming giant all the time — too many to ever watch them all. We're here to help.
A digital pregnancy test is really pregnant with possibilities, as programmer Foone Turing demonstrates here.
Sometimes the best nuggets of wisdom come from your children.
Ahead of a plethora of new releases, San Diego noise lord Justin Pearson revisits the bizarre TV hoax that put The Locust on the map.
Physicians Premier ER charged Dr. Zachary Sussman's insurance $10,984 for his COVID-19 antibody test even though Sussman worked for the chain and knows the testing materials only cost about $8. Even more surprising: The insurer paid in full.
Luckily, everybody in the house was able to evacuate safely.
It seems like in the past few years the only movies Hollywood has churned out are remakes or sequels, but just how accurate is this popular conception that Hollywood movies are getting less creative?
A KGB manual, published in English for the first time, reveals how Soviet spies infiltrated Western governments in an elaborate game of cat-and-mouse.
New design, new sizes, 5G, all-OLED and more.
A ship carrying Dutch masterpieces for the empress sank to the bottom of the sea. Centuries later, a wreck hunter and his team tried to find it.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"Tenet," Christopher Nolan's time-bending spy film, was supposed to be the event film of the summer. Is it as mind-blowing as the trailer suggested, or does the movie fall short of expectations?
A doctor outlines three potential ways to repair it.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The new National Geographic special "Bin Laden's Hard Drive" analyzes the porn collection found in the slain terrorist's compound — and presents a curious theory about the XXX stash.
COVID-19 has plunged us all into temporal disorientation. Here's why.
In our current epoch of human history, when populations of major cities swell into the tens of millions, an urban center of 30,000 people doesn't seem very impressive. 1,000 years ago, a city that size was larger than London or Paris, and sat atop what is now East St. Louis.
Echo Dots are 40 percent off, Fire TV Sticks are just 30 bucks and you can save $50 on an Echo Show. If you're already in the Amazon ecosystem, now's a good time to stock up on gear.
Now that there's no longer any way to treat my cancer, I've been reflecting on what I want others to know about life and death.
Each year, some choose to "disappear" and abandon their lives, jobs, homes and families. In Japan, there are companies that can help those looking to escape into thin air.
Just because a vault has "Fort Knox" labeled on it doesn't mean it's secure.
Humanity's first dedicated spacecraft meant to explore Jupiter's moon Europa will be complete by 2023 — and it's custom-built to find out whether life can exist on the ocean world.
"At the time I had my hand on the wheel looking forward and thought the autopilot was misinterpreting the lines […] Then out of the corner of my eye, I saw the truck nearing my car and heard it slamming on and locking up its brakes."
Diffbot is building the biggest-ever knowledge graph by applying image recognition and natural-language processing to billions of web pages.
I got sick six months ago. Now I can barely make it up the stairs.
In a recent study, scientists could tell if people were intoxicated just by looking at their phones' motion data.
Simple headlines obscure the complex realities of abuse, sex work and the real threats to American children.
This is the only "Jurassic Park" sequel we needed.
California still draws migrants from all over, but many Californians are now leaving, often heading to Oregon, Arizona or Colorado.
How does the world's most prestigious cycling race make money? Who sponsors the teams? And how does financing impact the riders' strategy?
Some people snack while they cook. This kid cooks while snacking.
The White House's new science adviser says: nothing. The science disagrees.
The El Dorado Fire in Southern California burned through 7,050 acres and was 5 percent contained.
There appeared no malice, or intent, but the current men's world number 1's bad habits cost him a place in the US Open this year.
An investigation into whether chemical sunscreens are bad for you and whether the chemicals can be absorbed into the bloodstream.
With his seventh Christopher Nolan collaboration hitting theaters (maybe?) soon, let's look back at the beloved British movie icon's career highlights (well, mostly).
A scary moment was caught on cellphone video at a popular running trail, the Coquitlam Crunch, in British Columbia.
Paul Saltzman was 24 when he studied with the Beatles under the Maharishi in Rishikesh, India. His new film, "Meeting The Beatles In India," chronicles the eye-opening experience.
The messages wishing me a gruesome death arrive slowly at first and then all at once.
Sliding into the long weekend like.
"People were surprised by how I dressed or that I didn't have a PhD. But all of it is who I am."
