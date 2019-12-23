This Is What It Takes To Get A Michelin Star
One of the most coveted awards in the restaurant business, a star can elevate a local-favorite to a must visit global destination overnight.
There are so many Airpod knockoffs. YouTuber Unbox Therapy tests all of them out.
YouTuber Tavarish found an abandoned van featured on the MTV show "Pimp My Ride" and discovered with a little love, it still could be revived to its former glory.
Dorothea Taylor drops a sick beat on this Disturbed classic.
After looking through a series of profiles, women attempt to pick men from a lineup based on their dating profiles.
Despite the fame of each singer, few in their time would have believed that their 1977 collaboration on Crosby's TV show would become the beloved cultural artifact it is today.
While walking through Três Lagoas, someone noticed something funny about this tree.
A decade after the great recession, our politics are different, but our finances are worse.
For years, we've wondered whether a doctor who received a payment linked to a particular drug prescribed more of that drug. We now have the answer: yes.
This blocky pink book sets out to accomplish a big task: present a visual representation of humans and the art they've created — from the beginning.
Doug DeMuro gives a tour of a behemoth pickup truck that would make Greta Thunberg cry.
The brutality of Fashion Nova's hyperaccelerated production model was always an open secret, but the fashion industry rewards willful avoidance.
In just three years, the Trump administration has diminished the role of science in federal policymaking while halting or disrupting research projects nationwide, marking a transformation of the federal government whose effects, experts say, could reverberate for years.
It's 2020 — do you know where your content is?
The Stylophone is small, stylus operated and takes two seconds to learn to play.
Forget about "Rise of Skywalker." This is the good Star Wars movie this year.
The pathologies that have plagued the left were all on display one October day in 2010.
Ten books that sparked debate, started conversations, and launched movements in the past ten years—and what to read next
Twenty years after "Galaxy Quest" hit theaters, director Dean Parisot and stars Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver and Justin Long look back at capturing lightning in a bottle, and reveal the apology Jeffrey Katzenberg issued over the film's bungled marketing campaign.
Twenty years ago, "Eyes Wide Shut" hit theaters. And it was during the making of Kubrick's racy thriller that Scientology temporarily lost its top ambassador and No. 2: Tom Cruise.
We're not sure what prompted this action, but we're pretty sure the people on the other side are now pretty thankful there is a glass barrier.
Deeply conservative, they organize online and outside the Republican Party apparatus, engaging in more explicit versions of the chest-beating seen at the president's rallies.
She makes a strong case here. She's six and a half and it is her weekend off.
Three decades ago, two stoner musicians designed a product whose cheap imitations sold into the billions — but today, nobody knows their names.
In 2010, celebrities were beholden to swarms of paparazzi and the ever-present threat of TMZ. A decade later, they're back in control.
There's so much torque here it shouldn't be allowed.
In 2010, the future of electric vehicles looked wide open. The terrain was rocky, but fertile; full of opportunity, if you could make it through the technical and consumer crags.
Video interviews and group texts obtained by The Times show men describing their platoon leader in grim terms.
On rare occasions, pilots will dump fuel in mid-air. Why do they do this?
The sole goal of the YouTube aggregator My '90s TV is recreating the bygone experience of channel-surfing.
Ironic Capitals and strettttchedddd
out words have allowed us to communicate our feelings in writing like never before.
Sometimes all you have to do to devastate your enemy is to use your words.
Brace for some (more) hot takes about In-N-Out, barbecue and cast-iron pans.
As the mall declines, American Dream — a "destination" at the height of capitalism — rises. Welcome to the era of the post-shopping mall.
YouTuber Destin Sandlin attempts to break into a smart home with just the help of a laser.
Stop trying so hard to nap. Resting could have similar benefits.
How superfans of the band built a private — and far more valuable — version of LinkedIn.
Rivian's much-hyped electric pickup truck is set to be released sometime next year, and the company is ready to start showing off what it can do.
Alright folks, I'm calling it: 2019 was officially the year the climate crisis went mainstream. Think about it. No longer is mention of the warming atmosphere, melting ice sheets, and acidifying oceans — along with the resulting human suffering — limited to the "environment" section of the newspaper. It's not a niche worry for small pockets of concerned citizens.
A roundup of ten of the best feuds from the 2010s. The list includes Donald Trump fighting with Rosie O'Donnell, Drake and Push-T, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian beefing with, well, a lot of other women.
This is what love looks like. Or rather, this is what caffeine addiction looks like.
Over 30 years ago, a group of friends bought some Christmas trees in New Hampshire and drove them down to NYC, thinking they could join the vibrant street-corner tree market and turn a tidy profit. Things didn't go quite as planned.
Sarcos Robotics has spent the past 20 years building the ultimate powered robot exosuit. Early next year, its Guardian XO wearable robot will ship to the first customers.
Whatever you're expecting to emerge out of the canvas, it's not that.
A Google form I set up has given me disturbing new insights into humanity in all its filth, says B3ta.com co-founder Rob Manuel.
"If I had a comment on my own trailer ... I sometimes felt there was too much fur covering [the actors'] own faces."
"Instead of letting the blue bot continue to learn, the red bot hacks the system, falling down and not playing the game as it should."