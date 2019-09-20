This Is What Happens To Your Brain When You Quit Porn
Here's what happens to people's bodies and brains when they stop watching porn.
Here's what happens to people's bodies and brains when they stop watching porn.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Cheating is more common and complicated than we realise.
Here's what happens to people's bodies and brains when they stop watching porn.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A sociologist walks us through the moment when an online community starts becoming disturbingly similar to a full-fledged cult.
With David Gordon Green successfully relaunching "Halloween," other horror staples might go the same route.
Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st, has died from complications from COVID-19, his family said on Facebook. He was 84.
Jon Stewart appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" and reminded Jake Tapper that autocracy was not purely the domain of Donald Trump.
Bald eagles, bison and… big cats?
From backyard weeds and vines to wild pigs and fish, the list of invasive species runs long. Adding these plants and creatures your menu could help native ecosystems.
Someone unearthed a hilarious anecdote Rowan Atkinson told Graham Norton in 2018.
After being turned away from a Texas clinic, a 26-year-old mother went to Oklahoma for an abortion. We went with her.
No, it's not rap. It's a vocal style that some of the most heralded rock bands of the year have adopted. (And yes, the Germans have a word for it.) But why is it having a moment?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The Heihe-Tengchong Line, which divides China diagonally, is the most important imaginary border that you should know about.
An oral history of Mac Miller's 2014 mixtape "Faces," excerpted from "The Book of Mac" by Donna-Claire Chesman. The author's essay is the introduction and the oral history includes Josh Berg, Thudercat, E. Dan and Big Jerm.
Jay Leno takes a ride in this unusual three-wheeled electric car that claims to have 1,000 miles of range.
This delicious rub is a perfect addition to steak, fish, burgers and any other protein that could use a quick boost in flavor.
With a new sequel now in theaters (and on Peacock), Film Club looks back on the whole "Halloween" franchise.
Pete Davidson is often mistaken for actor Rami Malek, so having the duo impersonate each other was a twist of genius.
How a teenage Edwin Robbe pulled off an audacious hack into the Netherlands' largest telecom company, costing it €3m, before being found dead in South Korea.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch notified a state agency and held its story while a problem that risked exposing the social security numbers of Missouri teachers was fixed.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Marissa Lanuza, Judith Greentree, and Laurie Birmingham gave the performances of a lifetime as library ladies in this 2011 skit from IFC's genius satirical comedy "Onion News Network," and the internet is finally taking notice because of its hyperrealism.
Actor Daniel Craig, best known for playing James Bond, says he used to frequent gay bars. Reactions in the LGBTQ community were mixed.
We all have loved ones who buy everything they want well before the gift-giving holidays come around. Now we must find items they don't even know they want yet.
We're not sure who pitched this during the pre-show brainstorming meeting, but give that person a raise.
Eye strain is a real problem, and we're open to any solution to relieve the stress. Not only is this massager surprisingly affordable, but it's highly recommended as well.
No need to feel frumpy in the fall. Billy Reid has a selection of some incredibly stylish sweaters, pants and shirts that look distinguished as all hell.
Robert Pattinson is giving us all goosebumps as the latest actor to become the caped crusader.
These Hellcat owners thought that paying a high price for parking meant security.
Need to zone out a bit to think through your problems? This spinning desk toy from Mezmoglobe is a must-have.
"I wonder if anyone tried to warn people about this before," Chris Redd says in character as the fallen NFL star in a hilarious "SNL" cold open.
Such a capability could potentially allow China to execute a nuclear strike on any target on earth with near-impunity and very little warning.
Joey and Sean attempt to get you to move to their "up and coming city" with the power of buzzwords.
The death of a lobster sternman has sparked a bitter upheaval on the remote island of Vinalhaven and left a wealth of questions unanswered.
The end of the national mobilization around COVID-19 is releasing built-up pressures in workplaces nationwide.
The story behind how an intrepid apple breeder, David Bedford, helped kill the Red Delicious apple in America.
Flight attendants don't get to enjoy the same level of luxury as some of the passengers they're serving during their breaks from work duties.
It's common for porn performers to leave the industry, but it's also hard for them to stay away. This is what happens when they stage their secondcuming.
Daniel Craig plays a convincing James Bond, but we're not sure how well he can pull off Prince in this hilarious surprise guest appearance on "SNL."
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz both have a knack for ginning up outrage and stealing headlines. All this sound and fury is assumed to hoover up dollars from the riled up grassroots, but that's not true, according to the most recent campaign finance filings.
"Many will see one person [in the photo]. To me, that is over 1,400 brothers and sisters standing as one."
Just when you thought the optical illusion, known as the Ames window, couldn't get any weirder, it does with a simple sticking of a ballpoint pen.
Canon USA is being sued for not allowing owners of certain printers to use the scanner or faxing functions if they run out of ink.
Although travelers' hissy fits are nothing new, incidences of bad behavior have spiked amid the tense landscape of COVID-19.
A Redditor keenly observed, "They got the shark denier, the 'just be careful around sharks' guy, the 'but I wanna party' whiner, and even the 'if only there were something we could do' people."
It is more disturbing to me than all the murders.
New research shows governors in states without vaccine mandates — or where they've outright prohibited such a requirement — have "significantly lower" approval ratings for their handling of the coronavirus.