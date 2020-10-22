This Is What 'Gladiator' Would Sound Like If It Were Voiced By Surfer Dudes
This video is cursed. We love it.
The commercial unveiling the "world's first supertruck" is a celebration of excess, priced at $112,595.
Vice President Mike Pence is grilled by "60 Minutes" anchor Lesley Stahl over why President Trump bailed in the middle of their interview.
Cities like Atlanta and Charlotte are so car-centric, expanding bus and rail systems is futile. How do American cities fail so bad on public transit?
Here's the world's largest air cannon, constructed in the Czech Republic in collaboration with the TV show "Wonders of Nature."
These filters from Photoshop allow you to adjust anything from expression to hair thickness.
Donald Trump uploaded the full interview with Lesley Stahl and commented, "Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of '60 Minutes' and CBS."
This week, we've got Chris Pratt is the worst Chris, does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you?, Pope Francis holding things and Jeffrey Toobin's Zoom dick incident.
The restaurant's chefs preached kindness. Behind the scenes, it was a different story.
Here's the now legendary Rudy Giuliani appearance from "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," available to stream now on Amazon Prime.
Here are five takeaways from the debate in Nashville, Tenn., a much different — and far more civil — night than the last encounter.
While it doesn't have the same cultural cachet as tricking out your car, it's well worth tricking out your toilet.
Comedian Trey Kennedy points out the eerie similarities between a job search and going on dates.
The streaming service offered nuggets of TV fit for the commute — and then we stopped going to the office. Now it's folding, but were any of its shows worth watching?
Pizzagate-style rumors in 2016 were largely confined to far-right message boards. This year, they are reaching the mainstream with help from a website boosted by Trump.
"Our boyfriends, our significant others and our husbands are supposed to be No. 1. Our worlds are backward."
These immigrant voters —some of America's newest citizens — are casting ballots in their first US presidential election. Some have candidates they support. Others are still weighing the options. All of them are ready for you to hear their voices.
Here are the winners of the 2020 Weather Photographer of the Year competition, a "platform for the world's very best weather photography, depicting weather in its widest sense."
"Hi, hi, I didn't want to cut in line, but I have somewhere to be."
Never walk into a McDonald's disappointed again.
A few seasonal tweets, a few evergreen ones — and a handy writing tip for all you David Foster Wannabes out there.
Many voters list climate change as their top issue in this presidential election. Grist compiled a supercut of what Donald Trump has done about the planet's rising temperatures.
How heart doctor Eric Tool used his social media account to kill off Trump's October surprise.
9-year-old soccer player Aleks did not give up on getting the ball through this tire.
The dessert kingdom, television's delectable oasis, must be saved.
We've tried and tried to make washing our clothes less painful, but it never seems to get better.
DeForrest Brown Jr. surveys the last three decades of the dance music industry to figure out what went wrong for Black artists.
"It is chilling to consider what the defendant could have accomplished," prosecutors wrote of Garrison Courtney.
The humor site has survived it all: new owners, layoffs, a culture war. Now a worker-owned cooperative, it needs to update its voice — and bring home the bacon.
The joint political ad featuring Republican Spencer Cox and Democrat Chris Peterson has a strikingly different tone than other ads we've seen so far this year.
This thing didn't have to be legit spicy.
Fighting — and adapting to — the coronavirus in Illinois has been costly. So far, state agencies have spent more than $1.6 billion in federal and state COVID-19 funding since late March, buying everything from face masks to Subway sandwiches.
How a secret deal may have sealed the fate of the extinction of major Canadian car brands.
Tesla is rolling out its Full Self-Driving Beta feature, and a YouTuber reveals the technology to the masses.
Here's what it says about Bill Clinton, Alan Dershowitz, and Prince Andrew. Plus: Help us decode more names.
While rare, this does happen time to time, dogs being born with green fur because they're stained by meconium, the infant dog's first feces.
Daveed Diggs on why the Frederick Douglass we meet in Ethan Hawke's Showtime miniseries "The Good Lord Bird," adapted from James McBride's novel, made him change his mind about playing a role he turned down several times before.
Vince Ramos wanted Phantom Secure to be the Uber of privacy-focused, luxury-branded phones — flood the market with devices, and sort out the law later. Then the FBI investigated him.
This might be the most delightful "First We Feast" interviews we've ever seen.
This guy absolutely put his heart into this cover of Queen's "Somebody to Love."
From McDonald's hamburger for adults to 'The Dead Kid' Super Bowl ad, these are corporate America's biggest 'what were they thinking?' moments since 1995.
A tour inside the Prescott Gateway Mall, a shopping center with mostly all closed shops in Prescott, Arizona.
Bethesda's "wide as an ocean, deep as a puddle" experiences are exactly what I need right now.
Victor Gevers, a security researcher at the GDI Foundation and chair of the Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure, which finds and reports security vulnerabilities, told TechCrunch he guessed the president's account password and was successful on the fifth attempt.
A YouTuber constructs an extremely small off-grid house raised up off the ground on cedar post stilts in the forest.
A $112,000 version will be available in late 2022.
And many cities aren't ready for the onslaught.
If we have to hear Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" one more time, we're going to cry.