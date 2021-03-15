This Is What A Sheep Looked Like After It Finally Got Its Fleece Shorn Off After Many Years
This poor woolly sheep had over 70 pounds of fleece shorn off its body.
This fender bender was handled as calmly as humanly possible.
The LockPickingLawyer spent more time praising the Master Lock company than he took to crack open their lock.
"It's just me launching something that's really not intended to be launched."
It's easy to tell who's the boss in this house.
Unlike most boomerangs, this boomerang, known as "Lord of the Wings," can complete two circles in one throw.
Covehith is a small Suffolk village that is slowly crumbling away into the sea. The local government doesn't think it's worth saving and it could be anywhere between 30 to 100 years in which it completely disappears.
In the first interview Page has given since disclosing that he is transgender, the actor discusses his career, privilege and the fight for trans equality.
According to a new review paper, tourism is potentially imperiling some local firefly populations.
World chess champion Magnus Carlsen cracks up his opponent with this epic troll move.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
All you need is a plastic bag, a rubber band and some cleaning solution.
The fight over the future of NFTs.
I love my children and I love my grandchildren, but I am done raising babies.
In this game of Phillies vs. Pirates, it seems like the umpire made his calls just to end the game.
Nick Cornwell was one of few people who got to witness the collaboration between his mother Jane and father David, who wrote as le Carre.
Want to talk about kids books that hold up well for adults? "The Phantom Tollbooth" needs to be in that conversation. We want to share it with the next generation, and re-read it ourselves for the umpteenth time.
Brandon Boulware, the father of a transgender daughter, made an emotional plea to Missouri lawmakers to oppose anti-trans legislation.
Forget walking with dinosaurs or killing baby Hitler; I'd be happy just to warn my month-ago self not to make all the mistakes he's about to. But is it even possible?
The numbers associated with COVID losses are staggering. But numbers don't truly convey the lives lost, the families and friends left in their wake.
The pharmacist has started doing pop-up vaccination events at senior affordable housing facilities, possibly illuminating a new way to reach vulnerable groups.
A decade ago, a surging Silicon Valley giant was making plans to dominate the internet. Given a chance to stop it, regulators chosen by Barack Obama misread the evidence in front of their eyes.
When the pandemic hit, Adam Tatalovich was forced onto the road, but he didn't give up his dream.
Well-suited for just about any activity that involves stepping off the sidewalk, these shoes from Lems are easy to recommend. Plus, this Huckberry-exclusive colorway is calling our name.
Not only does the Trigger Point Rocker help with posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
The series formerly known as "Harvest Moon" in the US is still around, but it's called "Story of Seasons" now. If you're looking for some wholesome video game farming, let the joy flow with this latest Switch release on March 23rd.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
YouTubers Beyond the press get access to a 300 MW gas turbine power plant in Finland that's mainly used in case the main electric grid fails or during other emergencies.
In the late '90s and early '00s, dreamboat Erik von Detten captured the hearts of teens everywhere. But then what happened? He sat down with E! for a rare, exclusive look into his life today.
While filming a segment for "Kids Say The Darndest Things," Tiffany Haddish found out she won a Grammy for Best Comedy Album.
The US's most destructive invasive species numbers in the millions, clashing with a growing human population and boosting a lucrative hunting industry.
Pandemic parenting is impossible. American work culture is a big reason why.
Interestingly, it has to do with the disappearance of a banana variety called the Gros Michel banana.
Your cellphone's battery lifespan is based on many factors, including extreme temperature fluctuations and your charging habits.
Wind turbines are meant to help with global warming, but not exactly the way he thought it would be.
You eat pasta, and you love pasta. But have you ever wondered just how your favorite pasta shapes came to be?
One way cities are quietly circumventing due process and fair housing laws to evict renters.
Having no social presence may seem like a red flag at first, but it's actually kinda hot.
Enter the world of perfect numbers and explore the mystery mathematicians have spent thousands of years trying to solve.
While some Americans have seen the value of their stock holdings soar, millions of low-income or unemployed people have missed the market boom.
A gaping flaw in SMS lets hackers take over phone numbers in minutes by simply paying a company to reroute text messages.
Oxford says the origins of "yikes" are unknown, but could it be traced back as far as Latin?
Want to get in on Apple's top of the line wireless earbuds? Amazon is discounting them to just $199.99 right now.
So much to be happy about: two women in Best Director! Maria Bakalova! "Minari!" And so much to be confused about it, too — make the "Da 5 Bloods" snubs make sense.
It's not always the most helpful thing, getting in touch with a NYC 911 dispatcher.
She escaped a crazed psychopath at 16. Decades later, as the BTK serial killer terrorizes Wichita, she has to run for her life again. The identity of her tormentor is too chilling to believe.
The students took what could have been a textbook lesson in water conservation and turned it into an urban design project — and a defining moment of their lives.
This is a dog that's totally in his element.
There's good reason to be optimistic about where the US could be by summer as COVID-19 vaccinations accelerate.
People who stormed the Capitol were radicalized by what they consumed online and in social media. That should sound familiar: Ten years ago, ISIS used a similar strategy to lure Americans to Syria.