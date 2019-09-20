This Is What A Real-Life Invisibility Shield Looks Like
We thought it was fantasy, but turns out, it's just technology.
What I like about this is that he, and by extension, Tesla is willing to make something dramatically different from the norm and take the risk. It's something I wish more automakers would do.
Back in 1976, Hans Moretti pulled off an insane illusion that continues to vex professional magicians decades later.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The Millennium Tower in San Francisco is worryingly tilting and sinking.
The actor's "Tomorrow War" performance isn't just bad. It fundamentally misunderstands the nature of modern action stardom.
Hunter "Echo" Ecimovic had an awful lot to say about his relationship with Brown
Somewhat miraculously, both women survived with only minor injuries after falling onto a wooden platform a few feet below the edge of the cliff.
A natural astronomical cycle is poised to make the effects of human-caused global warming even worse.
Not only does this snappy solid-state drive reach read speeds of up to 1,050MB per second, the tough external case is made to withstand drops, moisture and dust for just $84.99.
Oakland Athletics infielder Jed Lowrie makes a scene after walking away from a pitch and getting a strike.
This week, we've also got the pilot shortage and memes about an incredible cast photo from Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch."
How did a respected and beloved medical professional end up leading a multi-million-dollar anti-aging scheme — and staring down decades in prison?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
You better strap in and have your tray tables in their upright position, because this is going to be a bumpy ride landing in Madeira Airport in Portugal.
Inspired by the men in Eric Rohmer's films, this trend is all about looking good while hanging out on vacation.
F1 has a new set of rules for 2022. But will the new regulations actually increase overtaking?
China has been accused of causing "catastrophic" damage in the highly-disputed South China Sea. You can see the problem from space.
With his many Scientology extracurriculars and being convinced Idina Menzel was named Adele Dazeem, John Travolta is a very interesting guy, but the most fascinating thing about him might be his ridiculous airport house.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are hated by the locals as COVID-19 numbers surpass 1,000 a day. IOC President Thomas Bach has managed to make matters even worse.
A New Yorker review of "Roadrunner," a documentary about the deceased celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain by the Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, reveals that a peculiar method was used to create a voice over of an email written by Bourdain.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Stephen Colbert has tried to prevent himself from uttering the name of the former president for months but he couldn't bite his tongue any longer. "There are times when you just have to slap yourself in the face, put a little cold water on the back of your neck, bear down on the bite stick, and remind yourself just how bad it was by repeating out loud the simple fact: 'Donald Trump is a fascist.'"
I have plenty of reason to doubt them.
Custom-tailored for your specific needs, this sleek scooter is lightweight, sturdy and benefits from a range of up to 70 miles.
We really love the combination of booze, nature and arts in every Whiskey Peak glass and decanter. Having a mountain at the bottom of every nightcap is something special.
This adorable little holographic robot pal has already raised over $700,000 through crowdfunding, and we can't wait to see how it evolves to help solve problems in the coming months and years.
Whether you're working at a desk all day or relaxing after a hard day on your feet, some extra support sounds like a good idea. Treat those feet!
It's been nearly a decade since the band released new music, but they're back again with a summer banger.
You can thank Netflix for that.
How big is Mushu from "Mulan" compared to Smaug the dragon from "The Hobbit"?
It's not quite a world record, but Bubzia's blindfolded run at Summer Games Done Quick is a must watch. He sets a personal best.
The notorious financier pedophile told exaggerated stories of his time in intelligence circles — but some of those stories may have been, at least partially, true
This is no longer swimming. This is a gravity-defying stunt.
More than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in 2020. "We are in an enduring crisis that is still going on. We are still right in the middle of it," said one expert.
Operations are now underway to restore a failing computer on the storied space telescope.
You would not want to be caught in the middle of a microburst like this.
The specter of inflation has many companies looking for locations where their workers — and their customers — have more spending power.
Online, "Matte Nox" flaunts a lavish lifestyle on his Instagram: partying w/models, driving his Porsche, buying Gucci rings. In reality, he is Matthew Tunstall, the architect of two PACs that raised millions by impersonating Trump
Here's why women have been banned from Mount Athos, a northeastern peninsula in Greece.
This week, we're really grappling with what it means to be human, with all its burdens and its traumas. Here are just a few, in case you'd forgotten to worry about them.
With a little planning, you can curb your use of disposables and maybe even save some money in the long run. And after you've reduced and reused, we'll teach you how to recycle — properly!
Gav from The Slow Mo Guys shatters a wine glass using only sound and records it in 187,500 FPS, which is more than 7,000 times slower than the human eye.
The limited presence of Anthony Bourdain's former girlfriend serves to beg more questions than it answers in Morgan Neville's documentary about the beloved chef, writer and globetrotter.
The president's speech about the sanctity of the vote did not go far enough.
Dollar General stores are carpeting rural American towns. Here's the strategy that went behind the decision to have them pop up in small towns all across the United States.
An unlikely collaboration has solved a longstanding snail survival mystery in the Society Islands in French Polynesia.
"The truer something is, the more penalized you are for articulating it."