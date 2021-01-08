This Is The Real Reason Why People Pee More When They're Pregnant
It's not actually about the uterus pressing on the bladder.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
It's not actually about the uterus pressing on the bladder.
The amount of exasperation conveyed in the simple word "What?" is spot-on.
Just because they both come from California does not mean they'll get along.
Trump said his "focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power."
What can we say? The heart wants what the heart wants.
It's not every day that you see a big elephant bull sit down and satisfy an itch.
The late night host was incredulous that despite vast evidence to the contrary, some Republicans claimed Antifa was responsible for the attack on the Capitol building.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The impeachment process to prevent Trump from running in 2024, explained.
Being extremely tall is sort of a giraffe's whole thing. So when scientists recently spotted two wild giraffes with relatively short legs—nearly halving their adult height—they were stunned.
In the words of Ryan Lizza, "You might not fully understand what happened Wednesday until you watch this video." This 39 minute video documents the storming of the Capitol building leading up to the shooting of Ashli Babbitt. Viewer discretion is advised.
Mittens the railway cat blissfully wanders around a model train set.
One of the men photographed carrying zip-tie handcuffs on the Senate floor unmasked as a decorated Air Force veteran.
We're unapologetically enthusiastic about everybody's favorite baby alien. We love having the Baby Yoda looking up at us from our desk all day.
Watch Fabian Bösch put on a show at the 2018 Audi Nines.
Adam Johnson was booked into the Pinellas County Jail around 9 p.m. on Friday on a warrant from the U.S. Marshal's office
A horrifying moment during the Capitol riot, caught on tape by Status Coup, showed an officer getting caught between the door and the pro-Trump mob.
Senator Jeff Merkley's tweets also showed where the Electoral College ballots were relocated to.
This week's main characters include a man offended by a tampon, a hot dog enthusiast, a US Senator getting more blame for the Capitol riot than Trump and more.
A Muslim American college student said he had fought back tears when he saw the image of a Trump supporter carrying the Confederate battle flag through the halls of the Capitol on Wednesday.
Miya Ponsetto speaks with Gayle King about her altercation with a 14-year-old Black teen that went viral.
Any move by President Donald Trump to pardon himself in his final days in office could backfire, legal experts say, inviting the incoming administration to challenge the unprecedented action by filing criminal charges against him.
How a Twitter joke that spiraled out of its creator's control gave the Fox News host a light way to talk about Trump's Twitter ban.
There were American flags and splinters of historic furniture scattered with gloves and cigarette butts and the powdery residue left behind by fire extinguishers. The meaningful mixed with the mundane.
It's not actually about the uterus pressing on the bladder.
Here's a fun project that one tinkerer took on, revealing how larger wheels help his Lego car clear obstacles.
Authorities are more than twice as likely to break up a left-wing protest than a right-wing protest.
The presidential text that hits your phone Wednesday will be the first of its kind, but it's part of a decades-long lineage of official government doomsday alerts.
Could Mike Pence remove Donald Trump as president? LegalEagle's Devin Stone argues theoretically yes.
Try out Soylent's meal replacement drinks in six flavors: Chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, mint chocolate, banana and mocha. If you're tracking your nutrition, this is a great place to start.
The South Carolina Senator was taunted by pro-Trump supporters at Reagan National Airport on Friday.
Representatives David Cicilline, Jamie Raskin and Ted Lieu are planning to introduce the article of impeachment on Monday.
@realDonaldTrump, the Twitter feed that grew from the random musings of a reality TV star into the cudgel of an American president, died Friday.
Stand up comedian Gus Constantellis recalls the time New Yorkers reacted to a subway passenger coughing one time too many during pre-COVID-19 times.
The president's preferred megaphone is gone.
After 25 years, C25K still runs the show when it comes to cardio programs — thanks to these diehards, who say the app changed their lives.
Associated Press photographer John Minchillo was violently manhandled by pro-Trump rioters in Washington DC after someone said he was part of Antifa.
The potential 2024 contenders face a fierce backlash after the riot at the Capitol.
This week, we've got men will literally do anything instead of going to therapy, Bean Dad, and more.
A dog tries to steal a treat from his brother and gets called out by his owner.
A group of channels connected to the Epoch Times is pumping out hoaxes and lies without identifying their connections to the right-wing newspaper.
A day after George Clooney, Laura Dern, and Charlie Sheen arrived, my producing partner Joe Proctor made an official announcement, that there is no money to make "Grizzly II: Revenge."
The late night host was incredulous that despite vast evidence to the contrary, some Republicans claimed Antifa was responsible for the attack on the Capitol building.
Former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell was sued for defamation by the voting-machine company she repeatedly placed at the center of a vast and unfounded election conspiracy that she claimed switched votes to favor President-elect Joe Biden.
The Chrysler brand might not be long for this world, Tesla is set for even bigger stock market gains, and dealers might be obsolete.
Morty is caught red handed stealing treats from his owner.
Wednesday was supposed to be a busy, historic day on Capitol Hill, but it quickly turned into something entirely different when a mob struck and the Senate was evacuated. AP's Andrew Taylor and other reporters were spirited away along with senators for safety for a few hours. This is his inside account of the day of turmoil.
The man photographed sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk during Wednesday's riots in the US Capitol has been arrested and charged with three federal counts, including theft of public property, federal officials said Friday.
This is how you keep a marriage fresh — by sneakily pranking your partner in public.
Many people want a pandemic baby, but some sperm banks are running low. So women are joining unregulated Facebook groups to find willing donors, no middleman required.
Some clients want it all — lobster, caviar, Cristal and Dom Perignon. Others? A 33-pound turkey sourced from Dubai.
From Baby Boomers to Gen Z'ers, here's how different generations react to a wrong food order.
The closed-door ceremony came less than a day after Trump's supporters broke into and vandalized the US Capitol.
It's a feature present on some Android phones, but turned to 11.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan interviewed Donald Trump supporters in Washington DC, and many remained steadfast in their belief that the election was stolen.