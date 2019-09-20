This Is New York City's Worst Landlord Ever
YouTuber Jeff Seal tries to confront some of the worst landlords in New York City.
A German sexologist wants to export his controversial approach, but the idea faces legal and cultural hurdles.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
It's good that their chance encounter was with a bobcat kitten and not its mom.
Life is all about choices.
My co-workers are refusing to come back to the office and it's getting ridiculous.
Xena the dog only wakes up from her deep sleep for certain choice words. Skip to 1:40 for the hilarious moment.
Thanks largely to the contributions of Rare, these are the hardest N64 games ever made.
In Undine, the new film from Christian Petzold, Paula Beer plays a woman who may or may not be a water nymph, and who struggles to move on in a new romance with a diver (Franz Rogowski) after her lover (Jacob Matschenz) breaks things off with her.
With a rare miss the Hydraulic Press Channel try their best to fuse coins from around the world into something larger, but nothing seems to stick.
Jeff Bezos says he and his brother Mark will be two of the first passengers onboard the inaugural flight of Blue origin, the Amazon CEO's space company. The flight will take place July 20th and take the Bezos brothers to the edge of space.
Whether you don't have the yard space or the weather to be a grill master outdoors, you can still get your grill on inside.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The last stand of Rugeley Power Station was demolished on June 6.
Fifty years ago, Marty Bluewater fought to keep his home among the nesting birds of Protection Island. Now he's fighting for the birds.
What happens if you decide to disappear — then find yourself plastered over the internet?
Interestingly, people don't really do Conan O'Brien impressions, but Bill Hader came in swinging with this one.
The airline has announced their intent to purchase 15 of Boom Supersonic's 88-seat Overture jet, which goes into production in 2023.
"Spit" pilots flew their first combat missions over Dunkirk during the Battle of France.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug aducanumab to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease on Monday. It is the first new drug approved by the agency for Alzheimer's disease since 2003.
Home cooks seeking comfort and inspiration have prompted a renaissance of age-old spiritual practices.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
YouTuber Creezy built a gigantic Rube Goldberg machine to feed the squirrels in the backyard.
The sudden departure of Russell Moore is forcing an overdue conversation about the crises of American Christendom.
Want to gather some security footage without tipping your hand? This clever hidden camera will do the trick.
Since last Father's Day, we've all been through a lot. Treat Dad to something particularly nice this year, and start the summer off right. Fishing gear, high-end meat, superb sunglasses and more are available all in one place.
I was prepared to admit that my vision of this coffeemaker changing my life was laughably unreasonable and, frankly, pathetic. But I have to be honest: it has changed my life, in that I am now a person deeply obsessed with this coffeemaker.
A recruiter offers a tip on how to set yourself apart in job interviews and seem more experienced.
Nader Muaddi has created a new brand of arak made in the West Bank, which is set to launch in America.
Regardless of whether you're on a motorbike or on a horse to invade and conquer England, you should always wear a helmet.
The oxygen levels declined at rates much faster than in oceans. Oxygen concentrations are declining in many lakes around the world.
This is a bonkers number to consider, so I reached out to a physicist to run the numbers.
It's a Magical Express service, but it's not *that* magical.
The company's last publicity stunt — the "Voltswagen" name change fiasco — went so badly it sparked an SEC investigation.
Here's all the other clever tricks and effects that were put into making the series as majestic as it is.
If the pandemic has taught us anything about work, it's that we don't need to be pulling long hours in an office to be productive. So, why is presenteeism still so important?
He says he just can't afford to help more.
Beyond the press reconfigure fireworks to make them a little more spicier and then see if they actually blow things up.
Imported from Germany, Rougette's seasonal grilling cheeses are specially made to be thrown on the grill and enjoyed on their own.
A former factory worker in Italy has become the fastest-growing content creator on TikTok.
A 51-year-old filmmaker impressed the strangers he met in New York City with his skills.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The highly modified "RAT 55" bounces around between secretive test bases and is used to collect radar data on stealthy aircraft in-flight.
The Action Lab gets two plants to communicate with each other and also controls a plant with his brain, using action potential.
His mission, he says, is to restore Britain's faith in itself, to battle the "effete and desiccated and hopeless" defeatism that defined the Britain of his childhood. His critics, however, say he is just leading the country "sinking giggling into the sea."
Scientists analyzed "blood snow" DNA to better understand alpine microalgae's complex interactions with climate change.
According to Floyd Mayweather, he "wanted to give the people a show," while his defeated opponent Logan Paul was "fighting to survive."
A new study concludes that endangered right whales born today will end up smaller than adult whales in the past. Researchers say stress from getting caught in fishing gear stunts the mammals' growth.
A lone rotifer has awakened after spending the past 24,000 years in frozen hibernation. Scientists hope that further studies of this multicellular animal may lead to better ways of cryopreserving human cells, tissues, and organs.