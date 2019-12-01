This Is How The Secret Service Protects The President
Agent Jonathan Wackrow explains how the Secret Service protects the President and other VIPs in a tactical or crisis situation, medical emergency, or during relocation.
This magpie sneakily snagged this oblivious cat's tail.
Members of the public helped subdue the man with a fire extinguisher and, most extraordinary of all, a five-foot narwhal tusk, that was taken off the wall of the London Fishmongers Hall.
A terrifically silly "bad lip reading" of the Netflix show.
Tesla is one of the hottest cars to buy right now, but their super charger network has a bit of a supply issue as demonstrated in this video.
Lilly Singh is tremendously successful and talented — why is her talk show so awful?
A Youtuber with a very refined sense of taste sees if there's a difference between the cheapest bottled water on the market and the champagne of bottled water.
While Giannis, Kawhi, and other transcendent superstars have challenged the throne, the Lakers star has proved yet again he remains one move ahead of everyone else on the chessboard
Mental health is complicated, murky, and nuanced. Which is why brands need to find a better way to address it.
Turns out there's a phenomenon called "sensory-specific satiety." Here's how it works.
Dermatologist and nutritionist Nicholas Perricone spoke with the Cut about the aging effects that inflammation causes.
People are building houses in the path of future floods and fires, ignoring a huge amount of risk.
On Margaret Thatcher's gospel of success and self-reliance, which earned her many admirers — and enemies.
Cyber Monday is nearly upon us, and the online bargains are already rolling in. We'll be searching out the very best discounts, and compiling them all here.
The two actors crash a wedding by singing a duet of "Unforgettable."
Coders face their own version of update hell. Users of an old version of the popular Python language face a reckoning at the end of the year.
The author of a new psychology book deploys an unusual numerical system to assess the robustness of the evidence he presents.
It's a genuinely tough case with no good answers.
It's insanity. Like — actual insanity, but hilarious.
Author Florence Williams aims to find out how exposure to nature can impact our mood and overall health. From forest baths to scent therapy, this book is focused on practical solutions for a nature-starved modern population.
They're still going strong on network television. But will Hulu and Netflix keep the tradition going?
The abandoned cars in Hawaii's forests, the early Berlin techno years and more of the best photos of the week.
From "Seinfeld" to "Game of Thrones," here are the most popular TV shows from 1986 to 2019, based on audience reports, one week of reported statistics for downloaded copies (pirated), one week of streaming services viewership.
A shadowy hacker claimed to have the financier's sex tapes. Two top lawyers wondered: What would the men in those videos pay to keep them secret?
In a world where camera phones are more ubiquitous than ever, why have television cameras stayed expensive and enormous?
A small coastal Mississippi town is seeing dramatic property value losses from flooding. But the houses in highest demand are still right on the water.
Do not buy it. And definitely don't buy one for somebody else.
Twenty years ago Saturday, Seattle stepped onto the world stage. The show didn't go as planned.
Tiki has avoided any serious reckoning over its imagery or the commandeering of objects and symbols from other cultures. It certainly hasn't included voices of Pacific Islanders.
A bus passenger passing by the London Bridge caught the aftermath of the attack and filmed the bystanders helping get the knife away from the man.
For most people, it's the click that brings a package to their door. But a look at Baltimore shows how Amazon may now reach into Americans' daily existence in more ways than any corporation in history.
In 1997, the former Soviet leader needed money, and Pizza Hut needed a spokesman. Greatness ensued.
E.T. fans were excited for Henry Thomas to reprise his role as Elliot in the new Xfinity ad, but there were many other special things hidden in this ad.
Legislative paralysis gripped Capitol Hill well before impeachment started.
Officials at the Indian Council of Medical Research have completed clinical testing of a new male contraceptive, a nonsurgical vasectomy called RISUG.
We sincerely hope that the injuries from the incident were minimal.
Surrounded by laundry and clutter, stylish women are dismantling Insta-perfection one selfie at a time.
Harris is the only 2020 Democrat who has fallen hard out of the top tier of candidates. She has proved to be an uneven campaigner who changes her message and tactics to little effect and has a staff torn into factions.
Why do Apple products always seem exorbitantly priced? There's a reason for that.
Washington state just passed the country's first 'public option' plan, and its difficult birth carries a warning for national reformers.
A glamorous socialite, fashion columnist, pianist and mother before the war, she became the only woman to head an underground resistance network against the Nazi Occupation in France.
What's the longest non-stop commercial flight you can subject yourself to?
From Letterman and Julia to Leno and Emeril, late-night cooking segments have always been utter chaos.
Ive led Apple design since 1996. His last day at Apple was a bit of a mystery.
An op-ed in Scientific American is the latest jab at the woman who calls herself Twitter's resident gynecologist.
In hardluck Youngstown, Ohio a reporter covers one last big story for his hometown newspaper.
YouTube personality Brad Leone discusses the most overrated Thanksgiving food and gets visibly clammy from the hot wings.