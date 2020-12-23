This Is How The First Sketch Comedy In Human History Was Born
The most brilliant sketch comedy is the one that doesn't really utilize any words. At least, none that we understand anyway.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The most brilliant sketch comedy is the one that doesn't really utilize any words. At least, none that we understand anyway.
The Monkey Slug Caterpillar is a master of disguise, as captured by David Weiller in the Amazon Rainforest of Puyo, Ecuador.
Alexey Navalny explains how he allegedly tricked a Russian agent into revealing the details of his poisoning.
Our hearts go out to all the filmmakers that worked hard on their movies only to have a pandemic shut down the world's movie theaters. But there still were some pretty good ones we'll watch eventually as shown here.
Mike Tyson takes on Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson in this action film and the acting leaves much to be desired.
On December 14th, Google's apps crashed in spectacular fashion. It demonstrated how dependent the world was on their products.
Jerry Granelli explains how he came up with the drum part to one of the most iconic Christmas soundtracks of all time.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Private executioners paid in cash. Middle-of-the-night killings. False or incomplete justifications. ProPublica obtained court records showing how the outgoing administration is using its final days to execute the most federal prisoners since World War II.
This week, we're fully losing it as we approach the end of the year of our hell 2020.
This video of the two comedians riffing backstage during HBO's Comic Relief is a pure delight.
While giving directions, this voice assistant malfunctions in the most hilarious sounding way.
Not a trashcan-shaped droid, but something much cooler.
The New York Times issued a big mea culpa, and returned a Peabody award and a citation as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize after retracting the core of its hit podcast series "Caliphate."
The most brilliant sketch comedy is the one that doesn't really utilize any words. At least, none that we understand anyway.
Here's an easy recipe for Prime Rib Roast that will still delight the taste buds this Christmas.
Two political fantasies show how many Americans have become frustrated with democratic politics.
The most anticipated game of 2020 is busted as hell, YouTuber videogamedunkey explains in this no-holds-barred review.
The EU and UK have reached a post-Brexit trade deal, ending months of disagreements over fishing rights and future business rules.
Waterloo was the site of a historic battle for labor rights and racial justice. But as the meatpacking industry changed, the workforce lost its power and was primed for an outbreak. This is how we got here.
To test out whether alcoholic consumption altered their faces, the guys at YouTube channel AsapSCIENCE drank one drink every hour and took pictures of their faces.
For people living on the edge of homelessness, gaming communities are one of the few places that allow them a continued sense of dignity.
On an English QWERTY keyboard, there are 40 symbols. This provided a challenge for Chinese product developers, but they found a way.
Why a piece of punctuation proposed in the 1960s was adored, ignored, and should be brought back.
There are movies that are about the holidays, but then there are movies that feel like the holidays. These are the greatest of those.
The two screens sitting in front of each eye help take flat images — what we're normally used to seeing on screen — and add a realistic layer of depth to them.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening announced 26 new pardons, including for longtime ally Roger Stone, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner's father, Charles.
Tech investors have warmed to the idea that being a content creator is a legitimate form of business.
It's hard to tell if this girl is laughing or crying.
It's not always rudeness or scatter-brained behavior - it can be something much deeper, writes Laura Clarke.
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
A gamer makes a comparison of Cyberpunk 2077 for PC against Grand Theft Auto San Andreas for the PS2. It's not close.
Rock Springs, Wyoming, sits on vast underground stores of natural gas and shale oil. But what was meant to be a blessing turned into a curse.
The coronavirus pandemic has made us reevaluate the things we did in the before times but this might have been the grossest.
Each year, come this season, a certain Slim Aarons photo makes the rounds on Instagram. It features a bathing beauty floating in a pool, bobbing alongside metallic holiday ornaments. Behind her, three children play with the floating, shining orbs.
It did not occur to many people in 2020 that unbosoming can be worse than silence.
Kevin Clark and Mina Kimes revel in the glory that is this Tom Brady tweet.
Ohio teen "suggested buying ranch for militant training," according to court documents mistakenly unsealed last week.
(THIS CONTAINS SPOILERS) The final moments of the season-two finale represent the galaxy-collapsing shortsightedness that has come to define Disney-era Star Wars stories.
The conversation about TP'ed houses really takes its turns.
In a weird way, I've known Ray Holt all my life, but I never knew what he had accomplished—or how his inventions wove their way into my own family.
Online comment platforms can bring out the best — and the worst — in people. At the end of a tumultuous year, Quanta's editors highlight some of our favorite things you had to say.
According to Mark Rodriguez, "this is a concept trailer for a feature we're shooting 2021" and appears to have been made in complete earnestness.
The nightmare with her ex is far from over.
These are the 10 best ads of 2020.
Mike Tyson takes on Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson in this action film and the acting leaves much to be desired.
In the Congo rainforest, the doctor who discovered Ebola warns of deadly viruses yet to come
How a brilliant scientist went from discovering a mother lode of treasure at the bottom of the sea to fleeing from authorities with suitcases full of cash.
Here's a detailed explanation for why Formula One tires only survive for 50 miles.
Kirk Cameron hosted another caroling event at a mall in Thousand Oaks with dozens of maskless singers in violation of health protocols even as the property owner said the "irresponsible" event was unauthorized.
Also featuring what letters look like for people with synesthesia and photos taken during trucking journeys across the US.
One of the main risks of the old robot was the likelihood that the scissors might snip off your ears. So YouTube channel Stuff Made Here decided to fix all of the issues it had to the best of his abilities.
A murder in Antarctica could provide legal precedent for extraplanetary laws.
If you want to stream "Love Actually" on Amazon this year, please don't.
Despite being bigger in size, a cow elk is no match for a pack of wolves.