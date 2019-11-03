Recommended

WHAT HAS SUCCEEDED

theweek.com

Watching the second season finale of "Succession" the same weekend as "El Camino," the movie followup to "Breaking Bad," had me thinking about how much "prestige TV" has changed in the last few years.

CAN'T SPIN THIS

3 diggs

Sportswriter Alan Goldsher earned the unfortunate distinction of having perhaps one of the most ratioed tweets in Twitter history on Friday after he announced his debut for Deadspin — which this week had their entire staff resign over objections to the firing of their deputy editor Barry Petchesky after not "sticking to sports" as decreed by G/O Media management.