This Is A Simple But Cruel Joke To Play On Your Neighbors During Winter
To pee or not to pee, that is the question.
Louis Weisz took Reddit's math on kinetic energy being converted into thermal energy and attempted to cook a chicken by slapping it.
We're sure Garrett's dad loves him, even if he's only sorta sure that he's wishing him a happy birthday on the right day.
"I'm very, very concerned that if you solicit votes from typically non-voters, that you will affect and change the outcome."
Things are getting better in the world, which is not a good thing for Julie Nolke and the future of her videos.
Sometimes the most unexpected pairings are the matches made in heaven.
Without fail, someone will ask Joel Kim Booster where he's "from" and it never ends well.
This week's characters include an op-ed writer who doesn't think Dr. Jill Biden should use her academic title, a New York Times best-selling author that doesn't think Jeffrey Toobin did anything wrong,misled and more.
On December 21, 2020, Jupiter and Saturn will appear to meet in the sky — a rare celestial occurrence that only happens every 20 years, and is known as a "great conjunction." Naturally, this has astrological implications — here's what to expect.
The actor had some trouble with an internet troll until he gave him this epic reply.
If you really think about it, Santa Claus is part of one of the most at-risk populations.
The curious appeal of the country legend in a divided nation.
Today is the 100th day since the launch of Defector, which means that it's time to settle a grudge that began over a year ago.
This is like the textbook definition of "flopping down in a chair."
GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.) on Friday blocked an effort to pass a second round of stimulus checks, arguing coronavirus relief needs to be targeted and raising concerns about the country's debt.
From time-crunched employees to questionable content and accidentally exposed genitals, "Cyberpunk 2077" has faced a litany of issues.
There are only two patients in the leprosy hospital on an island in Sri Lanka's remote eastern province.
Ten years ago, Folgers coffee first aired their now-infamous "Coming Home" ad. Little did they know, it would go on to inspire everything from parody videos to severely NSFW fan fiction. GQ talks to the people involved in this holiday miracle.
Kayleigh McEnany claimed that the odds of President-elect Joe Biden winning all four swing states fairly was "one-in-a-quadrillion." A mathematician examines these claims and found them quite interesting.
The first photos are here.
If you were hopeful about the news about the COVID-19 vaccine, you might want to sit down after seeing how people at Waffle House are reacting.
Ron Watkins facilitated the rise of the QAnon cult. Now he's making himself at home in Trumpworld.
From a visualization of the Chinese stock market to TikTok's explosive growth, this is 2020… in charts and data.
Let's face it, we've all had a friend who talks like this.
We combed through all the top 10 albums lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 albums of 2020.
The 30 year old brand made its mark with hand soap, sanitizer, and candles.
Napoleon is always depicted in a hand-in-waistcoat pose. Was there something more to his hidden hand?
In a district where parents are epidemiologists and health policy experts, the meltdown happened one Zoom meeting at a time.
Kids. Can't live with them. Can't live without them.
Even in a year when we watched everything on small screens, movies still seemed larger than life
Nobody does nothing as president, not even someone who watches television for five or six hours a day.
"I think I'm going to start getting tattoos everywhere I visit."
Jason Gates spends a lot of his time thinking about trash, and how we can generate less of it.
All the items we assumed would automatically improve our lives while locked inside, here in one stupid article.
"Cyberpunk 2077" has been riddled with so many glitches and bugs that Sony announced on Thursday it was pulling the game from the PlayStation Store. Here are some of funniest bugs people have spotted playing the game.
Eminem has released a new surprise album, a companion to his 11th studio album, "Music to Be Murdered By."
Right now, Amazon is selling Apple's top-notch AirPods Pro wireless earbuds for just $199.
It looks like water, but something is afoot here.
WarnerMedia took the industry, fans and their own team by surprise when the conglomerate announced all their upcoming 2021 releases would be simultaneously released on the big screen and on their streaming service HBO Max.
White-collar workers are taking advantage of a newfound flexibility to leave expensive coastal cities, even as companies move to "localize" their pay.
Zuneza Cove got a surprise when a marmot got a little hungry in the Yukon's Tombstone Territorial Park.
After an internal review, The New York Times now says it built the 2018 podcast "Caliphate" on a story it cannot vouch for. It says star reporter Rukmini Callimachi will no longer cover terrorism.
Scientists have new evidence that Earth's many periodic mass extinctions follow a cycle of about 27 million years.
Joel Haver imagines what a tailing mission is like from the perspective of the NPC.
It appears that Pornhub, the world's largest adult website, is only accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for its premium service. The move was noticed on the site today after Visa and Mastercard cut off payments to the website last week.
As soon as the Chinese government released the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, that was all Moderna needed.
The incoming First Lady responded to critics who say she should stop referring to herself as "Dr."
I've heard the take on the song as "rapey" a couple of times over the years, and the concern usually centers in on one line: "Say, what's in this drink," which many contemporary listeners assume is a reference to a date rape drug. But narrowing in on this particular line divorces it from its own internal context, and having only passing familiarity with the song divorces it from its cultural context.
Also this week, they finally cracked the Zodiac cipher, tell me without telling me, and don't worry about what's in the coronavirus vaccine.
There's no wavelength of light that corresponds to magenta so why can some people still see it?
The Celebrity 100 is Forbes' annual ranking of the world's highest-paid entertainers. This year's top-earning stars turned the business of celebrity into $6.1 billion.
All of us who love America need to make an effort to reconnect and rebuild our faith and trust in one another.
They really are not as unique as they think they are.