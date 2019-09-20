This Influencer's Hawaiian Villa Is A Marvel To Behold
Beauty influencer Bretman Rock has a ridiculously lush house in Hawaii.
Parking requirements attack the nature of the city itself, subordinating density to the needs of the car.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che each perform jokes written by the other, for the first time on air, in anticipation that it won't get them cancelled.
It took five years to build, and now will open to everyone.
The suburbs might be changing, but many local restaurants remain the same. Here's why that's a good thing.
A group of angels discuss among themsleves how to design the perfect man.
In 1991, just one year after the excitement of the World Cup in Italy, Richard Davis attended matches across the North West of England to capture the ordinary people who make the game what it really is.
"I have $30,000 of debt that I accrued $20 at a time, and that is horrifying."
The determination is there. The gentleness, not so much.
All those quarantine knitters had to make something, right?
Go deep into nature, and learn the skills needed to actually survive off the land.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Simone Biles became the first woman to pull this off this feat on vault.
The West Coast rapper isn't just dangerous on the mic — she's dangerous in the kitchen.
We take this revolutionary technology for granted everyday but how does it actually work?
Clubhouse For the Boys—an L.A. mansion well-supplied with White Claw—positioned itself as a university for would-be TikTok influencers. Barrett Swanson writes about what its "curriculum" looked like, and his experience living there.
The mainstream media's real ethical red lines have nothing to do with objectivity.
You can keep your motorsports, the insane production values of the Diecast Rally Car Racing put together by 3Dbotmaker on YouTube is the true GOAT.
In the 16th Century, effervescent sima was a more desired drink than beer and has since become Finland's go-to beverage for ushering in spring.
Skimming stones, reading clouds, making slingshots and building tree houses. What more could you ask for?
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
With a knack for shaming people's loafers, Don Ward is the Don Rickles of shoeshiners. Ward has been posted up at the corner of 47th and 6th Avenue for nearly two decades. Find out how he makes more money than many of the people he shines shoes for.
When the governor lifted the state's mandate, liberals predicted disaster. But it never came. Why?
How Kurt Gödel's incompleteness theorems rocked the math world and laid the foundations of theoretical computer science.
In early May, doctors in India began raising the alarm about a rise in mucormycosis — a rare and potentially deadly infection also known as black fungus.
The former GOP senator lost his contract with the network after claiming there was "nothing" in America before white colonizers arrived.
In this resurfaced clip from 2012, a young reporter gets to interview Tommy Lee Jones during the "Men In Black 3" press junket and the clash in personalities is stark.
On Valentine's Day of this fine year, Kendall Jenner posted a photo of herself in a red bikini, the bottoms of which were so small that it caused concern about the structure of her undercarriage. This was a harbinger of bathing suits to come. We should've heeded the warning before it was too late.
Wild, stomach-churning moments are part of the experience when you buy a ticket to the crypto circus. But the past week's volatility was enough to make some of the crypto faithful wonder whether they've been bamboozled.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reports on the disturbing trend of QAnon taking hold in American churches.
This week's characters include a state-run social media account with ill-advised use of emojis, a movie reviewer with the anti-Shrek take that nobody asked for, and more.
Twelve years after Jennifer's Body came out, replicas of its star's most famous outfit are proliferating, and TikTokers are DIY'ing it.
They knew what they were doing was wrong, but they'd never have the chance ever again.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ and in theaters, including horror film "A Quiet Place: Part II" and Zack Snyder's latest movie "Army of the Dead."
We need to be more aware of the physics that govern the spaces where we argue, protest, think, speak, and connect.
David Snow explains how Mount Everest went from one of the most daunting natural features on Earth to a literal human traffic jam.
How American corporate and government entities have been cooperating on a vastly more costly, complex and deadly energy project for well over a century: gasoline.
Ex-President Donald Trump delivered an odd update to a two month-old CNN exposé on the decrepit state of Trump's private jet, a Boeing 757 that's just sitting on a tarmac in upstate New York.
You'd think that with billions dollars at stake, these mishaps would be avoidable, but you would be wrong.
Napster forever changed the way we listen to music. Here are 11 facts about this industry-changing computer software.
This is a story about the old Space Jam website — from 1996 to infinity.
Ta-Nehisi Coates reacted to University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's unprecedented move to deny Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure.
This is the story of how the solo sport has been transformed into a street-spanning spectacle—and the young black and brown people behind the handlebars making it happen.
Federal authorities investigating alleged sex trafficking by GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz have secured the cooperation of the congressman's ex-girlfriend, according to people familiar with the matter.
How can New York be dead when you get hilarious encounters like this?