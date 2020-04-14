This Hummer H2 Looks Hilariously Top Heavy When Affixed With Puny 13-Inch Wheels
The Hummer H2 loses a foot of ground clearance when the cheeky pranksters at Garage 54 trade in its standard wheels for 13-inch ones.
During a tense interview, Navarro challenged CBS correspondent Bill Whitaker: "Show me that episode, then you'll have some credence in terms of attacking the Trump administration for not being prepared." "60 Minutes" responded to that challenge and brought the receipts.
– "I think the Australian wildfires are gonna be the defining feature of 2020."
– "Yeah… not even a little bit."
The great black-backed gull is the largest member of the gull family — and also apparently the most metal.
In this week's "LastWeekTonight" episode, Oliver digs deep into what Congress and companies should do for workers during this critical time, instead of paying lip service.
Well, it's back to the drawing board for the municipality of Romelândia in Brazil.
The driver survived the accident, but we sincerely hope they're okay.
In a strip mall in a small Oklahoma city, a treasure of software and hardware sits gathering dust.
Know what I love? Cross-sections, aka cut-aways. Know what else I love (though that love has been worn to a paper-thin nub in recent years)? Star Wars. Let's combine 'em.
This is like a comedic sketch come to life.
Who started doing this? What is broken inside of them? We will never know and we do not care. Let's just chase the joy this meme brings.
The long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy may look like widespread remote work, automation, and changes to the travel and telemedicine industries.
A state once considered one of the most vulnerable to coronavirus infections has kept deaths comparatively low, and is cautiously looking at next steps.
What happens when you combine music, Joe Rogan, and probability?
The German army is just having a grand old time at a testing facility in Sweden.
Once upon a time in 2019, there was this really batsh*t crazy movie called "Cats" — remember that?
The CIA wanted a device similar to the siren the Nazis had used on their legendary Ju-87 Stuka dive bombers — and went to great lengths to get one.
In the past two decades, the world battled Ebola, SARS and more than one major flu outbreak. Those left tragedies in their wake but didn't cause the same level of societal and economic disruption that COVID-19 has.
Rapper Xzibit reflects on his time working on the MTV program and says it's hilarious when people get mad at him because he didn't "fix sh*t on the show."
When confronting the president about the administration's belated response to COVID-19, Reid pressed on and was unfazed by Trump's charged reactions.
The fight against the coronavirus won't be over when the US reopens. Here's how the nation must prepare itself.
To be honest, this is how everyone of us is like now.
From ivory-tower faculty lounges to the Pentagon, Bruce Fleming is known for being a chauvinistic, egoistic loudmouth. Also, one hardened warrior.
In the world of fast food chains, which franchise reigns supreme when it comes to the number of stores worldwide?
We all know oxygen feeds fire, so what happens if a tube that has oxygen flowing through it catches fire?
The pandemic has turned [email protected] into an exaFLOP supercomputer, hitting speeds more than seven times faster than the world's fastest supercomputer.
Easter egg hunts have never been this high-stakes.
The concentration of nitrogen dioxide has dropped substantially in cities around the world since the implementation of lockdown measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Here's why this piece of music composed by Italian mathematician Giovanni Battista Benedetti is technically impossible.
Jenny Karns found herself upside down in a streambed, completely encased in snow and unable to move.
The Fed prints money. What happens if we printed enough money to make sure everyone keeps their job?
While this hypothetical party does seem insufferable, what we wouldn't give to casually gather in a room with 25 other people right now.
In response to COVID-19, the US was slow to act at a time when each day of inaction mattered most. Here's a comprehensive timeline.
French economist Thomas Piketty says inequality is a political choice. The solution? Wealth taxes well beyond anything dreamed up by Bernie Sanders.
Turns out, we've gotten… more culturally conservative since 1984.
Being cast in "School of Rock" was a defining moment in my life — for better or worse.
The pandemic already pushed millions to work from home. Many of them will likely go back to a very different office.
Sometimes you don't need to be assisted, you just want to run free.
This creative couple bought an abandoned Airstream on the side of the road for $600, eventually spending two and a half years and $20K to completely renovate it themselves!
Former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday, in a video message in which he explains why he believes his former running mate is the candidate needed at this moment of crisis in America.
A comparison of the worst outbreaks over the years and the likelihood of dying from it.
Feuding royals. A deadly planet. Before "Star Wars" or "Game of Thrones," there was Frank Herbert's legendary sci-fi novel.
I went in search of outsiders who were thriving in communities where acceptance is hard to come by. It turns out, we might all learn from their approach to life.
We have to tip our hats to this bike, which had to suffer through this crazy series of challenges.
But how did Global Witness track these Toyotas down? How do they know that they're the same allotment of pickups? It's rather impressive, actually.
Steve Maraboli has spent the last two decades building an online empire of self-mythology — and it's almost entirely false.
The ultimate baller move is to just not give a f*ck.
Looking at the actor's most important performances, 20 years on from his breakout in "American Psycho."
The crisis has brought the economy to a near halt, and left millions of people out of work. But thanks to intervention on an unprecedented scale, a full-scale meltdown has been averted — for now.
