This High-Speed Turnaround Built On This Mountain In China Is A Marvel In Engineering
You have little room for error on this mountainous turnaround but it's quite the ingenious design.
You have little room for error on this mountainous turnaround but it's quite the ingenious design.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
As landlords and tenants go broke across the US, the next crisis point of the pandemic approaches.
You have little room for error on this mountainous turnaround but it's quite the ingenious design.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
An easy-to-understand explanation for landlubbers about how boats are slowed without brakes, and it's not what you think.
An investigation found miracle cures and medieval weaponry are selling on Etsy. The company is working hard to change that.
From family stories to band-of-misfits hangouts, classic rom-coms to workplace mockumentaries, cringe comedies to antihero showcases, and some shows that defy definition, these are the hundred series that have made us laugh, think, occasionally cry, and laugh all over again.
Cardi B's unique vocalizations match up really well when synced up with Star Wars footage.
The "Rick and Morty" reference landed the airmen in hot water.
Here's how to find out if your workplace's return-to-office plans are actually safe.
We have to tip our hat to Ryan Reynolds for killing two birds with one stone with this ad.
I'm genuinely worried she is going to get severely or fatally injured.
It's hard to overstate how large the rapture looms for many evangelicals in America,
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The best way out of a situation is to punch your way out of it, we guess?
For busy people, finding time for uninterrupted work may feel utterly unrealistic. But there are methods we can use to optimise what limited 'deep work' time we have.
Audio from "Galaxy Quest" and the Village People's "In the Navy" were heard for over 20 minutes into a hearing of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development before a recess was called.
When Milwaukee-based food blogger and author Philia Kelnhofer first told her parents that she was making a smash cake for her son's first birthday, they were confused. "They literally looked at me like I was crazy," she says. "My parents were like, 'Wait, you're going to make them a cake, but they're probably not going to eat it, and they're just going to just destroy it?'"
May the 4th is definitely with us — we're stocking up on Star Wars swag while it's on sale.
She thought it wasn't really Ben Affleck, so he sent her a video of himself on Instagram.
Progressive communities have been home to some of the fiercest battles over COVID-19 policies, and some liberal policy makers have left scientific evidence behind.
Incorrect information from government sources apparently led three separate news organizations to publish the same erroneous claim about Rudolph W. Giuliani last week that all three later corrected.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
To be totally fair, he didn't burp. What happened instead was far more painful.
The ice is starting to crack on this subject.
Made from unbelievably soft organic cotton terry, this is a polo we're okay with wearing every day of the week.
The folks at DribbleUp invented the Smart Medicine Ball, Smart Soccer Ball and Smart Basketball to help your whole family improve their fitness and fine-tune their skills at home.
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
Somehow this team scored three runs after a foul ball, which is not supposed to happen if you have umpires who know what they're actually doing.
Over-the-counter coronavirus tests are finally available in the US. Some are more accurate and easier to use than others.
Justin Zhu's $2 billion startup was doing great, but an unorthodox style and tension with investors cost him his job.
YouTuber Erik Conover showed a walkthrough of Skyline Tower, the tallest building in Queens, New York.
The company's senior leadership wanted to quell employees' concerns, and only made things much, much worse
A petition for dissolution of marriage that Melinda Gates filed on Monday noted that, while the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement, they did have a separation agreement that lays out how they will divide their property.
Home.com's ranking takes into account home affordability and availability, diversity, crime and more.
Trillions of cicadas are coming to the US. Here's why that's a good thing.
After living for a week in an apartment complex for older adults, Madison Kohout, 19, discovered why she was the youngest resident by decades.
The interactions that Michael Carbonaro has with random people is pretty awkward without the actual magic tricks.
Color is fundamental to building an iconic brand. Here are five tips for thinking differently about color.
The way your name or a word rolls off the tongue can have some surprising effects on the judgements we make.
In this old clip from the "Late Night With Conan O'Brien," Jeff Goldblum finally clarifies how to say his name right.
These soaps reject the traditional paradigm of flowery perfumes, and get to the good stuff right away. We're smellin' like whiskey this weekend, folks.
Here's why "My Screw Up" is the most perfect episode on "Scrubs."
It's an apolitical show. So why do politicians keep talking about it?
President Biden wants to eliminate 1031 exchanges, which allow real estate investors to defer gains on property deals.
Hydraulic Press Channel puts precious metals under the strength test and conclude that yellow gold is the strongest of the lot.
A new report shows that US mobile customers are tapping into the technology's speediest networks less than 1 percent of the time.
While the first two picks of the draft were set in stone prior to Thursday, the rest of the first round featured Aaron Rodgers trade rumors, college buddies reuniting and Jon Gruden continuing his reaching ways.
17 years after Prince's iconic guitar solo at the 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, the director has given us a director's cut with more Prince in it.
Why does a word exist if we aren't supposed to utter it?