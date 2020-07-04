This Guy's Girlfriend Recaps 'The Empire Strikes Back' Completely From Memory After Watching It For The First Time
A guy animates his girlfriend's hilarious recollection of "The Empire Strikes Back.:
Seth Rogen plays Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling immigrant who falls into a vat of brine and wakes up a century later completely unaged.
This 1986 Pontiac Fiero built to look like a Ferrari Enzo is a crime against humanity.
We're not sure what is reality anymore after watching this.
Jason Hibbs of Bourbon Moth Woodworking turned his dream into reality.
A man takes matters into his own hands to rescue a cat stuck up a tree.
Peter Sripol attempts to supersize helicopter style fireworks he remembers from his childhood.
Populists came to power peddling political fantasies—but the coronavirus has broken the fever.
Here's a vivid demonstration of how masks prevent airborne infections like COVID-19.
A BuzzFeed News investigation reveals the extent to which the virus — and the nation's inadequate response to it — has infected, sickened, and even killed workers up and down the nation's food supply chains as they work to keep our refrigerators full.
David Waldron created a visualization of the "changing geography and changing epicenters of COVID-19."
Spanish colonies ended up becoming independent countries, rather than united states. What happened?
From "most patriotic song ever" to Hulkamania soundtrack to ironic punchline, the song continues to fight for what's right/its life.
Last Fourth of July, Trump turned it into a stage set. Already this summer it's become a tug-of-war between left and right. Sacrilege? Actually, the monument was built for this.
A young boy's summer antics 60 years ago inspired his father to create the timeless backyard water toy.
Florida reported 11,458 new coronavirus cases on Independence Day, shattering its record for daily reported cases in the state since the pandemic began.
Jason Wilson teaches his son that he must change the way he views progress with an extraordinary pep talk.
The effort to craft a clearer response comes after months of Trump downplaying the health crisis and mixed signals from the administration.
Here's the quality difference between film shot on a $100,000 camera versus a Samsung S20.
People say that In-N-Out burgers are the best out of all the fast food chains. These guys disagree.
25 stories about Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway cannonball that was never just a musical — and is now a streaming as a movie on Disney+.
This week, we've got shredded cheese wife, "I know a place," Pop Smoke's album and "form of privilege we don't talk about enough."
A new study finds 'outrageous' concentrations of toxic metals in consumer fireworks.
After a decadelong battle, I won a libel suit filed by a Canadian company that has turned an untold number of pregnant women's lives upside down.
For a year leading up to her arrest, the vanishing act of Jeffrey Epstein's longtime friend, lover, and alleged accomplice vexed the authorities, the press, and the women who accuse her of luring them into a web of sexual abuse.
While the coronavirus pandemic has had a catastrophic effect on brick-and-mortar retail businesses, Amazon sales have soared, and Jeff Bezos is richer than ever, with an estimated net worth of $172 billion. But how big is the company now compared with the rest of its retail competition?
Here's an impressive tutorial about making a really long hot dog when you're playing around with your phone during a BBQ on the Fourth of July.
Guilfoyle did not have coronavirus symptoms prior to the rally.
Trey Kennedy does an impression of every social media platform as a member of your family.
When a group of Black mothers in Ohio were told to wait for school integration, they started marching every day in protest. They kept going for nearly 18 months.
In the beach towns south of Melbourne, everyone, it seems, knows someone who's been attacked.
Hasan Kaval found a clever way to glide into the stratosphere without leaving the comfort of his couch.
He's not a #Resistance superstar like Rick Wilson and George Conway, but Tea Party veteran Ben Howe is a creative force behind the anti-Trump Super PAC pissing off the president.
Adam Hollingsworth is trying to spread a positive message on horseback in Chicago. But a popular video of him has been widely misinterpreted.
The somberness of the tone matches the mood this year seamlessly.
Iran, China, Russia—the gang was all here in the first half of this year. Oh, and also an unprecedented pandemic that's been a boon for hackers.
Where do Pat Mahomes, Tony Romo, Rudy Gay, Kevin Millar, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Tony Gonzalez stand on the infamous question?
Not every video can be a winner, but some videos are universally loathed. Here's an animated racing graph showing the most disliked videos over the last four years.
Arizona, Florida and Texas aren't facing the same conditions as New York did in its Covid-19 outbreak.
If you check in to a hotel, you're likely to find a bible in the drawer. Why are there bibles in seemingly every hotel in America?
In the mid-1990s, the sitcom star and hip-hop lightweight was simply the Fresh Prince. But with "Independence Day," he remade himself as one of the all-time best summer action heroes.
The Murphy Ladder's marketing team brought their A game for this hilarious advertisement.
Presidential vetting operations have entire teams of investigators, but for the public, when the pick is announced, the most common source for information about the person chosen is Wikipedia. And there, a war has broken out over how to talk about Harris's career.
Paul McCowns walked into an Ohio bank clutching his first paycheck from a new job at an electric company. But instead of cashing the check worth about $1,000, the teller called 911.