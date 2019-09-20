This Guy Wanted A Good View Of San Francisco. Here's The View The Hotel Actually Gave Him
If you can't have the real thing, maybe a facsimile would do.
Millennials just got the news from Gen Z: Your jeans are bad. Specifically, late-aughts skinny jeans are bad.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Congresswoman Liz Cheney was defiant on Tuesday night as her colleagues prepared to remove her from her leadership duties over her disloyalty to Donald Trump.
On his new album, "Latest Record Project, Vol. 1," Van Morrison shocked fans by espousing an array of conspiracy theories. The seeds were always there.
Audio brands like Sonos, McIntosh and Dolby are partnering with car companies like Audi, Jeep and Lucid. Are the sound systems worth it?
Starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen, "LIsey's Story" will be released on Apple TV on June 4.
In 2011, Jeff Bezos dreamt up a talking device. But making the virtual assistant sound intelligent proved far more difficult than anyone could have imagined.
Skimming stones, reading clouds, making slingshots and building tree houses. What more could you ask for?
Sometimes an airplane needs a pilot to take off. Sometimes it doesn't seem to need one.
The Mindoro fanged frog was discovered in the Philippines after researchers compared audio recordings of mating calls.
There are two primary questions around Flying Tiger Line Flight 739. The first is what happened to it. The second is why it was there in the first place.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The creation of the Sidewinder wasn't originally intended as a military project but it ultimately forever changed air combat.
The president's plan to take EVs mainstream will first need to contend with a fractured charging network.
A 215-year-old firm rooted firmly in the past finds tension adapting to the modern world.
Sometimes the answers kids give are way better than the actual answers.
With extraordinary architecture and landscapes unlike anywhere else in the United States, Albuquerque is a city of many unexpected wonders.
Despite as much as Elon Musk can feasibly try, humans won't be able to explore these parts of the galaxy. Here's why.
It's easier than ever to buy clothing in installments. Now, the payment model is coming for necessities, like rent and health care.
Former Representative Will Hurd is trying to make the Republican Party more competitive — and more moderate. Can he succeed?
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
A man came to his Zoom court hearing with an obscene username and got quickly ejected from the proceedings.
It doesn't matter whether Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are really rekindling their relationship or not: Their storied affair offers solace to a generation in need of celebrity nostalgia.
This ambitious crowdfunding campaign has already earned over $1,000,000 on Kickstarter, and it promises to paint and dry your nails in a snap every time.
This fire starter superheats air in under a minute, and makes starting your bonfire or grill quick and painless.
Slap these little tags on your gear, and you'll be able to quickly find them anywhere in your house with this tag-team system of NFC and Bluetooth.
At 16, Stodden was mocked and slut-shamed for marrying 50-year-old Doug Hutchison. As Stodden says, it's taken years to free themself from his — and the media's — abuse.
As April Fools' Day pranks go, this one is utterly delightful.
In the year 2018 BC (Before Celebrities), Cody, Wyoming, was just Cody, Wyoming. But then Ye moved in, promising jobs, a creative scene and… a urine garden?
Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul grilled Dr. Anthony Fauci over claims that gain-of-function research was tied to COVID-19. Dr. Fauci wasn't having it.
As of May 11, 46 percent of all Americans have gotten at least their first COVID-19 shot, but vaccination rates vary wildly from state to state, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.
From banker bags to yacht club merch, yuppie gear is everywhere.
Perfectionism goes both ways.
This isn't normal, right?
Composing cover letters is excruciatingly stressful, but you can make it easier with a few simple steps.
The western fjords of Iceland are a dark, inhospitable place to live but this woman is loving it.
Though the US is now offering vaccines to almost every age group, the daily vaccination rate is way down. Here are three reasons why.
It is a cold, gray afternoon and only a few people are in the water: a father teaching his son to surf, a lone man wading in the whitewash. Carlos Gauna launches his video drone, hoping to spy what might be moving stealthily among them — great white sharks.
Is this truly the easiest way to make spaghetti for a crowd?
Last year, many of the wealthiest individuals in the US fled New York City and San Francisco for cities like Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Dallas.
I was in Potter, Nebraska, a hundred miles from any major town, and the rust-free Holy Grail 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee I was delivering across the country to decrepit-Jeep collector and shaman David Tracy had decided it wanted to die.
Just a regular, cuddly day in the life of a mailperson.
Periodical cicadas were born out of crisis. Now we've created a crisis they may not survive.
The best part of "The Mandalorian" is that its main character can take a hit.
Cancel all my meetings. Someone on the internet is wrong.
Bezos tried to hire Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president and chief operating officer, to run Blue Origin in 2016.
Whether it's toilet ice cream or table-top nachos, everything can be traced back to (literal) magician Rick Lax.
Fortunately for this guy, he only suffered minor soreness.