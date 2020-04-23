This Guy Took A 1920s Typewriter And Transformed It Into An EDM Drum Machine
William Sun Petrus took an old Remington Portable typewriter and found a way for it to drop a sick beat.
How did Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh's 1985 hit "La Di Da Di" become so ripe for sampling in hundreds of songs?
Finnegan the red fox loves to get pet by Mikayla Raines of SaveAFox Rescue.
While sheltering inside on the coast of Washington state, Spencer Andrich saw a very social elephant seal trying to make its way into his house.
Kevin James returns as "the sound guy" in the 2007 thriller.
Flight Club is really running quite the racket with these obscenely inflated sneaker prices.
2020 is going to hard to explain to future generations.
Did Arlan Galbraith really think he could turn pigeon meat into the next chicken? Or was he running an elaborate Ponzi scam all along?
In 1964, South American fans eagerly awaited the arrival of the Fab Four — but four guys named Tom, Vic, Bill and Dave turned up instead. It's the strange story of a con gone wrong.
The art school project no one asked for.
Some Americans can resume going to restaurants, cinemas and nail salons starting this week.
You don't need a reason to dress up and have dinner tonight.
Some people roll their eyes. He just rolls his dice.
Children across Spain were able to leave their homes for the first time in six weeks on Sunday, as the government eased restrictions that have kept anyone under the age of 14 from venturing in public.
The irony isn't lost on me. Here I am, a Brooklyn physician in a time of pestilence, spending my few free hours playing a game set in a fictional America torn apart by plague.
"Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian" is coming to Disney+ May 4, 2020
Some news outlets in Asia claim the North Korean dictator has died while others say he is brain dead after heart surgery.
Scientists explain what goes on in the brain when you're isolated at home — and why you can't remember yesterday.
Full-on protective masks should be reserved for those in need, but other folks should keep their germs to themselves with simple cloth coverings whenever possible.
Eight nurses are the overwhelming majority of employees who remain at Haskell County Community Hospital in Oklahoma. The future of the 25-bed hospital, which has been whittled down to operating only an emergency room since 2019, is increasingly grim.
An extremely dedicated Super Mario Bros. fan paid tribute to the 35th anniversary to the game by spending a week arranging and rearranging 500 Rubik's Cubes to make a delightful stop motion short.
"It's not the end of the world, but you can see it from here."
Most don't work. The "Breaking Bad" spinoff is the wonderful exception.
Just doing his job.
Math used to be a comfort zone for me in times of confusion. Not anymore.
Science today stands at a crossroads: will its progress be driven by human minds or by the machines that we've created?
Unfortunately, the history of the past generation justifies pessimism about the next one.
If you've reached the point in your stay-at-home life where re-watching every season of The Real Housewives of New York feels more like a punishment than a treat, it's time to stream some Shakespeare.
The grueling process of building an in-ground pool.
There are protests, but this isn't a movement, and it's not the Tea Party 2.0.
Celebrities are turning to Zoom and Instagram Live to hang out with one another, make content and keep people entertained. Without makeup, hair and proper crews, it's a whole new inside look into the lives of the rich and famous.
Barbara DeDrew, played byKate McKinnon, showcases several cats up for adoption on her new website.
How rising sea levels are affecting Miami, a megachurch adopts to social distancing and more best photos of the week.
Which treatments actually work? What are antibodies actually good for? Which public health measures materially help?
The cruise industry's decision to keep sailing for weeks after the coronavirus was first detected on a ship helped carry the virus around the globe and contributed to the mounting toll, health experts and passengers say.
Doctors sound alarm about patients in their 30s and 40s left debilitated or dead. Some didn't even know they were infected.
Arizona Republic photographer Michael Chow, wearing a tight-fitting N95 mask, sprinted ahead of the crowd. And that's when he saw the nurses.
An emerging black market offers Amazon sellers pricey ways to cheat the marketplace and mislead customers, according to documents obtained by BuzzFeed News.
When you are among the first people in the world to receive a vaccine injection, the real answer about the risks is simply "we don't know."
In place of love, they're offering stark self-righteous judgment.
The Treble's "No Secrets" pulls all the stops to pay tribute to the iconic music videos of the 1980s.
It's the perfect socially-distanced outing.
The heated debate over when to restart the economy has obscured an issue that could prove just as thorny: How to do it.
In our "A Goofy Movie" oral history, /Film spoke to the people responsible for making "I2I" and the folks who created that unforgettable Powerline concert.
Dorset, England's decommissioned Sturminster Newton Mill is a local tourist attraction. Now it's back in the flour business for the first time in 50 years.
While the real Trump is attempting to walk back his comments about getting sunlight and disinfectant inside the body to treat COVID-19, Trump impersonator J-L Cauvin has another defense.