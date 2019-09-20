This Guy Figures Out How To Turn A Tough Cut Of Meat Into A Buttery Steak With A Crisp Exterior
Is it a stew or a steak? It's somehow both — in the best possible way.
School districts that saw declines in student enrollment during COVID are looking to the fall. But there are early signs that enrollment may not fully rebound.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea has one of the most highly sophisticated counterfeiting rackets in the world. Here's how they've made near replica $100 bills, which they've passed off to various countries.
In Silicon Valley, "disruption" is giving way to "building." What will be built?
Extreme heat and extreme drought are driving up fire risks, but it doesn't have to be as bad as 2020.
Could taking cold showers every day improve your health? One guy put his body to test and saw what happened when he took one every day for a month.
COVID-19 vaccines and passports are being sold on the dark web, as well as fake negative test papers.
The actor Shane West answers all of Vulture's questions about the hit Nicholas Sparks movie "A Walk to Remember," which co-starred Mandy Moore and broke the hearts of thousands of teens around the world upon its release 19 years ago.
How a message board post about a plot to siphon soda inspired a real life soda thief to pull it off.
Amy Chua, a celebrity professor at the top-ranked law school in the country, is at the center of a campus-wide fracas known as "Dinner Party-gate."
For those ready to believe that President Trump really won re-election, there's one particularly fantastical conspiracy theory to hang your hat on.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Yama Seafood provides high quality fish to the top restaurants, including the Michelin-starred restaruants Daniel, and Le Bernardin. Director Nobu Yamanashi explains how the business is built on trust and why Friday's can get super busy.
If you are fully vaccinated, you are most likely to be safe. But in parts of the US where few people have gotten COVID vaccine shots, the Delta variant could trigger renewed deadly surges.
Here's all of your favorite pop stars from 1985 in one place having the time of their lives.
Skimming stones, reading clouds, making slingshots and building tree houses. What more could you ask for?
Looking to get some solid traveling in this summer? This book from National Geographic has the perfect ideas for your next adventure.
Unless you have discretionary funds for transporting around your pals Britney and Lindsay, you probably never should buy a Mercedes SLR McLaren.
To Christopher Rufo, a term for a school of legal scholarship looked like "the perfect weapon."
A lawsuit against America's largest sandwich chain has raised questions about America's most popular canned fish. We tried to answer one: Is Subway selling tuna?
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
CNN's Drew Griffin was left speechless during an interview with Couy Griffin, a man charged during the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol.
Nukes were invented as weapons of war. But for a time, the United States government had another goal in mind: building highways.
In the run up to Prime Day proper, we'll be highlighting early deals, providing tips for hitting the ground running and keeping you abreast of the latest information.
Golf outings with friends are a pure joy, so we always want to look our sharpest when we go.
We needn't suffer the cycle of buying and slowly killing houseplants anymore. Let the Pico Max take care of the water and artificial sunlight, and you'll actually get to enjoy your plants for once.
Has the Lock Picking Lawyer met his match with this supposed "slash-proof" bag?
North Korea has suffered deadly famines in the past and now its leader, Kim Jong-un, has warned of severe food shortages ahead.
Sipping water through an L-shaped 'suction and swallow tool' cured 92% of attacks, according to study.
Mike Lindell still believes Donald Trump will get reinstated as president despite evidence to the contrary, as Jordan Klepper discovers to his horror.
This week's characters include a venture capitalist that wants young people to work on the weekends, an NBA legend with the worst playoff strategy and more.
BuzzFeed News made calls and in-person visits to the offices of the 14 Republicans who voted against Juneteenth. Not everyone was home.
Marques Brownlee explains what happened to Beats by Dre — once the hottest consumer product in the world. After their Apple acquisition, they took a dramatic change in how they marketed their headphones, and now they have a brand new product they hope shakes things up.
Rebrand or not, the panty emporium's relevancy is no longer
Singer Macy Gray says the flag should be redesigned to represent all Americans.
Bill Maher thought he would get comedian Niki Glaser to speak out against "cancel culture." Instead, she explained to him that she accepted responsibility for any actions that hurt people.
These birds are drifting inland from the sea - are they now an urban species?
Made by hand with leather that's made using an eco-conscious process, the Patnoflex are must-have shoes for anyone who cares about style.
You'll wish Mister Rogers got to visit the eraser factory in this short documentary.
After decades of reflecting men's vision of women, Victoria's Secret is trying to convince shoppers that women are leading the way at the company.
Bill's 10Mbps standard could make 98% of Ohio ineligible for municipal networks.
Elizabeth Olsen shares her favorite in-jokes sprinkled throughout "Wandvision," and gets completely plastered on hot sauce.
Peter Gallagher won our heats as the surfing, bagel loving, sex-positive patriarch of the Cohen family on "The OC." This Father's Day, we look back on his best moments as a super-dad.
Amazon is selling Apple's top-tier wireless earbuds at a $84 discount when you opt for the renewed stock.
Kirk Hammett met Michael Jackson in the most Michael Jackson way imaginable.
Reducing hours without reducing pay would reignite an essential but long-forgotten moral project: making American life less about work.
Trump had staked nearly his entire campaign in 2016 around a law-and-order image, and now groaned that the criminal justice reform that Kushner had persuaded him to support made him look weak and—even worse—hadn't earned him any goodwill among Black voters.