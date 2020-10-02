👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

SLIME YOUR BODY DOWN AND WIND IT ALL AROUND

wellcomecollection.org

In desperate need of a warm bath to ease her pain, Abi Palmer found herself sharing a tub with a strange, viscous slime. Repulsed, she was also fascinated by her iridescent bath mate and what it could teach her.

'COULD YOU, UM, WORK ANY HARDER THAN THIS?'

4 diggs

Crunch — the expectation that employees must work many additional, unsustainable hours — isn't going to stop unless we all speak up.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample