This Guy Did A Hilarious Snyder Cut Of Him Getting His Mail From Outside
It is a dramatic story told in many parts.
People are discovering this over-the-top scene from a 2013 episode of truTV's docudrama "South Beach Tow" and are realizing Lakatriona Brunson's performance as "Bernice" deserved an Emmy.
Icelandic drone pilot Bjorn Steinbekk flew a drone straight through airborne lava of the Fagradalsfjall volcano.
Journalists at the Reykjavik Grapevine visit the new volcano in Fagradalsfjall.
According to Gracie Scullion, this is how she achieves the "lagging" effect: "I try to over-exaggerate 'mouthing' the first word, but I won't add my voice until my mouth is completely still and closed."
On August 31, 1997, Alan Light was testing out the new camcorder he had just bought by recording a card game with friends. The mood of the video quickly took a different turn when the news reported Princess Diana's death from a car crash.
Oliver breaks down the business of plastic recycling and explains why certain plastic objects don't get recycled, and how they might even end up back on our plate.
Test-driving a batch of posture-enhancing devices that are supposed to make you stand tall.
The house represents a new form of digital currency.
Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka's grandmother tells it like it is.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
From his couch in Dallas, Ben Kirby began asking questions about the lifestyles of the rich and famous pastors when he was watching some worship songs on YouTube on a Sunday morning in 2019. While listening to a song by Elevation Worship, a megachurch based in Charlotte, the evangelical churchgoer noticed the lead singer's Yeezy sneakers were worth nearly the amount of his first rent check.
The iPhone 13 lineup may hit it late September, and Apple is reportedly making a lot more of them.
When it became clear in early 2020 that the Sars-CoV-2 virus posed a pandemic threat, researchers who'd been exploring an innovative way to make vaccines saw an opportunity. But because the technology is so new, these vaccines are particularly vulnerable to disinformation campaigns.
A tiny component has the potential to revive a smart-home strategy that has trailed Amazon and Google.
You wouldn't expect this getaway to be successful, but the fish pulls it off.
The PS5 and Xbox Series X are extremely hard to find, and the supply chain doesn't seem like it'll improve any time soon. As such, some folks are looking to spend some stimmy on pre-built gaming PCs.
The pandemic brought the business opportunity of a lifetime to Puritan Medical Products of Guilford, Maine. But even a $250 million infusion from the US government has done little to quell an epic family feud.
There's lots of pressure to live up to certain life achievements on a strict timeline. But those milestones are often arbitrary — and way more harmful than we realize.
Hopefully, the mom is okay, but this was just the unluckiest of timings.
A breakdown of everything you need to know about blood-flow resistance training, or BFR.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
In 2016 a US Navy Parachute team called The Leap Frogs descended into Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tennessee, during a college football game as a part of Navy Week.
Taxpayers pick up the tab for employees at big companies whose paychecks won't cover basic necessities.
"I was by myself in a country that felt huge and overwhelming. I felt tiny, and Abhi was my anchor."
Andrew Lloyd Webber, O.J. Simpson, Dolly Parton, oh my.
The new doc "The Lost Sons," premiering at SXSW, examines the case of Paul Fronczak, who was snatched from a Chicago hospital as a baby and then found in Newark — or so they thought.
The beloved sitcom reaches another milestone, but its nuclear family is trapped in a bubble that time forgot
The waste in New York City has a surprisingly convoluted journey before it is burned to create electricity.
Workers are sounding the alarm that drastic cuts in employees and maintenance in order to increase profits are tempting fate.
But Robert F. Smith is still embroiled in the largest tax evasion prosecution in U.S. history.
Yassine Bounou, Sevilla's goalkeeper, made his way to the opposing end of the pitch for a final goal attempt during a corner, and it worked.
A married pair of San Francisco entrepreneurs were indicted Thursday on multiple federal charges, the latest twist in the saga of a once trendy, now bankrupt fecal matter-testing startup.
Post-immunization cases, sometimes called "breakthroughs," are very rare and very expected.
On Sunday, Miami officials announced an emergency curfew in response to the surge of travelers visiting the city to party for spring break.
Amid a scourge of violence against Native and Indigenous peoples, police say a relative turned on his own.
Trey Kennedy does his best impression of someone who can't live without seltzers.
In 19th-century Philadelphia, an anatomist dissected and mounted a human nervous system. Now researchers are trying to figure out whose remains are stretched out in a glass case.
Have we adequately reckoned with how Carl Linnaeus' ideas about humans laid the groundwork for scientific racism?
The Hydraulic Press Channel records raw and real diamonds get crushed under 40-tons of pressure, in super slow motion.
Apple probably shouldn't worry too much yet
Recent works inspired by his fiction struggle to reckon with his racist fantasies.
There are days when you just can't win against Mother Nature.
"BookTok" videos are starting to influence publishers and best-seller lists, and the verklempt readers behind them are just as surprised as everyone else.
When society becomes so enamored with individual success, it forgets, and even attacks, the very institutions that enable it.
The video Coachella doesn't want you to see.