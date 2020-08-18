This Guy Built A Wall Of 1,000 Synthesizer Oscillators And It Sounds Like The THX Sound Effect
An electronic music fanatic attempts to dial things up to 11 with this extraordinary oscillator installation.
An electronic music fanatic attempts to dial things up to 11 with this extraordinary oscillator installation.
There are some, uh, unanticipated side effects.
Kurt Hughes, puzzled by the design of the Apollo lunar landers, built one, both as proof of concept and as a very personal vacation pad, for himself.
Isaac Haxton made an epic bluff against Ryan Daut during the 2007 PokerStars Caribbean Adventure.
Yes, jury duty sucks, but that's not the biggest problem that plagues the jury system, a system that has a severe under-representation issue when it comes to black people and Latinx.
It's hard to make an ad about fibre internet engrossing, but if New Zealand telecommunications company Chorus succeeded.
The US is one of the few countries in the world that uses the imperial system of measurement, but which is better: imperial or metric?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Former employees at make-up company Glossier have accused management of fostering an "insidious culture of anti-Blackness, transphobia, ableism and retaliation."
It's cool. But also weird. Which is sort of fitting for the late Man in Black.
"You have no medical background. You are not a scientist," the CNN anchor said during a tough questioning of Mike Lindell's claims that oleandrin could aid people suffering from COVID-19.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
From the flannel and chocker combo to the "Kings of Leon" soundtrack, everything about this impression is spot-on.
Maybe it's time to turn off the GPS.
"We are smart enough to buckle up without police, tickets and Big Brother," Jerry Williams said. But were they?
Jill Bearup demonstrates how a lady can conceal a medieval sword.
In October 2018, a 26-year-old TV production assistant ran into the woods while shooting on location in Idaho. He hasn't been seen since.
How the domestic aesthetics of Instagram repackage QAnon for the masses.
An electronic music fanatic attempts to dial things up to 11 with this extraordinary oscillator installation.
The amiable 61-year-old actor Kyle MacLachlan has a great new film, "Tesla." We talk winemaking, fatherhood and his longtime collaboration with David Lynch.
Want to enjoy the likes of Netflix and Disney+ in 4K? Well, Amazon's UHD streaming stick is 30 percent off right now.
Make cleaning easier with this Amazon's Choice cordless vacuum cleaner. The Jashen V18 uses an efficient filtration system and a two-in-one brush to clean surfaces fast. Get it for 42% off today.
Terra the Titan, a flower at the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers that gives off a corpse-like stench when it is in bloom, blooms only once every seven to 10 years.
YouTubers Myka and James Stauffer shared every step of their parenting journey. Except the last.
For the sake of saving time and increasing efficiency, UPS truck drivers are told to avoid taking lefts.
"I have a special assignment for you. Your boss doesn't know about it. You'll help two engineers from the US Department of Energy build a special iPod. Report only to me."
This listing for 203 E. Morrison in Fayette, Missouri, takes a very sharp turn.
A falling box fools the residents of this Ukrainian town.
We're glad that the pilot was able to pull off this stunt, but this does not seem safe.
When New York City moved shelter residents into tourist hotels on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, the neighborhood's values were tested.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Teo Domani discovered that the bully from "The Simpsons" with his trademark derisive catch phrase "ha, ha" went together perfectly with M83's "Midnight City."
The French tire maker wants a slimmer mascot, but it comes at a terrible cost.
The grizzly bear might outflank the wolves in size, but it is but one bear.
"No. I have not been invited," Fishburne said when asked directly if he'd be in the film. "Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it's great."
You wouldn't have seen this in Utica, no. It's an Albany show.
Tom Scott charters a private plane to discover if Kolbeinsey, which Wikipedia claims will disappear in the year 2020 due to erosion, is still there.
There are some, uh, unanticipated side effects.
Some research suggests that our bodies actually use calories more efficiently when consumed in the morning as opposed to the evening.
Just so you're hyped for the upcoming "Bill & Ted" movie, here's the duo's unearthed audition tapes from 1986.
We've seen horror, and it looks something like this.
Ever dream of being the captain of your very own boat? Now you can, without ever leaving land.
West Virginia doesn't sound like almost heaven in this rendition.
Almost every kid is obsessed with dinosaurs growing up, but not everyone gets surprised with a dinosaur mural by their father.
Prince Andrew has been something of a punchline for much of his adult life.
Teletubbies jostling around to the Sacrificial Dance from Igor Stravinsky's 'The Rite Of Spring' is the cognitive dissonance you need to see today.
Temporary popularity may permanently fool an otherwise intelligent algorithm.
In 2017, the Times dissolved its copy desk, possibly permitting more typos to slip through. Meet the anonymous lawyer who's correcting the paper of record one untactful tweet at a time.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama headlined Monday's Democratic National Convention with a blistering attack on Donald Trump.
The central Chinese city of Wuhan appears to have moved on from the virus, as thousands of revelers gathered in an open air water park for an electronic music festival — without any masks or social distancing measures in sight.
Investigate, complain and maybe sue.
Nandi Bushell challenges Dave Grohl to a drum off with an extraordinary performance of "Everlong."
The number of COVID-19 deaths per million people tells a different story than countries' overall death toll from the virus.
If new calculations about the remnants of sunlike stars are correct, everything will end with a series of bangs and then a whimper.
Mammalogist Erin at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California challenged the sea lions to see who could give the loudest bark on TikTok and they did not disappoint.
Cake artist Shelby Bower first primed her canvas — a three-tier wedding cake — with a black background and later using edible paints recreated an iconic Bob Ross painting on a wedding cake.
When I imagine the worst-case scenario for Raffi and the fall, I see the kind of operatic tantrum that leaves the apartment trashed and everyone's nerves shot, like what happened daily last spring.
This custom-made, 18,000lb truck was actually made from two trucks.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.